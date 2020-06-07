The Best Bluetooth Trackers in 2020

Do you find you spend a lot of time searching for your keys or smartphone? This scenario typically involves you searching under cushions and under the sofa, resulting in wasted time and frustration. Thanks to Bluetooth trackers, you no longer have to do this and can rely on a handy gadget to locate your missing items for you.

The Six Best Bluetooth Trackers

No matter how careful you may be, losing our essential items happens to all of us. These reliable Bluetooth trackers will help you locate your prized possessions with ease.

1. Tile Mate

Sale 7,141 Reviews Tile Mate The new tile mate is our versatile finder for everyday things; Ideal for individuals and families who want a cost effective tracker for multiple items

Ring your things: Use your smartphone to make your tile ring when you misplace your things within 200 feet Bluetooth range

A clear market leader, the latest version of Tile Mate is much smaller than previous models and uses a CR1632 battery that typically lasts an entire year before it needs replacing. It’s less than $25 and the range is 200ft and remains water-resistant, enhancing its overall durability. This is an exceptional price, especially given that it’s one of the top two devices that has a range up to 200ft.

The Tile Mate comes in white and measures 35mm x 35mm x 6.2mm, making it slightly smaller and thinner than the Pro version, which is great for adding to your key collections.

This Bluetooth tracker is also available to buy in a pack at a discounted rate, which makes it a great for sharing with your family and friends. Plus, the device easily attaches to everyday things to always keep it with you wherever you go.

Pros

Easily attaches to your everyday items

Small and thin design

Water-resistant feature

Cons

Its sound isn’t as loud as the Tile Pro

2. Chipolo One

153 Reviews Chipolo One THE LOUDEST, WATER RESISTANT BLUETOOTH KEY FINDER – Chipolo ONE plays a 120dB loud sound that helps you find your missing keys fast. It's water-resistant so you can use it in all conditions without having to worry about damaging your tracking device.

TRACK YOUR VALUABLES - Attach your Chipolo to any item you want to track and connect it with the Chipolo app on your iPhone or Android phone. Misplaced or lost keys? Ring Chipolo from the Chipolo App or see where you had them last on a map, if they're out of the Bluetooth range.

Chipolo One is another of the best Bluetooth trackers you can buy. It’s the perfect purchase for helping to locate your keys, backpack, and accessories in seconds, limiting the time you spend searching for these lost possessions.

To use this Bluetooth tracker, simply open the Chipolo app to ring your misplaced item, or you can double-click on the Chipolo device to find your phone. You’ll also receive a notification on the app if you leave one of your items behind to prevent you from misplacing something in the first place. This left-behind alert is installed on the app by default, so if you walk away from your phone beyond 200ft, you’ll receive an audible alert as a reminder.

We love the variety of colors, making the Chipolo user-friendly for everyone. Plus, it easily attaches to your keys or backpack, so it’s always there when you need it without taking up much space. It’s also water-resistant, so you don’t need to remove it from your backpack when it’s raining.

Pros

The app sends you a notification if you leave an item behind

Available in a variety of colors

Features a left-behind alert for audible notifications

Cons

The alert notification is quieter than others on this list

3. Orbit Keys

89 Reviews Orbit Premium Bluetooth Key Finder FIND YOUR KEYS: Save yourself the stress of searching for misplaced items. Attach the Orbit Bluetooth tracker to your keys so you can find it in seconds just by using your Smartphone. If your Orbit is in range, it will play a loud tune until you find it.

FIND YOUR PHONE: Misplaced your phone? Simply press the button on your Orbit to make your phone ring even on silent!

The Orbit Keys helps you to locate your value in seconds with the Orbit app. Its premium aluminum, waterproof casing makes it exceptionally durable and long-lasting. Plus, with a replaceable battery that lasts up to a year, you don’t have to worry about detaching the device from your backpack for charging purposes.

If your item is out of the 100ft range, the app will display the last known location on a map your item was found. Perhaps the most impressive feature of this Bluetooth tracker is that it will make your phone ring, even if it’s on silent.

Another unique feature of Orbit Keys is that you can use the tracker to take a selfie from 100ft away, using the Bluetooth tracker as a remote. It’s a sleek accessory that attaches to your keys or backpack, so it won’t get in the way.

Pros

Can make your phone ring—even if it’s on silent

Use the tracker as a remote for taking selfies

Durable aluminum, waterproof casing

Cons

More expensive than others

4. Orbit Card

132 Reviews Orbit Card FIND YOUR WALLET: Save yourself the stress of searching for misplaced items. Slip the Orbit inside your wallet so you can find it in seconds just by using your Smartphone. If your Orbit is within range, it will play a loud tune until you locate it.

FIND YOUR PHONE: Misplaced your phone? Simply press the button on your Orbit Card to make your phone ring even on silent!

The Orbit Card is the best Bluetooth tracker for finding your wallet or phone. It’s credit-card-sized and slips into your wallet or bag, so you’ll never lose it. In the event you lose your wallet, the Orbit Card will make your wallet ring if it’s within range, or the app will notify you of the last known GPS location on a map.

You can also attach the Orbit Card to your phone and it’ll make your phone ring, even if it’s on silent. The Card comes with a three-month battery life that’s waterproof, helping you to get peace of mind that it won’t damage easily.

Similar to the Orbit Keys, the Card enables you to take a self from 100ft away—a great additional feature.

Pros

Credit-card-sized

Rechargeable

Can make your phone ring, even if it’s on silent

Waterproof rating

Cons

Must have a spare slot in your wallet for the Card

5. MYNT ES

174 Reviews MYNT E Free from keeping track of your things

Know where things are right away

MYNT ES prides itself on helping you to find your essential items in seconds. It’s easy to operate, too. Simply touch the MYNT button in the app, look up the GPS location, and ring your item(s). The tracker will also send an alarm to your phone if it’s lost, helping you to easily locate its position.

