Are you looking for a pair of wireless earbuds that are similar to Airpods in style but not price?

Fortunately, you can listen to your music, podcasts or audiobooks without breaking the bank.

With various options on the market, you can find affordable earbuds that offer exceptional battery life, connectivity, sound quality and durability.

Here are the best cheap Airpod alternatives for under $50 that offer the same design for less.

Top 10 Cheap Airpods Alternatives For Under $50

If your budget is $50 or less, we have you covered. These are the best low-cost Airpod alternatives currently on the market.

1. ONEPLUS Nord Wireless Earbuds

ONEPLUS Nord Wireless Earbuds Wireless Communication Technology: Bluetooth

12.4mm Titanium Audio Drivers - Nord Buds will be music to your ears with big 12.4mm Titanium Audio...

Fast charge with 30h batter life - Don’t worry! If your buds start crashing, plug them in and charge up...

ONEPLUS Nord Wireless Earbuds are compact and affordable. They are lightweight and feature oval-shaped ear tips for maximum comfort as well as extended wear.

The battery life peaks at seven hours on a full charge. With the case, you get 30 hours of combined playback before it needs charging.

Plus, the fast charging feature provides five hours of listening time in just 10 minutes.

While the sound isn’t premium, it’s good for the price point. The 12.4mm titanium audio drivers deliver decent highs and lows.

Unfortunately, there is no equalization to adjust the sound profile. You can adjust the volume with your smartphone, but there is no active noise cancellation (ANC).

The four-mic design and AI noise reduction reduce wind and background noise. This provides a better call quality with fewer distractions.

The HeyMelody app allows for the adjustment of tap controls. If you have a ONEPLUS smartphone, no app is necessary.

Nord earbuds are also moisture resistant and feature an IP55 rating. You can jog in the rain without an issue or sweat without degrading their performance.

These are surprisingly good for the money, making them a great value buy. If you need an inexpensive pair of earbuds, check these out first.

Key Features:

Bluetooth

Touch controls

12.4mm titanium drivers

Four built-in mics

Three ear tip sizes

Seven-hour battery life

USB-C charging cable

Charging case

IP55 dust/water resistance

Siri/Google Assistant

Dolby Atmos compatible

Pros: Easy setup and use

Comfortable

Long battery

iOS or Android compatible Cons: No ANC

Bulky charger

No equalization

Poor app ratings

2. SoundPEATS Air3 Wireless Earbuds

SoundPEATS Air3 Wireless Earbuds [Qualcomm QCC3040 & aptX-Adaptive] - Adopt Qualcomm QCC3040 with Bluetooth V5.2 to improve transmission...

[Total 22 Hours & SoundPEATS App] - Single-use for the earbuds lasts around 5 hours when fully charged...

[Superior Sound & TrueWireless Mirroring] - Built-in 14.2 mm drivers to truly restore the sound and...

The SoundPEATS Air3 Wireless Earbuds offer a sleek take on Airpods at a reasonable price.

These semi-in-ear earbuds are just under $50. Yet, they are packed with sound features that pricier options include, like aptX Adaptive for premium audio.

The 142mm audio drivers produce a sound that is wider and offers more delicate details, giving you an unforgettable listening experience.

Plus, TrueWireless Mirroring provides seamless switching between phone calls or music and keeps you connected wirelessly.

If you are taking calls, the four-microphone setup with cVc 8.0 noise cancellation technology makes your voice sound clear and distinct, even in a noisy environment.

You can also pause the music by taking off the earbud and resume playing it by putting it back on, all while receiving high-quality sound uninterrupted.

Key Features:

Bluetooth 5.2

Qualcomm QCC3040

aptX Adaptive

IPX4 water resistance

Pros: Stunning profile

Lightweight

Immersive sound

Custom EQ Cons: Only iOS 12 and up

Poor app rating

Not for small ears

3. Soundcore Anker Life P2i Wireless Earbuds

Soundcore Anker Life P2i Wireless Earbuds Incredible Sound Loved by 20 Million+ People

Impressive Sound: Life P2i true wireless earbuds feature 10mm drivers that boost quality sound with deep...

