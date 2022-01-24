10 Best Phono Preamps

There’s nothing quite like listening to music on a turntable. The nuance of sound from vinyl records is something special.

However, you want to make sure you have the proper equipment to get the best sound possible from your turntable.

With the right phono preamplifier (preamp), you can listen to albums old and new. These devices offer a way for the turntable to deliver sound as they work with modern amplifiers.

Even if you have a built-in preamp, you can still benefit from a better sound profile by using one of the best phono preamps.

Top Phono Preamps

Phono preamps offer upgraded sound for your turntable and raise its compatibility with modern audio tech. Here are the top options currently on the market.

1. ART DJ PRE II Phono Preamp

The ART DJ PRE II is a great little phono preamp for the money. Even with its affordable price point, it offers high-end features like a switchable capacitor and level adjustment.

This device has a sturdy build yet manages to be lightweight. It weighs just over a pound and features black, anodized aluminum housing that is designed to last.

The solid-state phono preamp has a frequency response of 10 Hz–50 kHz with ± 0.5 dB. This means it can deliver a true, clear sound experience that is dynamic and full.

It’s a solid addition to your phono setup, whether you are enjoying playback or recording vinyl to a variety of sources, such as a digital sound card or monitor system.

This is the best phono preamp if you are looking for a lower-priced option that is compatible with old or new technology. It offers high sound accuracy with low noise.

Key Features

Compatible with a moving magnet cartridge

Switchable low-cut rumble filter

Dual RCA-type inputs and outputs

Ground terminal

Signal/clip indicator

100pF and 200pF capacitance

Adjustable preamp gain

Built-in RIAA equalization

Pros Affordable

Easy setup

Small footprint Cons Super bright LED on the front

No power switch

2. Fluance PA10 Phono Preamp

While many phono preamps use a single integrated circuit (IC) chip design, the Fluance PA10 splits stages and channels with a four-chip setup.

This design offers true separation of right and left preamp channels. You’ll experience a realistic stereo-quality soundstage with low crosstalk and high accuracy.

It’s perfect for moving magnet (MM) cartridges on turntables without an existing preamp, but you can also bypass a lower-performing built-in preamp.

The Fluance PA10 has a frequency response of 20 Hz–20 kHz with ± 0.5 dB. The 20 Hz filter allows you to drop unwanted noise and cut low-end frequencies.

If you want extra clarity of sound at high volume playback, this is one of the best phono preamps you can buy. It’s not overly expensive and has a modern, minimalist design.

Key Features

Compatible with MM cartridge

Wood housing with metal shield

Four-chip circuit design

Electromagnetic interference protection

Low 0.5dB RIAA deviation

Subsonic rumble filter

Ground terminal

Pros Supports true stereo playback

Attractive wood-grain housing

No noise or hum Cons No power switch

No adjustment controls

3. Pro-Ject Tube Box S2 Phono Preamp

The Pro-Ject Tube Box S2 is a premium-priced phono preamp. It has a distinctive look, with two glass tubes that are central to the design.

Tube output makes this phono preamp different from chip-powered models. There are chips housed inside the circuitry, but they aren’t directly responsible for the amplification of sound.

This is a versatile phono preamp. It works with MM and moving coil (MC) cartridges.

There are plenty of options to adjust load and gain. You can even switch out the tubes to play around with sound output.

The Pro-Ject Tube Box S2 has a frequency response of 20 Hz–20 kHz with 0.4 dB. It offers a rich, warm sound profile that is very natural and defined.

This phono preamp is well-suited for the frequent listener. Audiophiles who don’t want to miss a thing and don’t mind paying top dollar for the privilege will appreciate this product.

Key Features

Compatible with MM and MC cartridges

Two ECC83 tubes

Adjustable load and gain

Subsonic filter (at 20 Hz)

RIAA equalization

Gold-plated RCA input/output

Grounding terminal

Pros Flexible gain and load

Impressive bass response

Tubes are replaceable

Sturdy metal build Cons Expensive

Can get hot with extended use

4. iFi Audio Zen Phono Preamp

We think the iFi Audio Zen is named perfectly. It has a peaceful aesthetic with gentle curves and a clean interface. Better yet, it offers an advanced design to filter out noise.

The symmetrical dual-mono design does a great job of reducing crosstalk. This phono preamp delivers good channel separation, excellent sonic clarity and warm tones.

You won’t struggle to hear the highs or lows. In fact, engaging the subsonic filter will only remove rumbling and preserve the low end.

The iFi Audio Zen offers balanced output with a selector switch to toggle between MM and MC cartridge settings easily.

This is one of the best phono preamps that delivers clear stereo separation and imaging. Its detail is hard to match at this price point.

Key Features

Compatible with MM and MC cartridges

Artificial intelligence (AI) subsonic filter

TDK C0G capacitors

RCA outputs

RIAA equalization

Balanced 4.4 mm Pentacon outputs

Grounding terminal

Pros Moderately priced for the value

Exquisitely clean sound with clear highs and lows

Can handle cartridges from 36 dB to 72 dB Cons Brushed stainless cover makes it hard to see settings in daylight

Short power supply cord

5. Fosi Audio Box X2 Phono Preamp

The Fosi Audio Box X2 is an affordably priced solution for listening to your vinyl records and enjoying upgraded audio from your smartphone, PC and other devices.