The MYNT ES goes beyond locating everyday essentials such as a smartphone and keys, and can help you find your car, too. Simply leave the MYNT Es inside of your car and use the app to record the parking location automatically. If you can’t find your car in a busy parking lot, you can use the app to discover its location.

It is loud and audible, ranking at 80 dB, so there’s no way you won’t be able to hear the alarm when it’s in action. Fortunately, its tune isn’t annoying, though, as its recent development plays an acoustic chamber for a high-quality, smooth sound at a distance.

Pros

Smooth chamber sound for an alert

Battery life lasts up to a year

Easy to navigate around and user-friendly

Cons

Some customers had difficulties with setting up the device

6. Nutale Nut3 Key

Sale 71 Reviews Nutale Nut3 Key Bluetooth Locator Find Out Your Belonging Easily- Bluetooth Key Finder is a great convenience in searching or locating for your lost items. Attach it to your frequently misplaced items, use Nut and Nut App to save your time on finding things, make your life in order.

Smart Bidirectional Anti-lost Tracker- Nut App will alert you when items get disconnected with your phone in case of leaving them behind. As long as the item is out of range (Usually the Bluetooth range is around 10-20 meters indoors and 30-50 meters in open spaces), your phone and this keys finder will both beep to alarm you.

The Nutale Nut3 Key lets you search for lost items by using the free app on your smartphone for up to 50 meters away. When you encounter a time you’ve misplaced your phone, press the button the Nut Bluetooth tracker for three seconds and it’ll help you to locate your phone.

During the event your phone and the Bluetooth tracker are separated, both devices will send you an alert, letting you know that something has been left behind.

There might be times when your phone or item becomes disconnected from the app. In these scenarios, you’ll be able to see the last known location on the map on your app. Plus, you can also find information such as the exact time it was disconnected.

Pros

Uses a replaceable battery for convenience

Shows you the exact time an item became disconnected from the tracker

The ‘Call’ feature makes it easy to locate missing items

Cons

Battery only lasts around three months

What is a Bluetooth Tracker?

A Bluetooth tracker is a palm-sized gadget that you attach to your essential items to track their location should you lose them. These small gadgets use Bluetooth to wirelessly connect to your cell phone and send data to your essential item. Essentially, they’re a solution for users who regularly misplace their phone, keys, bags, and other possessions.

How Does a Bluetooth Tracker Work?

The most important thing to recognize is that a Bluetooth tracker can only be recognized by the owner via the user’s account on an app. This feature prevents others from locating your item(s) without your permission, while ensuring that a tracker and the app can recognize each other. There are options to share the tracker with another user in the app, but you’ll need to give them permission for safety purposes.

Most trackers typically have a battery life of six months to a year, so you don’t have to worry about unravelling it from your keys or detaching it from your backpack to charge it. When you can’t locate your phone, for example, you can check the app for its location and even send a noise alert to help you find your phone.

The Benefits of the Bluetooth Trackers

There are many reasons to invest in a Bluetooth tracker. The most obvious benefit is that these handy gadgets help you to find your essential items with ease, so you don’t have to spend money replacing them, or waste time searching endlessly. Without the need for hunting, you’ll reduce stress.

Bluetooth trackers are reliable, resourceful units that don’t create any inconvenience to your day. Once you’ve inserted the battery and properly registered them via the app, there’s very little else you need to do. Having this additional layer of security and peace of mind can make a big difference in losing your products forever.

How to Choose a Bluetooth Tracker

The above options are the best Bluetooth trackers 2020 has to offer. But, how do you narrow-down your findings to discover the best gadget for your needs? We’ve created some essential features to consider during the buying process.

Range

The first thing you should consider is the Bluetooth tracker’s range. In the best case scenario, you’d choose a tracker with the latest range, so you can find your phone, keys, or other essential items even if they’re far away.

Most trackers have a range of 100-200 feet, with the most expensive being the end spectrum. If you’re searching for a budget-friendly option, or you aren’t concerned about having a larger range, 100 feet will suffice. However, bear in mind that obstacles, such as walls, cars, or trees can affect the signal and minimize the tracker’s maximum range.

Sound

A tracker will help you to find a missing item by ringing, or sometimes flashing. You use the tracker’s app to send an alert to the tracker, so you can find your possession. However, some lower-end Bluetooth devices don’t have a sound system and will flash, which is useful in dark environments, but not as helpful for finding your item. Many trackers reach 80 dB, and generally speaking, the louder the sound, the better for finding it—especially if it’s in a noisy environment or hidden under some other items.

Battery

Fortunately, most of the best Bluetooth trackers don’t require manual charging, as they come with a replaceable battery. This makes using and maintaining the small gadget incredibly convenient. There are also some Bluetooth trackers that come with a non-replaceable battery, but this means you’ll have to replace the entire device when its battery runs out.

The battery life’s duration can vastly vary depending on the type of battery and the amount you use it. For example, if the battery claims to last six months, but you’re using the alert system twice a day, you can expect this timeframe to be significantly less.

Bottom Line

Any of the above Bluetooth trackers would make great additions to your life and help you say goodbye to constant searching for your everyday items. However, if we were only able to award one device as the best overall, it would be the Chipolo One.

This is highly versatile, allowing you to discover your keys, backpack, smartphone, and other essential items without any stress. The tracker works up to 200ft away and you’ll receive an audible alert when you’re lost your possession. It’s also water-resistant and available in numerous colors, so you can make a purchase based on your personal choice.

Which of the above trackers stand out to you, or do you know of any other that we haven’t mentioned? Share your thoughts and feedback in the comments.