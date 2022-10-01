Are you looking for a pair of wireless earbuds that are similar to Airpods in style but not price?
Fortunately, you can listen to your music, podcasts or audiobooks without breaking the bank.
With various options on the market, you can find affordable earbuds that offer exceptional battery life, connectivity, sound quality and durability.
Here are the best cheap Airpod alternatives for under $50 that offer the same design for less.
Table of Contents
- Top 10 Cheap Airpods Alternatives For Under $50
- 1. ONEPLUS Nord Wireless Earbuds
- 2. SoundPEATS Air3 Wireless Earbuds
- 3. Soundcore Anker Life P2i Wireless Earbuds
- 4. JBL Vibe 200TWS Wireless Earbuds
- 5. 1MORE Comfobuds Wireless Earbuds
- 6. Haylou GT7 Wireless Earbuds
- 7. TAGRY X08 Wireless Earbuds
- 8. Tranya F1 Wireless Earbuds
- 9. EarFun Air Wireless Earbuds
- 10. Skullcandy Dime Wireless Earbuds
- Summary
Top 10 Cheap Airpods Alternatives For Under $50
If your budget is $50 or less, we have you covered. These are the best low-cost Airpod alternatives currently on the market.
1. ONEPLUS Nord Wireless Earbuds
- Wireless Communication Technology: Bluetooth
- 12.4mm Titanium Audio Drivers - Nord Buds will be music to your ears with big 12.4mm Titanium Audio...
- Fast charge with 30h batter life - Don’t worry! If your buds start crashing, plug them in and charge up...
ONEPLUS Nord Wireless Earbuds are compact and affordable. They are lightweight and feature oval-shaped ear tips for maximum comfort as well as extended wear.
The battery life peaks at seven hours on a full charge. With the case, you get 30 hours of combined playback before it needs charging.
Plus, the fast charging feature provides five hours of listening time in just 10 minutes.
While the sound isn’t premium, it’s good for the price point. The 12.4mm titanium audio drivers deliver decent highs and lows.
Unfortunately, there is no equalization to adjust the sound profile. You can adjust the volume with your smartphone, but there is no active noise cancellation (ANC).
The four-mic design and AI noise reduction reduce wind and background noise. This provides a better call quality with fewer distractions.
The HeyMelody app allows for the adjustment of tap controls. If you have a ONEPLUS smartphone, no app is necessary.
Nord earbuds are also moisture resistant and feature an IP55 rating. You can jog in the rain without an issue or sweat without degrading their performance.
These are surprisingly good for the money, making them a great value buy. If you need an inexpensive pair of earbuds, check these out first.
Key Features:
- Bluetooth
- Touch controls
- 12.4mm titanium drivers
- Four built-in mics
- Three ear tip sizes
- Seven-hour battery life
- USB-C charging cable
- Charging case
- IP55 dust/water resistance
- Siri/Google Assistant
- Dolby Atmos compatible
Pros:
- Easy setup and use
- Comfortable
- Long battery
- iOS or Android compatible
Cons:
- No ANC
- Bulky charger
- No equalization
- Poor app ratings
2. SoundPEATS Air3 Wireless Earbuds
- [Qualcomm QCC3040 & aptX-Adaptive] - Adopt Qualcomm QCC3040 with Bluetooth V5.2 to improve transmission...
- [Total 22 Hours & SoundPEATS App] - Single-use for the earbuds lasts around 5 hours when fully charged...
- [Superior Sound & TrueWireless Mirroring] - Built-in 14.2 mm drivers to truly restore the sound and...
The SoundPEATS Air3 Wireless Earbuds offer a sleek take on Airpods at a reasonable price.
These semi-in-ear earbuds are just under $50. Yet, they are packed with sound features that pricier options include, like aptX Adaptive for premium audio.
The 142mm audio drivers produce a sound that is wider and offers more delicate details, giving you an unforgettable listening experience.
Plus, TrueWireless Mirroring provides seamless switching between phone calls or music and keeps you connected wirelessly.
If you are taking calls, the four-microphone setup with cVc 8.0 noise cancellation technology makes your voice sound clear and distinct, even in a noisy environment.
You can also pause the music by taking off the earbud and resume playing it by putting it back on, all while receiving high-quality sound uninterrupted.
