10 Best In-Wall Speakers

If you want to install a home theater or sound system with a limited footprint, in-wall speakers are a great solution. They take up no floor space and add to the overall sound quality of your setup.

By directly embedding speakers into a wall or ceiling, surround sound lineups and audio quality can be improved. Additionally, these speakers blend in with your kitchen, bedroom or patio.

They are flush mounted into the wall for a modern look that saves space. Plus, they have a wide frequency range and fewer distortions alongside intense detail in their sound reproduction.

When watching movies or listening to music, you’ll be amazed at the phenomenal soundstage created by in-wall speakers.

Top In-Wall Speakers

With many in-wall speaker systems out there, it can be overwhelming to find the best option for your needs. Luckily, we’ve done the work for you.

Here are some of the best in-wall speakers currently on the market.

1. Polk Audio RC85i 2-Way Premium In-Wall 8 inch Speakers

For durability and stellar performance, consider Polk Audio's RC85i in-wall speakers.

Pair with our RTI Series speakers for seamless imaging or ADD TO YOUR EXISTING HOME THEATER SYSTEM or...

For durability and stellar performance, consider Polk Audio’s RC85i in-wall speakers.

The essential electrical components have been precisely manufactured and enclosed in state-of-the-art durable, moisture-resistant materials for indoor and outdoor use.

A mineral-filled polymer cone and durable composite baskets provide broad sound dispersion.

If you don’t have a subwoofer, don’t worry. You’ll be pleased to discover that these speakers produce enough bass for the entire room.

These speakers come in various sizes and offer a surprising level of depth. They provide vibration-free performance by utilizing innovative rotating cam technology.

All bits and pieces, including the drivers and housings, appear to be of higher-than-average quality and are bolstered with extra metal armor plates. All of the installation components are included and can be easily assembled.

Polk Audio also protects the drivers with a rubber seal, improving response and reducing moisture buildup.

Combine these speakers with the RTI series or build your bespoke system for a more immersive home entertainment experience.

Key Features

Rotating cam system

Pre-construction brackets

Different speaker sizes

Drivers rubber seals

Pros Quality surround sound

No more assembly required

Waterproof Cons No enough treble

2. Klipsch R-5502-W II In-Wall Speaker

The R-5502-W II in-wall speaker's ability to produce enhanced music and movie sound performances is remarkable. It has a thin design that saves shelf and floor space.

Dual 5.25” Cerametallic cone woofers

The R-5502-W II in-wall speaker’s ability to produce enhanced music and movie sound performances is remarkable. It has a thin design that saves shelf and floor space.

Due to its horn-loaded technology and high-end components, this speaker is ideal for use as a left, center or right speaker in any system.

The horn also enhances dynamics and efficiency, resulting in a powerful, front-row sound that is crystal-clear at any volume.

Two stiff 5.25″ woofers produce incredible bass and crystal-clear vocals. Thanks to the horn tweeter’s pivoting potential, you can direct the clean highs to your preferred listening location.

Also, this design enhances the clarity of all music while reducing reverberation. It has high-resolution audio and is made of long-lasting materials.

Better yet, it’s simple to assemble. As a bonus, the grilles can be painted after they’ve been magnetically attached.

Key Features

Dual 5.25” Cerametallic cone woofers

Horn-loaded technology

Titanium diaphragm compression driver

Magnetic grilles

One-inch titanium tweeter

Pros Wide Dispersion

Easily mounts

Paintable magnetic grilles Cons Has shallow sound

3. Sonos In-Wall Speakers

Looking at the overall architectural build, Sonos in-wall speakers provide high-quality sound as they're specifically designed for ambient listening.

Amp unlocks Trueplay, which accounts for the size, construction, and layout of the room where the...

Looking at the overall architectural build, Sonos in-wall speakers provide high-quality sound as they’re specifically designed for ambient listening.

They have one-inch tweeters that produce crisp, high-frequency audio. As long as you maintain a commitment to high-quality sound and design, you can blend them into your home décor by tucking them in your wall.

The technology they use considers the overall sound reflection off your walls and furnishings while playing tones through the attached speakers. You can sync it with a built-in microphone on your iPhone, iPad, iPod or another device.

Trueplay, which considers the room’s dimensions, construction and layout and adjusts for the best possible sound, is unlocked with the Sonos Amp. The grilles can be painted to match your walls.

To create numerous zones across your home, combine these with other Sonos models.

Key Features

Paintable magnetic grilles

Used with the Sonos Amp

Compatible with Sonos Trueplay

Frequency Response

One-inch titanium tweeter

Eight-ohm nominal impedance

44 – 20,000 Hz Frequency Response

Pros Budget-friendly

Inexpensive installation

A powerful and flexible amp Cons Might require professional installation

4. Monoprice 3-Way Fiber In-Wall Speakers

These in-wall speakers will appeal to those who value sound quality and aesthetics.

