10 Best Walkie Talkies

Walkie talkies are still incredibly useful in this smartphone-dominated world. They come in handy for recreational activities like camping, skiing, hunting and more.

They are even helpful when working in business settings such as factories and warehouses.

Regardless of how you plan to use your walkie talkie, the best options have clear signals and long-lasting batteries.

However, finding an exceptional device isn’t as easy as it sounds. These two-way radios differ substantially when it comes to features, functionality and price.

Top Walkie Talkies Choices

We’ve compiled a list of the ten best walkie talkies to help you find the right device for your needs.

1. Motorola T100 Talkabout Radio

The Motorola T100 Talkabout is a reliable pick for both industrial workers and avid travelers.

Three AAA alkaline batteries power these walkie talkies. These batteries net you 18 hours of power, allowing you to easily communicate with friends when camping or with colleagues during a shift.

There is even a flashing low battery indicator that notifies users when it’s time to replace the batteries.

The Motorola T100 Talkabout allows users to communicate at a range of up to 16 miles. Achieving this distance is easy in environments with no barriers, like open fields, but your range will likely vary significantly in urban areas.

You can also communicate at a range of three miles on open water and 0.5 miles within your neighborhood.

You can mount the Motorola T100 Talkabout on your pocket or pants with the included belt clips. The walkie talkie comes with 22 channels, enabling you to connect with your loved ones instantly.

The Motorola T100 Talkabout comes in a user-friendly and compact design that weighs just four ounces. This makes it an excellent option for hikers, campers or mountain climbers.

2. Retevis RT628 Walkie Talkies

The Retevis RT22 Walkie Talkies have multiple features to meet the unique needs of industrial workers, hunters and outdoor enthusiasts. They support up to 16 channels, making it easy to find an option that enables crystal-clear communication.

The 0-9 level transmit function allows you to adjust the listening level depending on your environment, delivering unmatched audio quality.

On the sides, you’ll find intuitive controls for straightforward operation. Additionally, the Retevis RT22 Walkie Talkies include a fixed antenna for versatile signal penetration.

You’re assured of unmatched comfort thanks to the compact design. This makes it easy to hold the walkie talkie even when traveling long distances.

The emergency alarm buttons make it simple to communicate with co-workers if something unusual happens. Set the squelch function or CTCC/DCS codes to block surrounding noise to achieve clear communication.

These two-way radios are dust-proof, so you don’t have to worry about functionality if they get a little dirty.

The included belt clip allows you to work in style. You can hook the device on your belt to eliminate interference.

You can use the LED lights on the six-way multi-charger to know each walkie talkie’s charging status. The low battery prompt starts blinking when below 3.1 V, notifying you to charge the device.

It only takes five minutes to recharge these walkie talkies, so they are worth considering if you want devices that don’t need a lot of downtime for charging.

3. Topsung M880 FRS Walkie Talkies

Communicating with loved ones is easy when you use the Topsung M880 FRS Walkie Talkies.

Uninterrupted and secure communication in multiple units is possible with the 22 channels plus 121 privacy codes. The keypad lock feature eliminates accidental channel change for continuous talk time with friends and colleagues.

You get up to four days of power when on standby mode. The low battery alert ensures you don’t walk around with a non-functioning radio.

If you miss the low battery notification, these walkie talkies include an auto memory function to keep every setting intact during a power failure. Other devices don’t offer this feature.

They also offer an auto squelch system that blocks background noise, allowing you to have better conversations.

Beyond providing exceptional call quality, the Topsung M880 FRS Walkie Talkies can withstand harsh conditions with their durable body.

With various eye-catching color options, it’s easy to spot these walkie talkies if you misplace them. Additionally, the backlit LCD makes operating the two-way radio in dark environments fast and convenient.

Since it weighs just 2.9 ounces, carrying this device while walking for long distances is easy. For those who want a lightweight option, the Topsung M88 FRS Walkie Talkies are a fantastic choice.

4. KOMVOX Walkie Talkie

The KOMVOX Walkie Talkies let you enjoy outdoor walks with a group of friends. This two-way radio offers a decent communication range, excellent battery life and easy-to-operate controls.