Key Features:
- Bluetooth 5.2
- Qualcomm QCC3040
- aptX Adaptive
- IPX4 water resistance
Pros:
- Stunning profile
- Lightweight
- Immersive sound
- Custom EQ
Cons:
- Only iOS 12 and up
- Poor app rating
- Not for small ears
3. Soundcore Anker Life P2i Wireless Earbuds
- Incredible Sound Loved by 20 Million+ People
- Impressive Sound: Life P2i true wireless earbuds feature 10mm drivers that boost quality sound with deep...
- Speak and Be Heard: Life P2i true wireless earbuds reduces noise via a custom AI algorithm, while two...
Soundcore Anker Life P2i Wireless Earbuds have a nice form factor. They look similar to higher-end options like Airpods, but they are not a true open-ear design.
The shape of the earbuds allows them to fit snugly. This offers a natural noise cancellation experience.
That said, to be safe when you are out and about, you might want to keep only one in your ear.
If you’re not a fan of tap or touch operation, try the P2i earbuds. They have a soft touch button on each earbud that allows for more accurate control.
These cheap Airpods alternatives offer 10mm drivers. You’ll get quality sound with ample bass and mids tuned to levels that are comfortable for listening.
There are two modes to choose from, including bass or podcast. Bass is ideal for music, while podcast is perfect for dialogue-heavy audio.
When making calls, the P2i wireless earbuds reduce noise via a custom AI algorithm. Two mics ensure clearer phone calls and a more immersive audio experience overall.
If you want a more closed-ear design that’s super affordable with up to eight hours of playback, this is your best bet. Plus, fast charging gives you an extra hour of playback in just 10 minutes.
Key Features:
- Bluetooth 5.2
- Push button controls
- USB-C charging cable
- IPX5 rating
- AI noise reduction
- Two microphones
- Eight-hour battery life
- 28-hour battery with case
- Fast charging
- One or two-ear operation
- iOS/Android
Pros:
- Inexpensive
- Good battery life
- Comfortable
- Sound modes
Cons:
- No app support
- Just OK sound
- Connection issues
4. JBL Vibe 200TWS Wireless Earbuds
- JBL Deep Bass Sound: Music just sounds better with JBL. And your day too. Feel the sound with the deep...
- Product Note : If the size of the earbud tips does not match the size of your ear canals or the headset...
- 20 hours of combined playback: With 5 hours in the earbuds and 15 hours in the case, the JBL Vibe 200TWS...
JBL is known for great sound. The JBL Vibe 200TWS Wireless Earbuds keep that legacy going.
Feel the beat with the bass from 8mm audio drivers. Listen to rich mids and highs for a balanced sound experience.
These Airpod-style earbuds are designed to work best with music. They are not ideal for videos or gaming since there will be lag and syncing issues.
The reason for this is that the design is very basic. It doesn’t have the bells and whistles like ANC or transparency mode.
There’s also no built-in volume control. You’ll need to use your device to adjust the volume.
We like the auto pause feature when you remove one or both earbuds. Plus, the eight-hour battery life keeps you enjoying your music longer without having to recharge.
While you can sweat or use these in light rain, they have low water and dust resistance. You’ll need to be careful not to expose them to too much of either.
If you’re a fan of JBL products and need an inexpensive pair of wireless earbuds, these are a solid option.
Key Features:
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Open charging case
- USB-C charging cable
- Push button controls
- Three ear tips sizes
- IPX2 rating
- Five-hour battery life
- 20-hour battery with case
- Fast charging
- One or two-ear operation
- iOS/Android
Pros:
- Affordable
- Balanced sound
- Multiple ear tip options
Cons:
- Connection issues
- No app support
- Case opens too easy
5. 1MORE Comfobuds Wireless Earbuds
- Comfortable & Compact Design: Engineered with a semi in-ear design and replaceable soft silicone ear...
- Deep Bass That Surprises You: An ultra-large 13.4mm dynamic driver produces powerful thumping bass,...
- 12 Professional EQ Presets: Tuned by a 4-time Grammy Award-winning sound engineer with Sonarworks (A...
At this price, you likely won’t expect many features. However, 1MORE Comfobuds are an impressive Airpods alternative.