It’s a tube-based phono preamplifier. You can switch out the vacuum tubes to adjust the stereo sound to your liking.

This model is simply designed. It offers a 3.5 mm audio input and gain adjustments in 39 dB, 42 dB and 45 dB. This gives you more control over your sonic experience.

Since the tubes are used for amplification, you can expect a warm sound when playing your records.

For the price, versatility and simplicity, this is a best buy among tube phono preamps.

Key Features

Compatible with MM cartridges

Adjustable tubes

Adjustable gain

Grounding terminal

RCA input/output

RIAA equalization

Pros Affordable

Good entry-level phono preamp

Has a power switch Cons Does not work with MM turntables that have a built-in preamp circuit

6. Nobsound T3 Phono Preamp

The Nobsound T3 phono preamp is priced to offer improved sound no matter what your budget is. It’s extremely compact and easy to use.

This isn’t the option you want if you prefer to adjust gain or load. It’s more of a plug-and-play solution for listening to turntable record players without a built-in preamp.

An aluminum case prevents electromagnetic interference but also offers a sturdy build. You can adjust the volume control with the turn of a knob.

Overall, this is a great option for a simple turntable setup. It delivers good sound for the money, and the addition of a power button so you can turn it off easily when not in use is an excellent perk.

Key Features

Compatible with MM cartridges

Volume control

Gold-plated RCA inputs/outputs

Copper grounding terminal

Meets standard RIAA frequency response

Pros Affordable

Compact

Has a power button Cons Complaints of low static in silence

7. Cambridge Audio Alva Solo Phono Preamp

The Alva Solo Phono Preamp from Cambridge Audio has thoughtful design features like upside-down labeling of ports, a power button and balance control.

Additionally, it uses a surface-mounted circuit board to eliminate humming when you are enjoying music that is filled with low ranges.

With this phono preamp, you can upgrade your current amp performance on your turntable. Or, you can provide a soundstage for a record player without a built-in preamp.

No matter how you use it, it delivers warm, expansive sound with RIAA curve accuracy.

Key Features

Compatible with MM cartridges

Subsonic filter control

Balance control

RCA inputs/outputs

Grounding terminal

AC power

Pros Sleek, modern aesthetic

Excellent, neutral sound

Powers down after 20 minutes if idle

Clean stereo separation Cons Sound can get muddled on complex musical arrangements

Can’t disable the automatic power-down setting

8. Pyle PP555 Mini Phono Preamp

The Pyle PP555 mini phono preamp is super inexpensive, compact and works well for a variety of sound scenarios.

You can connect it to an older turntable to play records, but you can also use it with speakers, laptops and other setups where you need audio signal conversion.

What stands out about this phono preamp is its portability and price.

It’s a plug-and-play design with a 9V battery option. This device also comes with a power adapter, so you have options depending on your sound setup.

If you are frequently on the go or work as a DJ, this might be the best-priced, no-frills option you can find.

Key Features

Compatible with most magnetic cartridges

Ultra-low audio noise circuitry

PCA inputs/outputs

Grounding terminal

Pros Inexpensive

Compact

Easy to set up

Saves energy on battery power Cons Sounds lack depth

No gain adjustment

9. GoGroove Mini Phono Preamp

The GoGroove Mini is another portable, inexpensive option to get you playing your records again. Plus, if you’re new to all things vinyl, it’s a good entry-level device.

This phono preamp is compatible with a variety of turntables. It functions as a go-between to play audio from record players that lack built-in amplification.

You can also connect the best wired audiophile headphones if you’d like to listen to your records without disturbing others.

This is an ideal phono preamp for simple audio setups. For the price, there’s not much to complain about.

Key Features

Compatible with most turntables

RIAA equalization

Headphone port (1/4 TRS)

Grounding terminal

Pros Inexpensive

Easy to use and set up

Compact

Three-year warranty Cons No controls (volume, gain, etc.)

No power switch

10. Moon 110LP V2 Phono Preamp

The Moon 110LP V2 has a futuristic look, but it delivers sound with old-school clarity and detail.

Its design draws on award-winning technologies from higher-priced Moon phono preamps. This model works with magnetic cartridge turntables to unleash a spacious soundstage.

With this device, you’ll benefit from clear instrument separation in music, an articulate midrange and deep bass.

You can adjust the gain from 40 to 66 dB. This is a more than adequate range for a variety of MM and MC cartridges.

While it is one the most expensive options on our list, in the world of phono preamps, it’s still considered affordable for the technology included.

Key Features

Compatible with MM and MC cartridges

Adjustable gain

Adjustable impedance

Inductive DC filtering

Frequency response 20 Hz–20 kHz

RCA inputs/outputs

Grounding terminal

Pros Smooth, refined sound

Sleek, sturdy build

Impressive stereo imaging Cons Pricey

Does not perform as well with MC cartridges

Dipswitch settings might be overwhelming for newbies

Summary

There are many options on the market for phono preamps. The technology recreates the richness of sound that was intended when each groove was etched into your favorite vinyl record.

If you have a built-in preamp on your turntable, you might find that bypassing it with an external phono preamp provides better sound.

Regardless, take time to read up on compatible equipment, as some high-end turntables with built-in preamps don’t work well with standalone phono preamps.

Additionally, be sure to properly ground your phono preamp before use. A well-planned setup will ensure you are sitting back listening to your favorite records in no time.