Immerse yourself in airy detailed clarity with defined vocals and dialog from the pivoting titanium Silk...

These in-wall speakers will appeal to those who value sound quality and aesthetics.

The Monoprice in-wall speaker series includes a removable and paintable grille that is musically calibrated to provide a consistent sound stage throughout your listening area.

Its eight-inch speakers are easy to install. They work well with home theater and audio speakers in a surround sound setup.

The speakers’ frequency range is 50 Hz to 20 kHz, allowing them to reproduce the entire audio spectrum clearly.

This speaker can hit harder, lower and handle more power with less distortion thanks to a carbon fiber woofer. The pivoting titanium silk dome tweeters in this set of built-in speakers produce crystal-clear vocals and dialogue.

They can be used as main speakers as well as surround sound sources in a home theater system.

Key Features

Titanium Silk Dome Tweeters

Aramid Fiber Cone Driver

6.5″ Aramid Fiber woofer

Larger magnets for more impactful bass

80 watts nominal and 160 watts maximum

Pros Versatile

High sound quality

Distortion-free reproduction

Easy to install Cons No logo grills added

5. Yamaha NS-IW760 6.5″ 2-Way In-Wall Speaker System

The Yamaha in-wall speaker system is equipped with dual 6.5-inch woofers that deliver a powerful punch.

It also includes a one-inch tweeter, which ensures crystal-clear sound across the signal spectrum with no high-frequency distortion.

This setup is ideal if you have a system for panning left and right stereo sound.

They have a maximum power of 130 watts and are simple to install. Plus, they come with a cardboard template for stenciling the wall just before cutting.

The system is flush-mounted and does not take up any floor space.

It is excellent as a central channel piece with a subwoofer. The sound is clean and reasonably well balanced, while the highs are excellent. However, the low end could be improved.

In terms of sound quality, horizontal or vertical installation is equally effective. Plus, it has a detachable grille that can be painted to match your walls or ceiling.

Key Features

Bluetooth connectivity

One-inch soft dome tweeter

Paintable speaker frames and grilles

Pros Wide response

Ideal as left/center/right speaker

Great mid-range

Low profile Cons Installing a 23-inch long side is difficult

6. Klipsch R-5650-W II In-Wall Speaker

Similar to other reputable in-wall speakers, the Klipsch R-5650-W II features an in-wall design and a grille that can be painted to match the color scheme of your room.

6.5” Cerametallic woofer

Similar to other reputable in-wall speakers, the Klipsch R-5650-W II features an in-wall design and a grille that can be painted to match the color scheme of your room.

Fans of movies and music will appreciate the speaker’s cutting-edge design and robust construction.

Using its horn-loaded technology, you can get more sound out of your speakers while significantly lowering distortion levels.

Because of the horn’s +/- 15° pivoting flexibility, the 90° x 60° dispersion pattern can be tweaked directly at the listening area.

This setting allows for more detailed sound, greater dynamic range and crystal-clear vocal performance by reducing the amount of reverberation in the audio signal.

As a result, difficult installations such as corner placement or highly reflective rooms can be improved by lowering the high and/or low-frequency output.

You can use a pivoting tweeter to direct high frequencies to your preferred listening position, resulting in a well-defined, wide soundstage.

There is also a switch to fine-tune the sound to your personal preferences. You can even enhance the acoustics of your room.

Key Features

Horn-loaded technology

SlimTrim magnetic grill

Pivoting Tractrix Horn tweeter

Treble and midbass reduction switches

Pros Low-profile

Easy installation

Slick speakers Cons Might need a subwoofer

7. MartinLogan ML65i (Pr.) In-Wall Speaker

The ML-65i can handle 60 watts per channel when used with an amplifier that has an ohm rating of four, six or eight.

Consequently, it is appropriate for a home theater surround sound system or a whole-house audio system. Its rear surround speakers are excellent for watching movies.

Because of the magnetic grille, the speaker is virtually indistinguishable from the surrounding ceiling.

This model’s sound reproduction requires firmness, and the fast transient response provided by the mineral-filled polypropylene cone woofer is exactly what you need.

The sound is smooth and liquid at high frequencies thanks to a 0.75′′ titanium dome tweeter. Its spring-clip binding pins can accommodate speaker cables weighing up to 12 AWG.

Also, the bezel-free paintable grilles are attached to super-sturdy magnetic clips for a seamless appearance that can be used in any environment.

Compared to other models, the speaker’s vibration and mounting methods are extremely powerful.

