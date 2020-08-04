The 10 Best iPhone Charging Cases of 2020 Some of these links are from our sponsors. Read our advertiser policy.

The latest iPhones come with a few extra hours of battery, but it doesn’t mean that battery juice will last forever.

We spend most of our time on our phones going through emails, replying to messages, surfing through our social media, or making phone calls. All this network-hopping and screen-on time will drain your iPhone battery faster than you think.

Carrying a bulky portable charging bank is one solution solution. However, the popularity of the iPhone and its accessories have given us an even better product: charging cases.

Top iPhone Charging Cases

Below is our top ten iPhone charging cases that hit the sweet-spot of style and utility to keep your iPhone going a full day or longer. Let’s take a look!

1. Apple Smart Battery Case

Sale 184 Reviews Apple Smart Battery Case The Smart Battery Case is compatible with Qi-certified chargers.

When fully charged, the Smart Battery Case delivers up to 50% longer battery life.

Since we’re discussing charging cases for iPhones, it makes sense to start our list with a smart battery case from Apple itself.

This minimalist accessory allows for seamless integration with your iPhone. Depending on your model, the design will vary with different cutouts near the camera and headphone jacks, But since this one is designed for the iPhone 11 Pro, it is slightly larger with a bigger camera cutout.

The Apple Smart Battery Case can extend your battery life by nearly 50% when fully charged. You’ll enjoy longer talk time, audio and video playback, and internet use.

A unique feature on this case is that you’ll also get an intelligent battery status displayed on the iPhone lock screen and in the notification center to keep you updated about the charge status.

Additionally, the charging case is compatible with lightning accessories such as the EarPods with Lightning Connector and the Lightning Digital A/V adapter.

We do have two complaints, though.

The case is expensive. But considering it’s an Apple product and the additional software integration you get, customers understand that you will be paying a premium for this accessory. We also weren’t too impressed with the protection level. It’s a pretty basic silicone case that has a microfiber material lining in the interior.

2. Smiphee Battery Case

209 Reviews Smiphee Battery Case 【COMPATIBILITY】: Only compatible for iPhone 11 pro, not for iPhone 11 / iPhone 11 pro Max. Do not support Car Charger, High Voltage or Quick Charge adapters and Qi Wireless charger.

【EXTEND 110% BATTERY LIFE】: Endurable 4800mAh battery can double your iPhone 11 Pro daily lifespan, keep iPhone 11 Pro powered for longer time. Beside, this iPhone 11 Pro battery pack built in LED indicator light can clear let you know how much power is left. Press the switch button to turn on/ off.

At first glance, this charging case from Smiphee looks very different from the regular cases in the market. Its two-toned design brings some serious style and flair to your iPhone.

But the trendy appearance isn’t the only good thing about the Smiphee Battery Case.

It can double your battery juice, giving you more time to make calls, watch videos, check emails, and more. It’s also slightly curved inwards near the top that keeps the camera lens protected from any drops. On the other hand, a raised bezel keeps your screen safe.

The charging case is made with soft rubber that is strong enough to absorb any shock and protect your device.

The fact that Smiphee Battery Case isn’t compatible with wireless charging can be a problem for some. But it was the lower durability of the charging port that was our primary concern. This can make the cord disconnect randomly.

All that said, reviewers love the overall design of the case, especially since it avoids the “chin” at the bottom of the phone common with most battery cases.

3. mophie Juice Pack Access Battery Case

78 Reviews mophie Juice Pack Access Battery Case Charge on the go: extra battery when you need it - the built-in battery has enough juice to get you through a long day.

Lightning Port Access: Full Access to the Lightning Port: With Full Access to the Lightning Port, You Can Always Use Your EarPods to Listen or Talk While You Charge.

When compared to the other iPhone charging cases available on the market, the mophie Juice Pack Access Battery Case is slightly bulkier. However, despite its bulk, mophie has designed it so it doesn’t cover your Lightning port. This gives you the flexibility to use your wired accessories while the case keeps your phone topped off with wireless charging.

One of its biggest benefits is the high-impact protection. The charging case is made with the sturdy polycarbonate material that protects your iPhone from sudden slips and bumps. It has a soft-touch finish that feels comfortable in your hand while giving you a good grip.

It has a 2000mAh juice power that extends the battery life of your iPhone to nearly 25 hours. You can expect 25 hours of talk time, 76 hours of music playback, 17 hours of video playback, or 15 hours of web browsing when the battery charge is clubbed with the phone’s hours.

Talking about the cons, reviews of the case seem to indicate that the charging consistency of this case can be inconsistent. There’s also plenty of room for improvement where performance is concerned.

Finally, if purchase this case for the iPhone 11 Pro Max, mophie includes a larger 2200mAh battery due to the larger physical size of the phone.

4. ZeroLemon iPhone Battery Charging Case

Sale 53 Reviews ZeroLemon iPhone Battery Charging Case [Add 80% Extra Battery Life]Powerful 4000mAh battery charging case provides an extra 80% battery life to the iPhone, equivalent to extra 15 hours internet use, 18 hours video playback, 30 hours talking time, 65 hours audio playback.

