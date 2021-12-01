10 Best Headphones With Microphone

Headphones have come a long way, especially versions with an integrated microphone. You can choose from a variety of headphones with a built-in mic for everything from online learning to conference calls and more.

We’ve found the best headphones with a microphone, including wired and wireless options in a range of different styles and prices.

If you need a better microphone experience from your headphones, take a look at our top picks.

Top Headphones With Microphone

The best headphones with a microphone offer excellent audio quality for the listener and the speaker both at play or at work. Here are the top options currently on the market.

1. Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones

Sony’s WH-1000XM series of headphones have been consistently impressive. They’ve gotten better with each release, placing the XM4 at the front of the line.

These top-tier headphones are affordable for what they offer, including multi-device pairing with Bluetooth 5.0, heavy customization via the Sony Headphones Connect app and wear detection.

But these headphones offer much more, such as touch sensor controls, a 30-hour battery life and ambient sound control.

The microphone delivers clear audio while you power through Zoom meetings or enjoy a casual phone call.

Alexa is built-in, allowing you to access your music, podcasts and more. Plus, the speak to chat feature (enabled in the app) auto-pauses music so you can talk to someone.

These foldable, mobile-suited headphones are comfortable and offer rich, dynamic sound.

While the touch features might get a bit cumbersome and glitchy, this is a great buy if you want noise-canceling headphones with a microphone.

2. Apple Airpods Max Headphones

This is Apple’s first headset. We think it means there’s nowhere to go except up.

You get HiFi audio from these headphones thanks to 40 mm drivers and the Apple H1 chip. They produce spatial, dynamic, theater-quality sound that is immersive and full.

These headphones are perfect for watching Apple TV on your iPad Pro or a Bluetooth-compatible TV. You can also use these with non-Apple devices (minus Siri support).

However, you might lose spatial audio unless the technology you are connecting to supports it.

These headphones use dual beamforming microphones to connect with Siri, make or receive phone calls or attend video conferences.

This is a well-built set of headphones. The metal makes them a tad heavy, which might be a dealbreaker for some people.

Transparency mode is stellar. It’s pretty close to not having headphones on, so you can instantly hear what’s happening around you.

We wish these headphones included a power button to preserve the 20-hour battery life. They are always on, so the battery is always draining. You can put them in ultra-low power mode by placing them in the case, but that might get tedious.

Ultimately, these noise-canceling headphones are pricey but offer enjoyable features and luxurious sound if you are in the position to splurge.

3. Bose Noise Canceling 700 Headphones

The Bose Noise Canceling 700 headphones have a minimalist design but provide maximum sound quality from HiFi audio.

If you’re looking for headphones with a built-in mic, this model is tough to beat. It shines in active noise cancellation, offering multiple levels for customization.

Calls are clear and crisp, making these headphones ideal for personal or business use.

Bose uses a six-microphone system to make sure you can hear who’s on the other end of your call. It also uses a four-mic setup to suppress background noise so they can hear you.

These headphones are designed for long, comfortable wear. They offer touch controls to manage calls, volume and music without having to pick up your phone.

Bose also offers a combination power and Bluetooth assistant button, a pause to talk button and the ability to adjust noise right on the headphones.

Once you connect to the Bose app, you can choose your preferred voice assistant. Additionally, with multi-Bluetooth pairing, you can operate a mobile business on the go or make a seamless switch to your playlist when it’s time to chill.

Bose got these headphones right. They are higher-end as far as price, but they include many handy and enjoyable features to improve how you work and relax.

4. Bose QuietComfort 35 Series 2 Headphones

When it comes to gaming headsets with a microphone, our top pick is the Bose QuietComfort 35 Series 2.

Bose’s QuietComfort Series has been around for years. It has proven solid performance and this iteration, which is the first gaming headset from Bose, lives up to the legacy.

These headphones are extremely versatile in form and function. You can go wired or wireless and can attach or remove the boom mic.

The two-in-one design means you can use them for gaming or switch to personal or business use.

Game mode allows you to chat with friends while you play. In wireless lifestyle mode, you can use them for calls, videoconferencing or listening to streaming content like music or podcasts.

Alexa or Google Assistant are accessible via wireless lifestyle mode.

These headphones have a noise-rejecting mic that ensures you can hear and transmit clearly no matter what sounds fill your space.

The advanced noise-canceling technology allows you to listen to music, work with environmental distraction or get laser-focused on gameplay.

These are comfortable over-ear headphones that deliver Bose signature sound for a decent price. With the design, it’s like getting two pairs in one.

5. JBL Quantum 100 Headphones

If you’re looking for a budget-buy pair of headphones with a built-in microphone, we think you’ll like the JBL Quantum 100.

While these are geared for gaming, you can detach the boom mic for focused listening.