You’ll get ANC, EQ controls, touch navigation and more. But the standout feature is how they sound.
These cheap Airpods alternatives feature a 13.4mm dynamic driver that delivers thundering bass. The AAC codec support offers high-quality playback on all compatible devices.
There are 12 EQ presets, allowing for immersive sound no matter your preferred genre. In fact, the 1MORE earbuds were tuned by a four-time Grammy Award-winning sound engineer.
Call performance is on par with more expensive options. This product employs a four-mic setup with tech to reduce outside noise and amplify your voice.
Plus, 1MORE offers thoughtful additions. For example, they offer a protective skin that you can put on your case as well as interchangeable ear tips.
The tap navigation will alter the volume, play/pause your music, answer/end phone calls or turn on voice assistants.
With eight hours of playback on a single charge, this is a great option for travel, work or play.
Key Features:
- Bluetooth 5.2
- IPX7 rating
- USB-C charging cable
- 32-hour battery with case
- Low latency mode
- Built-in mics
- iOS/Android
Pros:
- Lightweight
- App support
- Noise cancel modes
- Easy pairing
- Compact case
Cons:
- No long-wear comfort
- Lag with games
6. Haylou GT7 Wireless Earbuds
- 【Immersive HD Stereo Sound】 GT7 Wireless Earbuds with high-quality composite diaphragm moving coil...
- 【Clear Call with AI Noise Reduction】 Neural network noise reduction algorithm, it can effectively...
- 【Bluetooth 5.2 Tech & 65ms Low Latency】 GT7 Bluetooth headphones perfectly matches tablets, laptops...
Haylou offers decent wireless earbuds that cost under $50. It’s hard to expect a lot for such a low price point, but the GT7 Wireless Earbuds have a sturdy build and deliver decent sound.
This product has a clean, basic design. These wireless earbuds are compact and ideal for travel.
The GT7 earbuds stay put, fit ears comfortably and are super lightweight for long wear.
Battery life is standard at five hours per charge. You can hit up to 20 hours with the charging case.
However, tap navigation is a bit slow. In addition, switching to latency mode is not always smooth, and there is some lag.
Still, these are great entry-level earbuds. If you need a pair to knock around or for occasional use, check these out.
Key Features:
- Bluetooth 5.2
- AAC audio codec
- Low-latency mode
- Touch control
- USB-C charging cable
- Three ear tips sizes
- IPX5 rating
- Five-hour battery life
- 20-hour battery with case
- Call noise cancellation
- One or two-ear operation
Pros:
- Inexpensive
- Sturdy build
- Color options
- Comfortable
Cons:
- Poor latency
- Minimal noise reduction
- No fast charging
7. TAGRY X08 Wireless Earbuds
- LED Power Display and 60H Playback: Dual digital LED power display outside of the case is to show the...
- Wireless Charging and IPX5 Waterproof: The charging case of these bluetooth earbuds support wireless...
- One-Step Pairing and Easy Touch Control: TAGRY X08 bluetooth earphones adopts hall switch. After first...
The TAGRY X08 Wireless Earbuds are stylish and offer good performance at a low cost.
These are some of the best cheap Airpods alternatives because they feature long battery life, wireless charging capability and stereo sound.
Designed for music lovers, they have 13mm audio drivers. You’ll experience rich, clear tones from low to high.
A cool feature that this product offers is that it lets you switch to twin stereo mode. This allows you to share one earbud with another listener without losing sound quality.
The built-in mics with CVC noise reduction ensure clear phone conversations.
A striking LED power display helps you keep tabs on the power level of your case and the earbuds. Get five hours of playback and up to 60 hours with the charging case.
With easy pairing and touch controls, these are a great plug-and-play option. Better yet, you can charge them quickly for maximum usage at home or on the go.
Key Features:
- Bluetooth
- USB-C charging cable
- LED display
- Wireless charging
- Touch controls
- CVC noise reduction
- Three sizes of ear tips
- Auto reconnect
- Mono and twin stereo modes
- IPX5 rating
- iOS/Android/Windows
Pros:
- Bright display
- Lightweight
- Inexpensive
- Multiple colors
Cons:
- Battery drains fast
- Poor call quality
8. Tranya F1 Wireless Earbuds
The Tranya F1 half in-ear wireless earbuds offer surprising sound quality on a budget.