Speak and Be Heard: Life P2i true wireless earbuds reduces noise via a custom AI algorithm, while two...

Soundcore Anker Life P2i Wireless Earbuds have a nice form factor. They look similar to higher-end options like Airpods, but they are not a true open-ear design.

The shape of the earbuds allows them to fit snugly. This offers a natural noise cancellation experience.

That said, to be safe when you are out and about, you might want to keep only one in your ear.

If you’re not a fan of tap or touch operation, try the P2i earbuds. They have a soft touch button on each earbud that allows for more accurate control.

These cheap Airpods alternatives offer 10mm drivers. You’ll get quality sound with ample bass and mids tuned to levels that are comfortable for listening.

There are two modes to choose from, including bass or podcast. Bass is ideal for music, while podcast is perfect for dialogue-heavy audio.

When making calls, the P2i wireless earbuds reduce noise via a custom AI algorithm. Two mics ensure clearer phone calls and a more immersive audio experience overall.

If you want a more closed-ear design that’s super affordable with up to eight hours of playback, this is your best bet. Plus, fast charging gives you an extra hour of playback in just 10 minutes.

Key Features:

Bluetooth 5.2

Push button controls

USB-C charging cable

IPX5 rating

AI noise reduction

Two microphones

Eight-hour battery life

28-hour battery with case

Fast charging

One or two-ear operation

iOS/Android

Pros: Inexpensive

Good battery life

Comfortable

Sound modes Cons: No app support

Just OK sound

Connection issues

4. JBL Vibe 200TWS Wireless Earbuds

JBL Vibe 200TWS Wireless Earbuds JBL Deep Bass Sound: Music just sounds better with JBL. And your day too. Feel the sound with the deep...

Product Note : If the size of the earbud tips does not match the size of your ear canals or the headset...

20 hours of combined playback: With 5 hours in the earbuds and 15 hours in the case, the JBL Vibe 200TWS...

JBL is known for great sound. The JBL Vibe 200TWS Wireless Earbuds keep that legacy going.

Feel the beat with the bass from 8mm audio drivers. Listen to rich mids and highs for a balanced sound experience.

These Airpod-style earbuds are designed to work best with music. They are not ideal for videos or gaming since there will be lag and syncing issues.

The reason for this is that the design is very basic. It doesn’t have the bells and whistles like ANC or transparency mode.

There’s also no built-in volume control. You’ll need to use your device to adjust the volume.

We like the auto pause feature when you remove one or both earbuds. Plus, the eight-hour battery life keeps you enjoying your music longer without having to recharge.

While you can sweat or use these in light rain, they have low water and dust resistance. You’ll need to be careful not to expose them to too much of either.

If you’re a fan of JBL products and need an inexpensive pair of wireless earbuds, these are a solid option.

Key Features:

Bluetooth 5.0

Open charging case

USB-C charging cable

Push button controls

Three ear tips sizes

IPX2 rating

Five-hour battery life

20-hour battery with case

Fast charging

One or two-ear operation

iOS/Android

Pros: Affordable

Balanced sound

Multiple ear tip options Cons: Connection issues

No app support

Case opens too easy

5. 1MORE Comfobuds Wireless Earbuds

1MORE Comfobuds Wireless Earbuds Comfortable & Compact Design: Engineered with a semi in-ear design and replaceable soft silicone ear...

Deep Bass That Surprises You: An ultra-large 13.4mm dynamic driver produces powerful thumping bass,...

12 Professional EQ Presets: Tuned by a 4-time Grammy Award-winning sound engineer with Sonarworks (A...

At this price, you likely won’t expect many features. However, 1MORE Comfobuds are an impressive Airpods alternative.

You’ll get ANC, EQ controls, touch navigation and more. But the standout feature is how they sound.

These cheap Airpods alternatives feature a 13.4mm dynamic driver that delivers thundering bass. The AAC codec support offers high-quality playback on all compatible devices.