Key Features

Compatible with four, six or eight ohm rated amplifiers

Surround sound channel

Crossover frequency

Bezel-free paintable grilles

Pros Affordable

Well designed

Good sound quality

High performance Cons Average sound reproduction

8. JBL SP8II 2-Way, 8-Inch In-Wall Speaker

JBL SP8II 2-way, 8-Inch In-Wall Speaker Titanium laminate tweeter for excellent high-frequency sound

Titanium laminate cone woofer uses rubber surrounds for reduced distortion

The JBL SP8II can suit any room in your home. The remarkable sound quality of the speaker is incomparable and hardly takes up a lot of floor or shelf space.

It has a swiveling titanium-laminate tweeter that produces precise, clear, high-frequency output. You can install this product anywhere thanks to its 4.25-inch size.

The in-wall speaker has a depth of 5.6 inches and a weight of 5.6 pounds, making it ideal for small spaces.

In terms of aesthetics, the paintable grille and frame of the SP8II in-wall loudspeakers allow this speaker to blend in with any room’s design scheme.

Throughout the installation process, all you need to do is locate your placement, cut the drywall, attach the cables and mount the speaker.

This product includes a cutting template and dog-ear brackets to make retrofitting easier.

Rough-in frames are also available for new construction, making installation even easier. Because of the rubber surrounds, the extended polepieces produce deep, powerful bass with little distortion.

As a result, the audio is reproduced in an immersive and entertaining fashion.

Key Features

Flush-mount design

One-inch titanium-laminate pivoting tweeter

Dog-ear brackets

Woofer with rubber surround

32Hz – 20kHz Frequency response

Paintable Grille & Frame

Pros Quality sound

Affordable

Low Profile

Easy Installation

Space-saving Cons Pole piece only outputs 100 watts

9. Acoustic Audio R191 In-Ceiling/In-Wall 5 Speaker Set

Architects, interior designers and general contractors all know and love these speakers because of the fantastic sound they produce and the high-quality materials they are made of.

FULL RANGE 2-WAY SOUND - 5.25" High Rigidity Polypropylene cone woofers with butyl rubber surrounds, 12mm...

Architects, interior designers and general contractors all know and love these speakers because of the fantastic sound they produce and the high-quality materials they are made of.

Acoustic Audio’s R191 in-wall and in-ceiling speakers deliver exceptional sound quality for a reasonable price. They mount flush to the wall or ceiling for a completely hidden home theater sound system.

One subwoofer and five R191 wall speakers are all you need for a comprehensive 5.1 surround sound system.

With its magnetically attached, paintable edge-to-edge grills, it gives an illusion of a frameless style. Spring-loaded raw wire connections help keep the pressure lock mounting system in place.

This mounting system fits seven-inch in diameter speaker holes with a three-inch mounting depth.

Key Features

Full range two-way sound

Unique pressure lock mounting

Tweeter configuration

Paintable edge-to-edge grills

Pros Easy to install

Frameless design

Affordable

Spring-loaded raw wire outputs Cons Designed to fit specific speaker hole sizes

10. 82W Silver Ticket In-Wall Speaker

82W Silver Ticket in-Wall Speaker Hole Size Required - 8.75" x 12.75". The woofer on the speaker is 8". The housing of the speaker is 10" x...

The 20mm silk dome tweeter produces silky-smooth sound and 15-degree pivot for perfect sound placement

The 82W Silver Ticket in-wall speaker is made of high-quality components and can be mounted horizontally or vertically to fit your sound system. The overall sound is rich and full of natural depth in terms of performance.

In other words, it’s loud but not intense. Its raised rubber edge ensures true acoustic precision and long-lasting performance.

The accent trim around the speaker’s edge creates a clean look, so you don’t need special skills to install it.

Thanks to the flip-lever quick-mount system, installing the speaker is simple and secure. Each box also includes a wall hole trimmed template and paint masks.

It’s a versatile 6.5″ speaker with a power output of up to 80 watts.

This speaker is compatible with 5.1, 6.1 and 7.1 home theater systems.

The Silver Ticket is an excellent choice for those on a tight budget because it meets all of the basic criteria for improved crossover, resulting in a wide range of sound clarity for a low price.

Key Features

Surround sound channel setup

80 Watts

Pros Moisture-Resistant

Distortion-free sound

Budget-friendly Cons Heavy

Summary

Installing speakers in your wall isn’t difficult. Most in-wall speakers are easy to set up and come with templates for easy cutting.

They must be shallow, lightweight and not too deep. You’ll also want to keep in mind your budget and the connectivity options you need.

While there are many models on the market, all you need to have in mind are your preferences in terms of features and the level of output you’re looking to achieve.