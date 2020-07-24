Best iPhone Screen Protectors for 2020 Some of these links are from our sponsors. Read our advertiser policy.

The safety of your iPhone is a serious matter. While we agree that its minimalist and classy design makes Apple flagships one of the best-looking phones on the market, it‘s still fragile.

Let us not forget the heartbreak caused when you drop your phone and pick it up to see cracks and scratches all over the screen.

You need to amp up your screen protection if you want to keep your iPhone as good as new. And nearly everyone understands that one of the best ways to do that is with a screen protector.

Buying a screen protector can be more complicated than it looks. So we decided to go the extra mile and review the ten best iPhone screen protectors for newer as well as older models. You will find options for models like the iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone X, and iPhone 6.

1. Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector

With the Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector, you get a highly recommended product at a surprisingly low price. It’s one of the best screen protectors for iPhone XS or iPhone X.

You get two protectors, which are easy to install because of the auto-alignment installation kit. You can always use the spare screen protector in case anything goes wrong the first time. Just be careful when applying to avoid creating a rainbow gap on the edges of the screen.

The screen protector has a 9H hardness. Your screen hence becomes more durable and is protected from any damage, be it scratches or cracks. The screen protector doesn’t hamper the touchscreen sensitivity and responsiveness.

We particularly liked the fact that it has an oleophobic coating. This coating keeps your screen clean by minimizing fingerprint marks.

We would especially recommend this if you own a Spigen phone case. The screen protector is built to be compatible with the cases.

2. Magglass iPhone 11 Pro Privacy Screen Protector

Sale 89 Reviews Magglass iPhone 11 Pro Privacy Screen Protector Preserve and protect your new iPhone 11 Pro display with a genuine MagGlass Privacy finish screen protector.

The premium privacy layer both reduces glare and protects your screen from unwanted, prying eyes.

The Magglass iPhone 11 Pro Privacy Screen Protector can be your go-to option to keep prying eyes away from your phone. It has a thin tempered glass screen protector with an anti-spy finish. This keeps your screen private from the person next to you.

In addition to safeguarding your data from onlookers, it protects the screen from scratches, cracks, and other damage. It offers complete coverage, along with the design that fits snugly onto its protective case.

This iPhone screen protector has a 9H hardness rating, keeping it at par with the ideal standards of screen protection. It features a double tempered layer for shatterproof protection.

The excellent screen sensitivity remains undisturbed despite the higher level of protection. The protector allows you to use your phone as if there is nothing there. It provides fingerprint resistance as well. So no lags, delays, or missed commands problems!

The package includes an alcohol pad, microfiber cloth, and a dust remover. It also comes with a drop-in alignment applicator to help you apply the screen protector without any seams or bubbles.

3. Moshi IonGlass Screen Protector

The Moshi IonGlass Screen Protector is atomically-strengthened, which makes it more durable than tempered glass. And not only that, it goes beyond shielding the screen from scratches and breaks.

It’s designed to safeguard the onscreen content from furtive eyeballs. The protector provides a private 50° viewing angle, restricting others from seeing what is on your phone screen.

This iPhone screen protector is ideal for professionals and travelers. Basically, anybody who frequently uses their iPhone 7 Plus or iPhone 8 Plus on the street.

It has an oleophobic coating that prevents your fingerprints from mucking up the screen. Furthermore, it‘s 40% thinner than the generic glass screen protectors.

Talking about the cons, it‘s certainly pricier than its competitors. This might make people apprehensive about buying the screen protector. Although the application process is relatively simpler, air pockets tend to form around the edges.

These aren’t much of a deal-breaker, though. Moshi allows a 10-year global warranty on all its products. So even if anything goes haywire, you can always avail of a replacement or refund.

4. Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protector

41 Reviews Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protector ☑️ LIQUID DISPERSION TECHNOLOGY: Our patented liquid glass evenly disperses over your entire screen, including existing scratches and scuffs, and hardens to create an impenetrable edge to edge barrier while repairing former cracks and imperfections.

☑️ BEST COVERAGE: This Dome Glass protector is #1 in protecting your entire iPhone 7/8 screen. Other competitors don't cover the rounded edges, which increase your risk of permanent damage by 15%.

