6 Best DSL Modems

If you have a DSL internet connection, you need a DSL modem that connects to the internet via your phone line. However, all DSL modems aren’t created equal.

The best DSL modem for you must be compatible with your service provider’s DSL technology. It should also support at least 100 Mbps speeds and have an integrated WiFi router for wireless connection.

Since there are many devices available, finding one that meets these requirements can be challenging.

That’s why we scoured the market and found the best DSL modems that provide all the features you’ll need to easily surf the web.

Top DSL Modems

Whether you’re looking for an affordable DSL modem or one with dual USB support, we’ve got you covered. Here are the best DSL modems for your needs and budget.

1. TP-Link ADSL2 DSL Modem

TP-Link ADSL2 Support ADSL/ADSL2/ADSL2+ standards. Not compatible with VDSL service.

Up to 24Mbps downstream bandwidth

The TP-Link ADSL2 is one of the best DSL modems if you’re on a tight budget. It packs a punch despite being a low-cost modem.

This unit offers everything you need to get ADSL broadband over a landline.

The TP-Link is a good DSL modem if you want to upgrade from an 802.11g modem. It will also make an excellent replacement for your old BT Home Hub 1.0.

While this modem is ideal for entry-level users, it supports up to 24Mbps downstream bandwidth. That’s enough bandwidth to share around your home or office.

It features a single Ethernet port. That way, you can connect it easily to your PC or laptop. Plus, you can always leverage the modem’s wireless capabilities to connect more devices.

Better yet, you can create a wired network to share your internet connection. The unit supports a cable connection of up to 325 feet.

In addition, this DSL modem comes with built-in firewalls. These robust walls offer protection against internet attacks.

There is even 6KV lightning protection to safeguard the modem against thunderstorms.

As a bonus, the TP-Link is super easy to set up. You should have it up and running in minutes, making it an easy addition to your home.

Key Features:

ADSL/ADSL2/ADSL2+ standards support

Eight PVCs support, compatible with most ISPs

Up to 24Mbps downstream bandwidth

6KV Lightning Protection that protects the modem from potential thunderstorm damage

Built-in firewall to offer protection against Internet attacks

100-240V power supply support

Pros: Impressive performance

Affordable

Router and modem combo

Broad DSL compatibility Cons: VDSL compatibility missing

2. NETGEAR D6400 AC1600

NETGEAR D6400 AC1600 Compatible with DSL ISPs like AT&T (except AT&T Uverse), Verizon, CenturyLink (Qwest), & Frontier

Not compatible with major cable internet providers

NETGEAR is synonymous with stellar DSL modems, and the D6400 is no different.

Sleek and stylish, this unit is conveniently compact. It measures 12.02 x 10.13 x 2.84 inches, so you can easily tuck it away.

The modem boasts an impressive 300Mbit/s and 1,300 Mbit throughput. The best part? It can deliver 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands simultaneously.

With such robust capability, this device is one of the best DSL modems if you’re looking for a model that can work with older and newer devices.

This unit broadcasts each band with separate SSIDs. That way, you can quickly identify the network you want to use.

In addition, you can turn off the WiFi router component via a strategically located side button.

If you’ve never used a DSL modem before, don’t worry. Configuring the modem is easy. Simply use the intuitive admin interface to configure the settings quickly.

You can use this unit with a fiber cable via its Gigabit WAN port. It even comes with four Gigabit Ethernet ports and two USB ports for increased connectivity.

The USB ports allow you to team up the device with the ReadySHARE app. With this app synced, you can create a DLNA-compatible media server or share a USB printer.