[Qi Wireless Charging Compatible]Qi-enabled wireless charging allows you charge the battery case and phone with a wireless charging pad (not included). Note the phone will be fully charged first and then the battery case. ZeroLemon wireless charging pad will be recommended for wireless charging.

The ZeroLemon iPhone Battery Charging Case can be the perfect charging case if you frequently find yourself struggling to keep your iPhone from dying.

Design-wise, it looks sleek and stylish. ZeroLemon has designed the iPhone charging case to protect your phone from scratches as well as other daily wears and tears. But there is a bit of added length because of the battery.

With its powerful 4000mAh battery, this accessory can boost your total talk time by an extra 12 hours. It will also let you stream videos and movies for seven additional hours.

The phone case uses four LED lights to indicate battery life and charging status. The button on the back allows you to switch the charging capabilities on and off as required, protecting your phone from overheating.

Although the case doesn’t support wireless charging, the larger battery capacity more than makes up for it. A few customers have reported how the accessory stops charging after a while, but it isn’t much of a deal-breaker as ZeroLemon includes one year warranty to replace any defective product.

5. Trianium Atomic Pro iPhone Battery Case

1,493 Reviews Trianium Atomic Pro iPhone Battery Case IMPORTANT NOTE: Not compatible with Apple stock,wireless charge or traditional 3.5mm headphones. ONLY compatible with Apple Airpod Bluetooth headphones or any other wirelessly connected headphone accessories. Specifically designed for iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 7 Plus.

The powerful 4200 Li-polymer rechargeable Atomic Pro battery can effectively provide 100%+ extra battery life to your iPhone 7 Plus/8 Plus, which is equivalent to add 24 + hours talk time or 12+ hours web browsing time and equipped with power level indicator LED lights.

This iPhone charging case has a rugged construction. It’s made with a hard shell backplate and bumper structure. The button cutouts are well designed, making them more responsive with no lag.

When you consider the safety level, the Trianium Atomic Pro iPhone Battery Case is definitely one of the best options. It features raised edges that provide it effective drop protection, keeping your phone safe from even the lightest of the scratches.

It can give you 24 hours more talk time or 12 hours of web browsing time because of its powerful 4200mAh battery. You only need to plug your phone in your Lightning cable with the case, and it will start charging.

Four LED indicator lights show the remaining battery case life without you having to check the screen. Moreover, it features Trianium’s sync-through tech that allows you to sync your iPhone to a computer without having to take the charging case off.

The charging case isn’t wireless charging compatible, though. It can also interfere with the speaker at times due to which you may have to readjust the case.

6. Runsy Battery Case

10 Reviews Runsy Battery Case ✔️ Support Wire Headphones —— You could listen to the music or make a phone call via wire headphones. Charging and protecting, 2 in 1 function. Super fast charging. Built-in short-circuit and overcharge protection. This battery case is exclusively designed for iPhone 11 Pro. It's NOT compatible with iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro Max or iPhone XS Max.

✔️ Integrated power switch allows you to turn on/off the battery case quickly. 4-light LED indicator shows the power status of the battery case. And each light represents 25% of the power. Featuring sync-through technology that you can sync your phone to a computer without having to take the battery case off.

The Runsy Battery Case can more than double your total battery expectancy, packing 5000mAh of power, and is fitted with a power switch. You can use the switch to turn the battery on or off as required. Just like the other iPhone charging cases, even the Runsy has four LED indicator lights with each light representing 25% of the power.

You can sync your iPhone to a computer without taking the charging case off because of the sync-through technology.

From a production standpoint, the charging case is made with high-quality material, having a raised bezel to keep the screen scuff and scratch-free. It has a matte finish for an added tactile impression that gives you a better grip.

While the case keeps the phone safe from dust, bumps, and scratches, it is advisable to apply a screen protector – just to be on the safer side.Apple Lightning wired headphone listening, as well as a Lightning-to-headphone adapter, is also supported.

7. QTshine Battery Case

Sale 71 Reviews QTshine Battery Case ★【Compatible Model】①Please note this battery charging case is ONLY fit for iphone 11 Pro (5.8 inch), Not compatible with iPhone 11 (6.1 inch) and iPhone 11 Pro Max (6.5 inch) ②Not compatible with iPhone lightning headphone or traditional 3.5mm headphones, ONLY works with Apple airpods or other wireless Bluetooth headphone. ③Not support Wireless charging, Not including protect phone screen.

★【6800mAh High Capacity Extended Your Battery Life】Equipped with a powerful 6800mAh built-in lithium polymer battery chip, more than doubles your iPhone's battery life and never worried about your iPhone ran out of battery in daily life. it's portable charging anytime and anywhere. perfect for traveling, camping, business trip or other outdoor occasions.

At less than $25, the QTshine Battery Case is a great budget option that combines versatility and functionality. It packs a massive 6800mAh battery that can extend your iPhone juice by nearly 17 hours! In other words, you can expect the case to charge your iPhone at least two to three times on a single charge.