With these devices, you’ll experience little to no interference at a range of up to ten miles depending on your location.

One of the best features of these devices is the 121 Continuous Tone-Coded Squelch System (CTCSS). Users get up to 2,662 channel options that allow them to block other conversations for uninterrupted call sessions.

Sometimes your job requires you to operate in challenging terrains, so future-proofing is essential. These walkie talkies have a robust exterior layer designed to withstand harsh conditions.

Spotting the walkie talkie if you drop it is easy due to its bold yellow faceplate. The included flashlight comes in handy as well.

The device is light despite its durability, weighing just 8.8 ounces. As such, you can carry it for long distances without it weighing you down. You can also use the back clip to hook it on your bag or pocket for easy transportation.

Furthermore, the VOX (Voice Activated) feature has three sensitivity levels for smooth hands-free calling.

The large buttons are well-labeled for easy identification, making the KOMVOX Walkie Talkies a reliable pick for seniors and kids alike.

5. Retevis RT628 Walkie Talkies

The Retevis RT628 Walkie Talkies have all the features needed to ease communication between kids and parents. Children will find it simple to use the walkie talkie because of the intuitive buttons and bright LCD.

The robust plastic on this Walkie Talkie enables the device to withstand several drops without compromising durability. With 22 channels, it’s easy to communicate when kids are playing around the neighborhood and backyard.

These walkie talkies have a small, lightweight design, making them perfect for little hands. Better yet, children can clip the walkie talkie on their trousers or pockets using the included belt clip.

The VOX function eliminates the need to press the PTT button for quick hands-free calling. Users can access the ten different call tones to elevate their listening experience.

The beautiful tones attract your little one’s attention, making the Retevis RT628 Walkie Talkies a wonderful solution for parents and kids to stay connected.

6. DEWALT DXFRS800 Walkie Talkies

Being lost in the wilderness is scary, especially when there isn’t an ideal way of communicating. You can avoid these stressful moments by choosing the reliable DEWALT DXFRS800 Walkie Talkies.

DEWALT brings its stellar reputation for tools to walkie talkies, clearly targeting the commercial and residential construction industry. However, in true DEWALT fashion, these walkie talkies are great for all applications, not just on-site construction.

The 22 preset channels include privacy codes, allowing you to communicate without experiencing interference. You can activate the key lock function to eliminate accidental channel changes.

Get an immediate view of your radio’s status at a glance with the bright LCD. You can even use the voice-activated transmission to keep the walkie talkie in your pocket when receiving calls.

This walkie talkie can withstand a drop of up to two meters. However, such falls are rare since the two-way radios have an anti-slip design ensuring enhanced handling.

Weak transmissions from terrain constraints and unwanted noise won’t interfere with your calls, thanks to the Auto Squelch function.

Users get up to 18 hours of battery on a single charge from the 2000mAH rechargeable Lithium Polymer battery.

These walkie talkies also include a power saver function. This switches the device to battery saver mode within ten seconds of no transmission to extend battery life.

For those concerned about battery life, this feature sets the DEWALT DXFRS800 Walkie Talkies apart.

7. Motorola Talkabout T465

The Motorola Talkabout T465 proves that sometimes incredible things come from small packages.

This two-way radio eliminates unwanted intermissions with the 22 channels and 121 privacy codes. All of the 2,662 combinations ensure you have an available method for ultra-fast communications.

The iVOX/VOX makes the device act as a speakerphone, providing hands-free communication. You don’t have to stop whatever you’re doing to receive a call.

Construction workers or outdoor enthusiasts will benefit from the emergency alert button. With this feature, you can notify others of an emergency. Additionally, the built-in flashlight can help during power outages.

The Motorola Talkabout T465’s IP54 weatherproof design won’t limit your adventures. You can travel in the wildest areas without worrying about damages from rain or snow.

These walkie talkies include an NOAA radio service that notifies you of real-time weather. However, this service is limited to certain areas.

This is a great advantage over products that rely on internet for streaming live that may go out with power outages.

You can travel to places without power outlets with the help of the dual power function. This feature supports NiMH rechargeable and AA alkaline batteries, making the Motorola Talkabout T465 a good option for those who want multiple power options.