There are 12 EQ presets, allowing for immersive sound no matter your preferred genre. In fact, the 1MORE earbuds were tuned by a four-time Grammy Award-winning sound engineer.

Call performance is on par with more expensive options. This product employs a four-mic setup with tech to reduce outside noise and amplify your voice.

Plus, 1MORE offers thoughtful additions. For example, they offer a protective skin that you can put on your case as well as interchangeable ear tips.

The tap navigation will alter the volume, play/pause your music, answer/end phone calls or turn on voice assistants.

With eight hours of playback on a single charge, this is a great option for travel, work or play.

Key Features:

Bluetooth 5.2

IPX7 rating

USB-C charging cable

32-hour battery with case

Low latency mode

Built-in mics

iOS/Android

Pros: Lightweight

App support

Noise cancel modes

Easy pairing

Compact case Cons: No long-wear comfort

Lag with games

6. Haylou GT7 Wireless Earbuds

Haylou GT7 Wireless Earbuds 【Immersive HD Stereo Sound】 GT7 Wireless Earbuds with high-quality composite diaphragm moving coil...

【Clear Call with AI Noise Reduction】 Neural network noise reduction algorithm, it can effectively...

【Bluetooth 5.2 Tech & 65ms Low Latency】 GT7 Bluetooth headphones perfectly matches tablets, laptops...

Haylou offers decent wireless earbuds that cost under $50. It’s hard to expect a lot for such a low price point, but the GT7 Wireless Earbuds have a sturdy build and deliver decent sound.

This product has a clean, basic design. These wireless earbuds are compact and ideal for travel.

The GT7 earbuds stay put, fit ears comfortably and are super lightweight for long wear.

Battery life is standard at five hours per charge. You can hit up to 20 hours with the charging case.

However, tap navigation is a bit slow. In addition, switching to latency mode is not always smooth, and there is some lag.

Still, these are great entry-level earbuds. If you need a pair to knock around or for occasional use, check these out.

Key Features:

Bluetooth 5.2

AAC audio codec

Low-latency mode

Touch control

USB-C charging cable

Three ear tips sizes

IPX5 rating

Five-hour battery life

20-hour battery with case

Call noise cancellation

One or two-ear operation

Pros: Inexpensive

Sturdy build

Color options

Comfortable Cons: Poor latency

Minimal noise reduction

No fast charging

7. TAGRY X08 Wireless Earbuds

Sale TAGRY X08 Wireless Earbuds LED Power Display and 60H Playback: Dual digital LED power display outside of the case is to show the...

Wireless Charging and IPX5 Waterproof: The charging case of these bluetooth earbuds support wireless...

One-Step Pairing and Easy Touch Control: TAGRY X08 bluetooth earphones adopts hall switch. After first...

The TAGRY X08 Wireless Earbuds are stylish and offer good performance at a low cost.

These are some of the best cheap Airpods alternatives because they feature long battery life, wireless charging capability and stereo sound.

Designed for music lovers, they have 13mm audio drivers. You’ll experience rich, clear tones from low to high.

A cool feature that this product offers is that it lets you switch to twin stereo mode. This allows you to share one earbud with another listener without losing sound quality.

The built-in mics with CVC noise reduction ensure clear phone conversations.

A striking LED power display helps you keep tabs on the power level of your case and the earbuds. Get five hours of playback and up to 60 hours with the charging case.

With easy pairing and touch controls, these are a great plug-and-play option. Better yet, you can charge them quickly for maximum usage at home or on the go.

Key Features:

Bluetooth

USB-C charging cable

LED display

Wireless charging

Touch controls

CVC noise reduction

Three sizes of ear tips

Auto reconnect

Mono and twin stereo modes

IPX5 rating

iOS/Android/Windows

Pros: Bright display

Lightweight

Inexpensive

Multiple colors Cons: Battery drains fast

Poor call quality

8. Tranya F1 Wireless Earbuds

The Tranya F1 half in-ear wireless earbuds offer surprising sound quality on a budget.

They feature a large 13mm audio driver for balanced, well-defined sound. Though small, they deliver a wide soundstage for detailed audio, especially when it comes to music playback.