This rounded screen protector fits perfectly around the edges of your iPhone. For those of you who aren’t aware, rounded edges can decrease the risk of any permanent damage by nearly 15%.

In fact, its precise fit is this screen protector’s biggest selling point, along with the fact that it’s made of real glass.

It comes with Whitestone’s patented Liquid Dispersion Technology that can fill in and repair existing scratches. Moreover, it hardens to create a nearly impenetrable edge along the edges.

The protector comes with an install frame and UV curing right to reduce the possibility of errors or air bubbles. Applying the screen protector is quite complicated, though. You see, you have to place the glue yourself before sticking on the protector. So you need to have lots of patience!

The price tag reflects the fact that the protector is made from chemically treated glass.

The Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protector gives solid competition to Moshi, where warranty is concerned. While the latter offers ten years, the Whitestone protector comes with a lifetime warranty.

5. amFilm Glass Screen Protector

5,152 Reviews amFilm Glass Screen Protector Specifically designed for iPhone 11, XR (6.1") only .33mm thin to maximize sensitivity and protection. (Please note: This screen protector is designed to be a bit smaller than the actual screen of the iPhone 11 / XR. This is to prevent the protector from overlaying these curved edges which can lead to unwanted bubbling and peeling up around the edges.)

Ultra-clear High Definition with 99.9% transparency to allow an optimal, natural viewing experience

The iPhone 11 and the iPhone XR have larger screens. This is precisely why they also need screen protectors that are thin, resilient, and reliable.

Keeping these requirements in mind, you might think of a screen protector that sits on the premium side of the product range. But, the amFilm Glass Screen Protector defies expectations, price-wise, costing less than $10.

Every package comes with a set of three ultra-thin, tempered glass screen protectors that are 0.33 mm thick. They allow 99.9% transparency for a viewing experience that is never cloudy or has rainbow gaps.

Despite having a highly durable 9H surface hardness, the touchscreen sensitivity remains ideal. It’s further coated with oleophobic material to reduce fingerprinting effects.

You get an applicator guide, a microfibre cleaning cloth, and an installation manual. A few alcohol wet wipes and dust removal stickers are included for easy cleaning and maintenance. You can use these accessories before application to prevent any bubbling or peeling.

Our only complaint, however, would be the design. The edges of your screen stay exposed because of the beveling on the iPhones. But, the protector does cover the active parts of your phone, so the main screen itself is protected.

6. Otterbox Alpha Glass Screen Protector

Sale 2,242 Reviews Otterbox Alpha Glass Sceen Protector Compatible with iPhone 8 & iPhone 7 (Not Plus)

Immaculate: preserves touchscreen vibrancy, sharpness and clarity.

OtterBox is already well-known for its durability and protection. While we like the company’s phone cases, we‘re all praises for its screen protectors as well. Having an OtterBox case and screen can nearly guarantee full-proof protection for your iPhone.

The screen protector is made with anti-shatter glass. So no scratches, but this doesn’t mean that you have to compromise on screen responsiveness. You’ll be able to continue using your phone as if there was no protector at all!

The glass is completely transparent as well to help preserve your screen sharpness and clarity.

Its vices, though, are the lack of dust protection and oleophobic capabilities.

You have to deal with fingerprints on your screen, and if you live in an especially dusty setting, particles might end up between the protector and the screen.

Besides that, make sure you’re buying a screen guard for the right model. Your options include iPhone 6, iPhone 6S, iPhone 7, and iPhone 8. There are separate versions for the plus models as well.

7. ZenHoo Screen Protector

135 Reviews ZenHoo Screen Protector Anti Blue Light Tempered Glass Screen Protector: 9H Hardness Tempered Glass Offers Ultimate Scratch Protection

Block Harmful Blue Light & Protect Eyes: Have you experienced eye-fatigue, eye-strain, loss of vision, sleeplessness after using your phone/tablet? It’s because of blue light from screen. This glass blocks harmful blue light and ultraviolet rays of your device's screen

The ZenHoo Screen Protector is a budget option that can actually protect your eyes!

You may have noticed how spending hours at your screen can cause a headache or strain your eyes, right? Well, this is because our device screens emit blue light that inhibits melatonin production. This, in turn, causes insomnia, eye fatigue, and eye strain.