Key Features:

AT&T Verizon, CenturyLink, Frontier compatibility

Super-fast WiFi speeds up to 1600 Mbps

NETGEAR genie App compatibility

Ethernet WAN

802.11 ac wireless protocol

4x LAN Gigabit Ethernet, 1x WAN, 1x DSL, 2x USB 2.0 multifunction

VDSL/ADSL + AC1600 WiFi router combo

Dual-Band, 2.4 and 5GHz

QoS

IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac wireless standard

Three internal antennas

Pros: Fast broadband

Excellent wireless range

Several security options

Offers parental control Cons: USB standard is relatively low

3. NETGEAR N300 DSL Modem

Sale Netgear N300 Built-in DSL modem - ADSL2+ modem and router combined create complete gateway for DSL Internet connection

Fast downloads and online gaming - Provides Wireless-N speed for simultaneous downloads

NETGEAR earns another spot in our DSL modem review. This time, it ranks with the N300 DSL modem.

Reasonably priced, this is a good budget DSL modem.

The unit combines an integrated router and an ADSL2 modem. The two work together to offer a complete gateway for your DSL connection.

You’ll love the product’s performance. It promises fast, simultaneous downloads thanks to the wireless-N function. You can even share your broadband with multiple devices.

Like most NETGEAR DSL modems, this model is compatible with the ReadyShare app. The app provides fast and easy shared access to external devices through the USB port.

You should have no problem setting up this modem. It comes with a Smart Wizard CD for quick configuration. Plus, the installation guide offers multi-language support.

Are you a gamer? The modem offers jitter-free gaming and voice. It boasts Automatic Quality of Service (QoS) for reliable connections.

Better yet, if you have kids in your home, you can use the modem’s live parental control to keep your internet safe.

The device offers download speeds of up to 300Mbps. It guarantees your WiFi connection’s security as well. This modem uses WPA/WPA2, PSK, WEP and Push’ N’ Connect security protocols.

To top it all off, this unit features four Ethernet ports to handle multiple-device connections.

Key Features:

WPA/WPA2 – PSK) and WEP and Push ‘N’ Connect

Wireless-N speed

Automatic Quality of

Service (QoS)

Smart Wizard installation guide

Live Parental Controls

NETGEAR Genie

Four fast Ethernet ports

ReadySHARE USB

Pros: Affordable

Allows simultaneous downloads

Offers guest network access

Secure connection

Easy to set up Cons: Gets pretty hot during use

4. NETGEAR DGND3700

Netgear DGND3700 Wireless N600 Wireless Dual Band Gigabit DSL Modem Router with WiFi Speeds up to 600 Mbps (300 + 300) is...

Works with ADSL Internet Service Providers like AT&T, Verizon, Qwest, & CenturyLink(TM)

The DGND3700 is a seriously fast machine. It can deliver 5GHz and 2.4GHz speeds while boasting a good mix of features for home and office.

This DSL modem features four Gigabit Ethernet ports. It also has two USB ports. When used for storage, the ports can be shared via FTP, HTTP and SMB.

You can even use the modem as a DLNA server.

Its user interface is simple to use and offers helpful tips down the right-hand side for quick configuration.

We love the modem’s content filtering ability. You can block sites, ports and set a schedule for these blocks. It will even send you an email alert when someone attempts to access a blocked site.

With this capability, the device is one of the best DSL modems if you are looking for exceptional parental control capabilities.

You can record the amount of traffic through the router. This function allows you to control the router’s usage by setting it to disconnect from the internet once you reach the limit.

The modem delivers an impressive 5GHz wireless performance. It can connect pretty fast to devices at a large range.

Other notable features include DLNA streaming and NAS. There’s also the capability to store multiple SSIDs with separate settings and a guest network.

Key Features:

WiFi speeds up to 600 Mbps

4x Gigabit, 1x gigabit WAN Ethernet ports

802.11b/g/n wireless protocols

ADSL2+ modem combo

Simultaneous dual-band

NETGEAR Genie

ReadySHARE Printer

Guest network access

CD-less browser-based installation

Pros: Fast download and upload

Easy setup

Support major cable providers

Excellent wireless throughput Cons: Little granular network control

5. CenturyLink C4000LG

CenturyLink C4000LG Up to 3 Gbps Speed - 600+2400 Mbps with 2-stream connectivity

Networking Optimized Dual-Core Processor Powerful processor boosts wireless, wired and WAN-to-LAN...

