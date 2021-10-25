10 Best Travel Routers

Accessing secure and fast wireless internet connections when traveling is critical to staying connected on the go. However, this is generally easier said than done.

Luckily, a travel router can help you keep in touch with loved ones, check work-related emails, get directions and more.

These compact devices differ in size, speed, battery life, data pricing, connectivity options and more. With so many specifications and features, it can be overwhelming to choose one.

To take the guesswork out of the research process, we’ve compiled a list of the best travel routers that will make browsing on the move seamless.

Here are our top picks for the best travel routers on the market.

Top Travel Routers

Regardless of your needs, there’s a travel router out there for you. Read on to learn more about some of the best travel routers to get the internet on the go.

1. TP-Link TL-WR902AC

Dual Band AC750 Wi Fi: Strong, fast connection for HD streaming on all your devices

Browsing and communicating through a safe and speedy wireless connection when traveling is possible with the TP-Link TL-WR902AC.

The router supports multiple Wi-Fi modes, including client, access point, range extender, hotspot and router.

You can settle for what’s best for you, whether you need a private network when in public or something to boost your home’s Wi-Fi performance.

Research for office projects and watching movies with a streaming stick is ultra-fast with the dual-band 2.4GHz (300Mbps) and 5GHz (433Mbps) Wi-Fi frequencies.

You can connect various devices like your laptop, tablet or smartphone and have less interrupted Wi-Fi access.

A built-in USB 2.0 sharing port enables you to connect a USB storage drive to sync recent photos and download movies.

This router weighs eight ounces and measures 2.64 x 2.91 x 0.87 inches, so it’s tiny enough to fit in your pocket or purse. It also has a durable plastic enclosure, making it difficult to break.

Besides being ultra-portable, the router has a stylish and modern design, so you don’t have to tuck it away during a business meeting.

Pros Ultra-fast speeds

Highly portable

Straightforward setup process

Includes five Wi-Fi modes Cons Included cables are short

2. NETGEAR Nighthawk MR1100-100NAS

Many frequent travelers love the NETGEAR Nighthawk MR1100-100NAS due to its excellent network performance, battery life and flexible data connection options.

Onboard is a Qualcomm MDM9x50 chipset that supports LTE Cat, allowing you to have fast connection speeds.

Powering you for over 16 hours is a 5,040mAH rechargeable battery. However, battery life heavily depends on the number of devices you connect, so you may have varying hours from what’s rated.

The included cable recharges the router fully in about two to three hours.

This product doesn’t take much space when traveling as it measures ‎4.15 x 4.15 x 0.8 inches. It also weighs 8.5 ounces, so you can hold it when commuting without feeling uncomfortable.

There’s a 2.4-inch LCD screen that displays essential information like signal levels, the number of devices connected and the amount of data consumed.

The NETGEAR app includes useful network details, allowing you to set up the router in minutes.

Friends and family members who travel together will enjoy decent and safe wireless connections since the router supports up to 20 devices.

The NETGEAR Nighthawk looks premium despite being made from plastic, and it has a grippy finish that prevents it from slipping.

Pros Decent battery life

Connects up to 20 devices

Comes with a one-year hardware warranty

Data consumption tracker Cons May overheat when connected to many devices

3. TP-Link N300 TL-WR802N

The TP-Link N300 TL-WR802N is an excellent choice for anyone who wants to enjoy seamless wireless connectivity when away from home.

This router caters to your frequent streaming needs since it delivers up to 300Mbps of Wi-Fi speed. You can play online games, download videos and call your friends without experiencing frequent dropouts.

The device keeps your network safe from intruders by utilizing the WPA/WPA2 encryption standards. They allow you to set passwords with up to 63 characters for maximum protection.

You can use the included power adapter or a USB charger to power this router.

Carrying this router isn’t stressful as it measures 2.2 x 2.2 x 0.7 inches and weighs 7.20 ounces. You can place it in a compact purse or toss it in your pocket without it taking up too much space.

The router supports multiple operating modes, including client, router (default), repeater, bridge and access point.

All modes work differently, allowing the router to meet the various wireless needs of different users. You can access the settings, check data usage and more via the easy-to-use TP-Link Tether app.