They feature a large 13mm audio driver for balanced, well-defined sound. Though small, they deliver a wide soundstage for detailed audio, especially when it comes to music playback.
You can control them with the touch of a button. It’s easy to skip tracks, answer phone calls, control the volume or activate your voice assistant.
The bright LED display keeps you aware of the battery life so that you can charge your earbuds as needed. Enjoy up to seven hours of playback on a single charge.
Plus, if you want wireless charging, the case supports it. However, it also offers USB-C charging.
With four built-in microphones, it filters ambient noise well. You can hear clearly and be heard whether on a personal call or Zoom meeting.
The F1 earbuds are small, light and comfortable. They are a perfect choice for work or play and look similar to Airpods but for much less.
Key Features:
- Bluetooth 5.3
- Push button controls
- Four built-in mics
- 32-hour battery with case
- Wireless charging
- Fast charging
- iOS/Android
Pros:
- Compact
- Lightweight
- Bright LED display
- Good sound
Cons:
- No silicone ear tips
- Bass is lacking
9. EarFun Air Wireless Earbuds
- ⭐[CNN BEST BUDGET WIRELESS EARBUDS 2022]⭐ CNN praised "EarFun Air is just as good as the high-end...
- 🎧[ CRYSTAL-CLEAR CALLING, IMMERSIVE FEELING] EarFun Air is the only wireless earbuds that received the...
- 🎧 [35H LISTENING, ON-THE-GO CHARGING ] The wireless earbuds last for total 35 hours with a built-in...
EarFun Air Wireless Earbuds are comparable to some high-end options.
They deliver dynamic sound from 6mm dual audio drivers and work well in quiet indoor settings, so they are excellent for at-home use.
However, they also stand up to outdoor use. They can hold their own against sweat, rain and dust.
These wireless earbuds support USB-C and wireless charging. You can use the fast charge feature and get two hours of music from a 10-minute charge.
The touch controls make it easy to navigate music, answer calls and adjust the volume.
They are a great option in terms of sound and battery life. Unfortunately, users with smaller ears might find them uncomfortable to wear for long periods.
Key Features:
- Bluetooth 5.0
- IPX7 rating
- Four built-in mics
- Touch controls
- USB-C charging cable
- Fast charging
- Wireless charging
- Seven-hour battery
- 35-hour battery with case
- Game mode
- iOS/Android
Pros:
- Great sound
- Award-winning
- Good battery
- Easy pairing
Cons:
- Not sturdy
- Connection issues
- Limited volume
10. Skullcandy Dime Wireless Earbuds
- Up to 12 hours of battery life
- Product Note : If the size of the earbud tips does not match the size of your ear canals or the headset...
- Microphone, Call, Track and Volume Control
The Skullcandy Dime Wireless Earbuds are a super compact option. You can attach them to your keys if you like.
These cheap Airpods alternatives has a tiny form factor. The lightweight feel makes them comfortable to wear, and you can easily control the earbuds with push-button controls.
Unfortunately, the microphones are average. Plus, the sound quality isn’t stellar when taking a call, but it gets the job done.
On the flip side, the playback sound offers punchy bass. You can experience warm, detailed sound for most music.
The main drawback is the short battery life. If you want extended listening, the 3.5-hour playback will leave you wanting more.
Nevertheless, if you need something lightweight with decent sound for a quick run, this is an ideal option.
Key Features:
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Micro USB charging cable
- IPX4 rating
- Touch controls
- 12-hour battery life with case
- One or two-ear operation
Pros:
- Affordable
- Color options
- Lightweight
- Easy to use
- Compact
Cons:
- Micro USB
- Short cable
- Limited battery life
- May lag on games
Summary
If you want the Airpods style without the hefty price tag, you have options. However, the lower price point of cheap Airpods alternatives means you’ll have to make some compromises.
As long as you have a comfy fit, good sound performance and decent battery life, you win. Extra features like active noise cancellation or in-ear detection come at a premium.
To find the best option, think about how you want to use your earbuds. Some products are designed for music playback, while others are also suited for watching videos and gaming.
With a little research, you can find exactly what you want and rock out to your favorite songs or take calls on the go.