The ZenHoo Screen Protector is precisely cut using laser technology to fit your iPhone 11 or iPhone XR perfectly. It’s a thin tempered glass that features special filters to limit blue light. A thin edge, however, remains uncovered because of the bevel on the sides.

It has a 9H hardness level ensuring maximum glass scratch, crack, and scuff resistance. It also maintains appropriate touch sensitivity and crystal clarity. Furthermore, the screen guard has an additional coating to minimize smudging and fingerprints.

You get an installation kit along with the screen protector too. This includes an alcohol wipe, bubble removing card, dust removal sticker, and a user‘s guide. The complimentary anti-bubble glue makes sure you get the application right on the first try.

8. Caseology Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Sale 547 Reviews Caseology Tempered Glass Screen Protector Ultra-clear tempered glass with an oleophobic coating to prevent smudges

Provides premium protection while mimicking your phone’s natural feel

If you’re looking for edge-to-edge protection offered by clear tempered glass, the Caseology Tempered Glass Screen Protector might be your best bet.

It has an oleophobic coating that prevents fingerprints and smudges – all the while feeling natural to touch. The screen protector is designed to fit seamlessly on your phone’s screen without any bubbles. You’ll be able to text, scroll through the internet, and snap photos as you usually would.

It’s a two-pack deal that is quick and easy to apply as well as remove. The fact that you get two screen protectors at the price of one definitely makes it a value for money purchase.

The design and fit are one of its strongest suits, but it can be a little confusing. Always double-check before to avoid applying it upside down. Otherwise, you might end up covering the ear opening.

9. Trianium 3 Pack Glass Screen Protector

Sale 15,346 Reviews Trianium 3 Pack Glass Screen Protector [3 Pack] ULTRA SLIM - Trianium's Tempered Glass Screen Protectors are 0.25mm thin, making them hardly noticeable for your viewing pleasure. Specifically made for iPhone XR 2018 / iPhone 11 6.1" Display.

SCRATCH PROOF - This durable screen protector consistently protects your screen from scratches, scuffs, and impacts.

An ultra-thin screen protector at 0.25 mm, the Trianium 3 Pack Glass Screen Protector retains touch sensitivity and screen clarity.

It keeps your phone safe from any cracks, scratches, and scuffs. In addition to this, it’s water, dust, and fingerprint resistant. So you‘re assured of all-round protection.

Applying the screen protector is easy – provided you use the installation kit correctly. The kit includes wet and dry wipes, along with an installation frame. Each of these items can help you achieve precise and clean placement.

The fact that the screen protectors are ultra-thin makes them more prone to breakage. It’s also slightly smaller than the phone screen, but that doesn’t affect the protection level offered by the screen, though.

10. ZAGG Invisible Shield Glass+ Vision Guard

Sale 571 Reviews ZAGG Invisible Shield Glass+ Vision Guard Vision Guard for healthy eyes: block harmful high-energy visible (HEV) blue light and 99% of UV light from your device screen with a protective eye safe layer.

Powerful impact protection: proprietary Ion matrix technology strengthens at the molecular level and preserves the glass-like feel of your screen protection.

The ZAGG Invisible Shield Glass+ Vision Guard is another excellent iPhone screen protector that offers exceptional protection. Not only does it keeps your eyes safe from blue light, but it also preserves the glass feel. In fact, it blocks nearly 99% of the UV light.

It has an oil-resistant finish that prevents fingerprint marks, keeping your screen as good as new. ZAGG has specifically designed the protector with super smooth tempered glass. This has greatly enhanced touch sensitivity and provides 100% clarity.

The only concern is finding a screen protector for specific iPhone models. While you’ll easily find options for models like iPhone X and up, getting protectors for the older models may be slightly hard. In case you don’t, you can always opt for the regular Glass+ version.

Summary

Screens have become a part of our daily life. iPhones, iPads, and laptops are never far from our hands – if not in them. We turn to our iPhones for work, entertainment, communicating with friends and family, shopping, and education.

Today, iPhone screen protectors are designed to go beyond protecting your screen. They help to minimize blue light emissions to prevent eye strain and protect your device from prying eyes. Buying the best iPhone screen protector for your use case is worth it to safeguard your investment and provide peace of mind.