Pros Pocket-sized design

Supports many operation modes

Great for streaming and gaming

Compatible with Chrome castNo contract Cons Quite heavy compared to competitors

4. GL.iNet GL-AR750S-Ext Router

The GL.iNet GL-AR750S-Ext Router features an ultra-fast processor and external antennas, making it a versatile travel companion.

Working in public exposes your network to a host of security risks, which may attack your private details. The device gives you the confidence to work anywhere thanks to the inbuilt support for Cloudflare’s DNS service over TLS.

Its security protocol prevents eavesdropping and increases overall privacy, so you can browse without any interference.

Additionally, it runs on the OpenWRT operating system, providing you with useful security features and configuration options.

The router does well in terms of Wi-Fi performance as it supports both 2.4GHz (300Mbps) and 5GHz (433Mbps) band frequencies. These speeds make playing online games, streaming videos and video calling your friends a breeze.

The footprint is barely the size of a credit card, making it easy to carry it along with other travel necessities. A notable addition is the microSD card slot, which allows you to share work and personal files quickly.

Pros Easy to set up

Reliable security features

The OpenWRT provides regular bug fixes Cons Changing the SSID or password is a hassle

5. GL.iNet GL-E750 GL.iNet GL-E750 Router

If you handle sensitive data that under no circumstances should fall into the wrong hands, you need a travel router offering top-tier security.

The GL.iNet GL-E750 Router is one of the best picks as it allows business travelers to stay connected securely and reliably.

This router supports multiple open-source VPN protocols and WireGuard encryption, which uses cryptography protocols to protect your data. You’ll continuously have a private and secure connection to the network.

Powering this router is a 7,000mAh battery, which provides travelers with up to eight hours of juice on a single charge. There’s also a standby mode that preserves the battery life by putting the screen to sleep when not in use.

You can install the Mudi app on your smartphone or tablet to help you control or connect the router to different VPN services.

The router has 4G LTE support, providing you with high-speed internet even when driving to places with network issues.

Besides giving you LTE access, this device operates on a dual-band frequency, minimizing network interference. The 2.4GHz has a download speed of up to 300Mbps and 433Mbps for the 5.0GHz.

Ultimately, you can stream and download content with no hiccups if you opt for this router.

Pros Operates as a 4G LTE mobile hotspot

Excellent VPN support

Sharing files is quick with the USB 2.0 port and 128GB max MicroSD

Has a standby mode to save power Cons No external antenna

6. RoamWiFi Router

Enjoy high-speed, low-cost and safe internet services during your local or international travels with the RoamWiFi Router. Anyone who connects several devices at the same time will love this product.

It can support up to five gadgets, including your 8-inch tablet, computer, smartphone and more, ensuring continuous productivity in your meetings or during family trips.

This router meets your daily browsing and streaming needs by supporting both 5GHz and 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi frequencies. The 5GHz band works well when connecting to demanding devices, while the 2.4GHz is ideal for connecting outdated devices.

Communicating with your loved ones without experiencing dropouts is possible since the router covers over 160 countries and regions.

The built-in 5,000mAh battery enables you to use this router for over 18 hours on a single charge. It lets you conduct business meetings for hours without worrying about running out of power.

Carrying the RoamWiFi Router is easy as it measures ‎2.68 x 0.57 x 4.96 inches and weighs 6.3 ounces. As a result, you can put it inside your tight jeans pocket or compact purse and move around comfortably.

Pros It runs at both 5GHz and 2.4GHz frequency bands

Nice-looking design

Easy to carry

Connects up to five devices Cons The settings are limited

7. MIGHTYWIFI Router

If you want a travel router that allows you to connect up to 10 devices, consider the MIGHTYWIFI Router.

This upgraded model delivers ultra-fast networking speeds thanks to the powerful Qualcomm Processor, which picks high-quality signals.

Compact and lightweight, the device slips quickly into your purse when you are on the move.

You won’t incur extra charges on contracts and roaming since this router works in over 150 countries. Better yet, the network plans are affordable.

The 5,000mAh battery allows the router to run for 12 hours when connected to a single device. You’ll only need to charge it overnight using the included USB cable to be confident that it will serve you for the next day’s business needs.