You can control them with the touch of a button. It’s easy to skip tracks, answer phone calls, control the volume or activate your voice assistant.

The bright LED display keeps you aware of the battery life so that you can charge your earbuds as needed. Enjoy up to seven hours of playback on a single charge.

Plus, if you want wireless charging, the case supports it. However, it also offers USB-C charging.

With four built-in microphones, it filters ambient noise well. You can hear clearly and be heard whether on a personal call or Zoom meeting.

The F1 earbuds are small, light and comfortable. They are a perfect choice for work or play and look similar to Airpods but for much less.

Key Features:

Bluetooth 5.3

Push button controls

Four built-in mics

32-hour battery with case

Wireless charging

Fast charging

iOS/Android

Pros: Compact

Lightweight

Bright LED display

Good sound Cons: No silicone ear tips

Bass is lacking

9. EarFun Air Wireless Earbuds

Sale EarFun Air Wireless Earbuds ⭐[CNN BEST BUDGET WIRELESS EARBUDS 2022]⭐ CNN praised "EarFun Air is just as good as the high-end...

🎧[ CRYSTAL-CLEAR CALLING, IMMERSIVE FEELING] EarFun Air is the only wireless earbuds that received the...

🎧 [35H LISTENING, ON-THE-GO CHARGING ] The wireless earbuds last for total 35 hours with a built-in...

EarFun Air Wireless Earbuds are comparable to some high-end options.

They deliver dynamic sound from 6mm dual audio drivers and work well in quiet indoor settings, so they are excellent for at-home use.

However, they also stand up to outdoor use. They can hold their own against sweat, rain and dust.

These wireless earbuds support USB-C and wireless charging. You can use the fast charge feature and get two hours of music from a 10-minute charge.

The touch controls make it easy to navigate music, answer calls and adjust the volume.

They are a great option in terms of sound and battery life. Unfortunately, users with smaller ears might find them uncomfortable to wear for long periods.

Key Features:

Bluetooth 5.0

IPX7 rating

Four built-in mics

Touch controls

USB-C charging cable

Fast charging

Wireless charging

Seven-hour battery

35-hour battery with case

Game mode

iOS/Android

Pros: Great sound

Award-winning

Good battery

Easy pairing Cons: Not sturdy

Connection issues

Limited volume

10. Skullcandy Dime Wireless Earbuds

Sale Skullcandy Dime Wireless Earbuds Up to 12 hours of battery life

Product Note : If the size of the earbud tips does not match the size of your ear canals or the headset...

Microphone, Call, Track and Volume Control

The Skullcandy Dime Wireless Earbuds are a super compact option. You can attach them to your keys if you like.

These cheap Airpods alternatives has a tiny form factor. The lightweight feel makes them comfortable to wear, and you can easily control the earbuds with push-button controls.

Unfortunately, the microphones are average. Plus, the sound quality isn’t stellar when taking a call, but it gets the job done.

On the flip side, the playback sound offers punchy bass. You can experience warm, detailed sound for most music.

The main drawback is the short battery life. If you want extended listening, the 3.5-hour playback will leave you wanting more.

Nevertheless, if you need something lightweight with decent sound for a quick run, this is an ideal option.

Key Features:

Bluetooth 5.0

Micro USB charging cable

IPX4 rating

Touch controls

12-hour battery life with case

One or two-ear operation

Pros: Affordable

Color options

Lightweight

Easy to use

Compact Cons: Micro USB

Short cable

Limited battery life

May lag on games

Summary

If you want the Airpods style without the hefty price tag, you have options. However, the lower price point of cheap Airpods alternatives means you’ll have to make some compromises.

As long as you have a comfy fit, good sound performance and decent battery life, you win. Extra features like active noise cancellation or in-ear detection come at a premium.

To find the best option, think about how you want to use your earbuds. Some products are designed for music playback, while others are also suited for watching videos and gaming.

With a little research, you can find exactly what you want and rock out to your favorite songs or take calls on the go.