The C4000LG by CenturyLink earned its spot in our best DSL modems roundup.

This unit isn’t like any of the modems we’ve reviewed so far. It sports a stylish design to blend easily with your office or home’s décor. Plus, this unit has a rounded base to sit firmly in tight spaces.

The device’s performance is on point as well. It can work with any ADSL or VDSL service with profiles of up to 17a. It delivers a power downstream of 150Mbps and a maximum upload of 50Mbps.

Keep in mind that you can only get a maximum download of 100Mbps with a non-bonded VDSL line. ADSL lines offer up to seven Mbps, while ADSL2 lines provide up to 20Mbps.

This modem allows you to get the best possible speeds from your VDSL, ADSL2 and ADSL line.

Even more impressive, this device broadcasts faster WiFi speeds than your DSL service will offer. It broadcasts up to 600Mbps on 2.4GHz. The GHz band provides speeds of up to 2,400 Mbps.

In addition, the modem allows you to connect to fiber internet if it’s available. Just connect it to your ONT through the Ethernet port.

Are you using a bonded DSL service? Consider upgrading to this device. It supports ADSL2 up to 40Mbps and VDSL up to 140 Mbps.

Key Features:

Non-bonded DSL type

2.4 Gbps maximum 5GHz speed

574 Mbps maximum 2.4GHz speed

Up to 100 Mbps downstream speed

ISPs compatibility — All ADSL and VDSL profiles up to 17a

Four Ethernet ports

One Gbps maximum wired speed

Pros: Lightning-fast WiFi speeds

Simple to set up

Works with major DSL providers

Appealing design

Lots of ports Cons: No dedicated phone port

6. CenturyLink Actiontec C2300A DSL Modem

Wrapping up our DSL modem reviews is the Actiontec C2300A by CenturyLink.

This unit boasts powerful networking capabilities and Gigabit speeds. It supports FTTH, FFTN, FTTC and FTTdp/MDU services.

The modem uses 802.11n/ac wireless protocols. It can deliver wireless speeds of up to 2.3 Gbps. With these speeds, you can watch buffer-free videos and enjoy lightning-fast downloads.

You can count on the Actiontec C2300A to deliver faster speeds over copper. It supports G.fast, Reference Noise Cancellation, G.vector and G.inp for unrivaled speeds over copper.

Better yet, the modem can travel on two lanes for extended wireless reach.

You don’t have to worry about your work getting hacked with this unit. It offers top-notch security for residential gateways.

The modem allows you to implement security measures like firewall and password protection. It also provides HTTP spoofing protection to keep hackers at bay.

You’ll love the modem’s wireless performance. It supports dual-band WiFi over a 2.4GHz frequency. Meanwhile, its 4X4 architecture lets you stream multiple videos simultaneously.

In addition, the device’s radios are optimized for superior wireless coverage. This feature comes in handy if you have a large office or home.

As an added bonus, this unit comes at a pocket-friendly price.

Key Features:

ADSL2+ and Bonded VDSL2 support

Vectoring, G.fast, SFP for PON compatibility

Gigabit Ethernet

Optimized for IPTV and Video over WiFi

Dual-Band WiFi

Wireless speeds of up to 2.3 Gbps

SFP Cage for GPON and EPON ONT modules

802.11ac wireless protocols

4×4 5GHz and 802.11n 3×3 2.4GHz dual-band

Pair bonded rate and reach

Pros: Top-level security

Fast wireless connection

Long-lasting performance

Wide ISP compatibility

Intuitive admin settings panel Cons: Doesn’t support POTS service

Summary

If you are looking for an exceptional DSL modem, look no further than these options.

Each of these DSL modems is powerful and easy to use. They support all major DSL providers and come with built-in routes for wireless capability. In addition, the modems are fast and reliable.

Looking for the best DSL modem can be confusing and time-consuming. Rest easy knowing that any of the options on this list can fulfill your internet browsing needs.