Viewing menu updates and other network information is straightforward with the intuitive touch screen. You can also download the MightyWifi App from Apple Store or Google Play Store to check and manage data.

The router is available in three colors, so you can choose between black, blue or white to travel in style.

Pros Fast and secure

Long-lasting battery

Supports dual-band frequency

Available in three colors Cons Some users find streaming videos slow

8. Macaroon Portable Router

Enjoy 4G internet connection in over 150 countries with the Macaroon Portable Router.

A notable feature of this router is the cloud SIM technology. This lets you enjoy a 4G connection without the need to change your local SIM when traveling abroad.

You don’t have to waste time with SIM card registration, tariff booking and top-ups. The router enables users to connect up to 10 devices at once, making it a reliable network solution for friends and family traveling together.

The router is equipped with a 3,000mAh rechargeable battery, providing you with eight to 12 hours of use. Consequently, you can hold online meetings for hours without worrying that you’ll run out of power.

The UROCOMM App, which you can download from Google Play Store and Apple Store, makes it easy to manage and buy more data. You’ll also have complete control over your router and other crucial settings.

There are various cost-effective data packages to choose from so you can fulfill your studying, working or entertainment needs.

Pros Excellent battery life

Supports cloud SIM technology

Compact and lightweight

The UROCOMM app comes with handy settings and information Cons Only connects to a maximum of 10 devices

9. GL.iNet GL-MT1300 Router

The GL.iNet GL-MT1300 Router includes some excellent security features and fast wireless speeds in its ultra-portable form.

Onboard is a versatile MediaTek MT621A dual-core processor, which runs at 880MHz and ensures you have a high-speed internet experience.

The two antennas fold downwards, allowing the router to fit in a compact bag when traveling.

Unwanted users have zero chances of eavesdropping or manipulating your DNS data thanks to Cloudflare’s customer support. There’s also a pre-installed Tor service that allows you to explore the internet anonymously.

The MU-MIMO technology makes it possible to connect up to 40 devices simultaneously.

This router has dual-band Wi-Fi, delivering up to 400MBps for 2.4GHz and 867mbps for 5GHz. You’ll have a smooth experience when downloading movies, video-calling clients and browsing work files.

Using the admin panel is quick and easy. You can use it to change the default password, configure your Wi-Fi name, use a VPN or manage and block clients.

Users can connect to the internet by using a cable to tether it to their smartphone, plugging a modem to the USB 3.0 port or via a WAN cable.

Pros Quick and easy installation

Pocket-size design

Ultra-fast Wi-Fi speed

Excellent security features Cons May warm after heavy continuous use

10. GL.iNet GL-AR300M16-Ext Router

High-performing and travel-friendly, the GL.iNet GL-AR300M16-Ext Router is a suitable travel router for people who want to experience speedy internet surfing on the move.

The pre-installed OpenWrt Project has a fully writable file system, allowing you to customize the router using over 2000 software packages.

Performing firmware updates is straightforward since OpenWrt notifies you when there’s a new version. Such updates improve your network security while closing vulnerabilities that would compromise your data.

The router also supports the OpenVPN client, which encrypts your traffic, providing you with additional security and privacy.

Users get enough extensibility and maximum storage to store business files since the router is equipped with up to 128MB of RAM plus 16 MB of NOR flash memory.

Its compact form, measuring 4.69 x 4.69 x 1.34 inches and weighing 1.44 ounces, eases transportation. You can either toss it into your pocket or bag.

The router features a Qualcomm QCA9531 SoC, 650MHz CPU, which is reliable enough to provide you with sufficient download speeds.

It’s also compatible with 3G and 4G connections, giving you fast wireless internet performance.

Pros Firmware is easy to update

Provides complete security

Exhibits flexibility

Extremely portable Cons May require persistent resetting

Summary

If you like to be on the go, a travel router can ensure that you have your work and entertainment with you at all times.

These devices are smaller, more portable and faster, so you never miss your Wi-Fi at home.

The best travel routers will allow you to stay connected without having to rely on shady or virus-infected Wi-Fi hotspots, and each of the options on our list will keep you connected anywhere.