Moreover, this smart case automatically stops charging once full, extending the battery lifespan of the device. Other features include a sync-through tech, 360° protective bumper design, and four LED battery level indicators.

Having said that, you need to be very careful when removing the iPhone charging case. While it isn’t too complicated, you should take care not to force it too hard. Otherwise, you’ll end up breaking the case.

QTShine offers two years of after-sale technical support. Keep in mind, that this isn’t the same as a warranty.

8. Alpatronix Battery Case

65 Reviews Alpatronix BX11Pro Battery Case Don’t be fooled by fake battery capacities of 6000mAh, 7000mAh, or more. Most battery cases struggle to give you even a 50% charge, while Alpatronix’s UL-tested battery case provides you a reliable charge every time. Certified lightning chip ensures 100% compatibility with your iPhone with iOS 13+ and older, Apple Pay & CarPlay. *NOTICE*: NOT compatible with iPhone 11 (6.1-inch) or iPhone 11 Pro Max (6.5-inch).

Qi Wireless & Wired Charging: Charge your iPhone and case together without removing the case. You can charge with a wireless charger (not included) for a quick and convenient wireless charging experience.

The Alpatronix BX11Pro Battery Case is an excellent tech accessory and a value for the money.

This battery case for your iPhone goes beyond providing high-quality protection. It supplies your device with enough charge to keep it going until the end of the day despite constant use.

The phone features a hard shell and is made with materials like rubber. While the former keeps your phone scratch-free, the latter can absorb shocks from sudden drops and impacts. It has a raised bezel that keeps your screen protected against cracks.

The case is also compatible with Qi charging, giving you the option to go wireless. While this particular version is designed for the iPhone 11 Pro, Alpatronix has versions for all the current and previous few generations of iPhones.

You also get a micro USB cable and a tempered glass screen protector for a complete protection solution for your iPhone.

9. Moshi IonSuit Battery Case

220 Reviews Moshi IonSuit iPhone 7 Battery Case True 4200mAh battery capacity. Don’t be fooled by fake battery capacities of 5000mAh, 6000mAh, or more. Most battery cases struggle to give you a 100% charge, while Alpatronix’s UL-tested battery case provides you up to 120% charge. That’s right! Charge your iPhone to 100% and still have some juice left over for another partial charge. Certified lightning chip ensures 100% compatibility with your iPhone with iOS 13+ and older, Apple Pay & CarPlay.

Qi Wireless & Wired Charging: Charge your iPhone and case together without removing the case. You can charge with a wireless charger (not included) for a quick and convenient wireless charging experience. Use the included certified cable to charge directly & sync/transfer data.

The Moshi IonSuit Battery Case is a great charging case that is also very protective. It’s a little bulkier than its competitors, but the accessory has been purposely designed this way to keep your phone protected from any sudden drops.

It features a lip around the screen and has a two-piece slide-on battery design. The case itself is very slim, which is surprising considering its military-grade drop protection.

The actual battery in the case has 3020mAh power, which effectively doubles your iPhone‘s battery life. Plus, it also supports 2.A quick-charging, making it faster than most of the chargeable cases on the market.

While customers have been all praises for the elegant design, the charging connection is a bit unstable. Considering the higher price tag, this is a serious disadvantage that Moshi should work on improving.

10. Ekrist Battery Case

220 Reviews Ekrist Ultra-Slim Charging Case True 4200mAh battery capacity. Don’t be fooled by fake battery capacities of 5000mAh, 6000mAh, or more. Most battery cases struggle to give you a 100% charge, while Alpatronix’s UL-tested battery case provides you up to 120% charge. That’s right! Charge your iPhone to 100% and still have some juice left over for another partial charge. Certified lightning chip ensures 100% compatibility with your iPhone with iOS 13+ and older, Apple Pay & CarPlay.

Qi Wireless & Wired Charging: Charge your iPhone and case together without removing the case. You can charge with a wireless charger (not included) for a quick and convenient wireless charging experience. Use the included certified cable to charge directly & sync/transfer data.

There has been a conscious shift in design preferences with customers opting for slim and thin cases to large and bulkier versions. If you prefer an ultra-slim charging case as well, you should take a look at the Ekrist Ultra-Slim Charging Case.

Not only is the phone case comfortable to hold, but it also has the ability to extend your phone’s battery life. You can expect up to 180% more activity time for talking or web browsing. With a 6000mAh battery, this is one of the most powerful cases on our list.

Additionally, it has a hardback cover with a raised bezel to keep your screen crack-free. Ektrist has also taken the necessary measures to prevent short-circuiting, overcharging, and overheating problems.

The Bottom Line

Choosing the right iPhone charging case is incredibly important if you want to protect your investment. You’ll be surprised at the sheer number of mediocre products available on e-commerce sites that can overheat your iPhone and disrupt the wireless, cellular, or Bluetooth signals.

Plus, you won’t find yourself reaching for your charger during the day if you buy a high-quality charging case. Besides acting as a protective measure, these accessories will supply your iPhones with that extra juice and look good while doing that!