These headphones offer audio echo cancellation. Those who are listening can hear you and not what’s happening around you. This provides a clear, clean audio experience.

You can use these headphones with the major gaming consoles as well as a PC, Mac, smartphones and virtual reality tech.

These are wired headphones with a standard 3.5 mm jack. They offer precise, nuanced sound designed by acoustic engineers to give you an immersive experience.

If you need to hear every detail without breaking the bank, take a serious look at the JBL Quantum 100.

6. Philips Audio SHP9600MB Headphones

This is a headphone set for audiophiles who also want an integrated microphone.

The Philips Audio SHP9600MB offers a detachable boom mic with a five-foot cable. That means you can move around a bit while using them for gaming or conference calls while you work from home.

We wish these had a wireless option, but we like the 3.5 mm headphone jack. It provides connections to smartphones, tablets and other audio devices.

It also has a 6.3 mm adapter to connect to home theater systems, amplifiers and other professional recording equipment.

Soundwise, these open-back headphones deliver clear sound. You get a frequency range of 6Hz–35kHz from 50 mm drivers, ensuring a full register of sound from high to low.

If you want comfortable headphones that are inexpensive and can triple as a gaming headset, call center or private listening party, these are a great option.

7. Skullcandy Uproar Headphones

These headphones aren’t new, but they are still relevant.

Skullcandy Uproar headphones are an inexpensive option for those who want a wireless headphone set with a microphone.

These are on-ear headphones with a robust build and excellent sound quality for the money.

The built-in mic allows you to take calls easily, while Bluetooth compatibility invites you to use them while you are on the go.

If you have a child in virtual learning, these could be a good option. Plus, they come in fun color palettes children might like.

They are easy to use as they offer intuitive controls on the headphones to take calls and adjust the volume.

Additionally, the battery life is good. You get up to 10 hours before they need recharging.

If you need a quick solution for a headphone with a built-in microphone, these are an awesome option. For the price, you can’t go wrong.

8. Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Headphones

These are easily some of the best noise-canceling headphones you can get for the money. We can’t believe how feature-rich they are for the price.

While we prefer a USB-C connection, there are plenty of other aspects that are worthy of praise.

To start, they are well-built, flexible and you can adjust them without fear of breaking them.

Next, these Bluetooth 5.0 headphones deliver 40 hours of wireless playback on a single charge with noise cancellation.

If you turn off noise cancellation, you’ll get an astounding 60 hours of sound. Plus, they work in wired mode with unlimited listening.

Additionally, they offer push-button controls to navigate your sound experience, activate your voice assistant and turn off the unit.

While these headphones feature multiple microphones inside and outside of the ear cup, there is no echo cancellation. These aren’t the best option for calls in a noisy environment.

Regardless, we are impressed with what these headphones offer. The soundstage offers good playback for bass-heavy music, and treble is not forsaken.

9. Beats Studio3 Headphones

These are some of the most interesting Beats by Dre headphones we’ve seen.

They are wireless, so they can be used with Android and Apple smartphones, tablets as well as laptops and desktops with Bluetooth connectivity.

With an Apple W1 chip inside, these headphones are optimized for Apple devices.

You can even share music, podcasts or movies with other Beats headphones or AirPods that use the Apple H1 or W1 chip.

The “B” button has multiple uses. You can take calls, make calls, control volume and navigate audio playback. If you are using Apple products, you can use it to summon Siri.

Built-in internal and external microphones cancel out ambient noise to provide clear communication on phone or video calls.

Additionally, if you like color, you have multiple options.

With a long battery life, a great sound profile and a comfortable design, these are grown-up headphones that are still fun to use.

10. Belkin SoundForm Kids Headphones

If you’re looking for good wireless headphones to support remote learning for children, check out these SoundForm Kids headphones from Belkin.

The built-in microphone makes it easy for children to communicate with teachers online, talk to friends and enjoy music or educational shows at home or while traveling.

It’s also a bonus that these headphones can handle accidental spills from a nearby beverage or rough usage. They are even cheap enough to buy multiple pairs if you have more than one child or want backups.

The sound is decent and maxes out at 85 dB to ensure the playback isn’t too loud.

You can expect up to 30 hours of playback on a single charge. This covers long periods of instruction without worry, but you can also use a wired connection.

These headphones with a microphone have good build quality and are designed for comfortable, long-lasting wear.

Summary

There are so many excellent headphones with microphone capabilities that it takes solid features and quality to rise to the top.

This collection of headphones is proof that you can find different options to suit how you want to use them. From detachable boom mics to built-in microphones, there is something for everyone.

Whether you work from home, enjoy gaming in your free time or just want hands-free calling, choose the features that matter the most to you so that you’ll be satisfied with your choice.

Regardless of which option you choose, you can’t go wrong with any of the headphones on this list.