8. GOCOM G600 FRS Walkie Talkies

The GOCOM G600 FRS Walkie Talkies have an outstanding balance of features, making them an excellent option for adventurers. Users receive exceptional communication with the Auto Squelch function, which blocks unwanted noise and weak signals.

Communicating with others is easy with the roger tone. This notifies you it’s clear to talk after completion of another transmission.

The included 1200mAh Ni-MH rechargeable battery powers users for about 15 hours on a single charge. You can charge your walkie talkie using the included base cradle or USB cable.

Using the GOCOM G600 FRS Walkie Talkies is straightforward since there aren’t many buttons. You can change the volume and channels easily.

The IPX4 waterproof design makes exploring harsh climatic conditions stress-free since you don’t have to worry about potential damages. The water-resistant keypad works during rainy and foggy days.

These two-way radios can keep your family safe with the NOAA Weather Scan. This handy feature alerts you to severe climate changes.

The weather alert displays on the LCD or sends an alarm showing that you’re at risk of extreme temperatures.

Hands-free operation is possible with the VOX, which has three sensitivity levels. You don’t have to miss essential calls from your family when working or driving. It’s even possible to activate the key lock to eliminate accidental channel changes.

The GOCOM G600 FRS Walkie Talkies offer decent communication at a distance of up to 32 miles in optimal conditions. With this range, these devices are excellent for people who want a long-distance communication option.

9. Pxton Walkie Talkies

The Pxton Walkie Talkies are a solid communication solution for long-term use. You get a handful of features like a tough exterior, exceptional battery life and reliable communication.

Powering each walkie talkie is a 1500mAh battery, giving users up to 12 hours of energy on a single charge. The Pxton Walkie Talkies can reach three miles in open areas and 0.6-1.2 miles in towns. This lets you communicate effectively from almost anywhere.

Communication is vital in any survival situation. The walkie talkie includes an emergency alarm, ensuring you’re always in touch with your crew in case of any danger.

Clumsy users will appreciate these two-way radios for their unmatched durability. The hard shell protects the walkie talkie from breaking after an accidental drop. This feature makes it ideal for construction sites or mountain climbers.

You don’t have to pause whatever you’re doing to receive a call with the VOX function. This makes this device a practical choice for bikers or those who need to keep their hands free.

Each walkie talkie is designed to be compact and lightweight for portability. Carrying the walkie talkie for long distances is comfortable with the included belt clip and sling. You can hang yours on your neck or mount it on the belt.

The buttons and knobs are easy for adults, the elderly and children to use. A high-quality earpiece is built into the Pxton Walkie Talkies to enhance communication.

Beyond that, you can use the included headphones to experience clear conversations in a noisy environment. For those looking for uninterrupted communication, this feature sets the Pxton Walkie Talkies apart.

10. Seodon Walkie Talkies

Do you need something compact but reliable for indoor and outdoor communication? If so, you’ll love the Seodon Walkie Talkies for their durability and exceptional performance.

These two-way radios come with 16 pre-programmed channels. They can reach up to 5 miles in an open field. However, the range varies with different working conditions.

The simple design makes this walkie talkie popular among different users. You get two knobs and buttons, all requiring a simple touch to function.

Kids over five years of age can comfortably use these walkie talkies since they have a compact and lightweight body.

There’s no reason to worry about low power since each walkie talkie comes with an extra battery. You can choose to replace the dead battery or charge it using the included charging base. Alternatively, you can recharge the battery using the rapid USB plug.

These walkie talkies are perfect when working or adventuring. Materials used on the outer shell offer maximum protection after experiencing an accidental drop. Additionally, they include an alarm function that lets you notify others of emergencies.

Use the included belt clips to mount the walkie talkie in your pocket to avoid unintended drops while enhancing portability.

The Seodon Walkie Talkies come in a pack of four to make sure no one feels left out. This makes them a fantastic choice for families or small teams.

Summary

With products like smart glasses and cell phones, walkie talkies still outperform new technology. The devices listed above are some of the best options you can buy.

Based on durability, design, affordability, good manufacturer reputation and more, these two-way radios will meet your needs.

Whether you want walkie talkies to adventure with friends or communicate with coworkers, you are sure to find the right fit for you.