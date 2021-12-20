11 Best iPhone Projectors

Did you know that it’s possible to create a mobile cinema in minutes using your iPhone and a mini projector?

No, we’re not talking about using a projector app (although those are cool).

This is all about turning your iPhone into a mini-theater. Throw in a projector screen and a portable Bluetooth speaker, then add a few friends as well as some snacks for instant entertainment.

There are many options that are comparable in pricing but offer different features, so get excited. It’s time to check out the best iPhone projectors currently on the market.

Top iPhone Projectors

We’ve done the hard work of researching the top products you can buy to create your own portable movie theater. Here are some of the best iPhone projectors based on their features, price and viewing options.

1. AuKing Mini Projector

Sale AuKing Mini Projector ★【Superior Home Theater Projector 】2021 Upgraded mini projector equipped with 2000:1 contrast...

★【Big Screen & Built-in Speakers】The mini projector has a 32~170 inches projection display size...

Despite its small size, the AuKing mini LCD projector can display an image up to 170 inches wide and support full HD 1080p playback from connected devices.

This model has upgrades that include advanced cooling technology and a much brighter display. That said, it’s best to use it in dark areas for optimum viewing results.

You can project from up to five meters away, giving you flexibility of placement. Use it to watch movies, play games or run a slideshow of images for a special event.

Better yet, this iPhone projector comes with a two-year warranty and a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.

Key Features:

Built-in stereo speakers

55,000 hours of LED life

2,000:1 contrast ratio

HDMI, VGA, USB, AV and TF card (like micro SD) ports

7,500 lumens

Pros Inexpensive

Connects to multiple devices

Ultra-portable and lightweight

Compatible with Airplay Cons Extra expense of purchasing Apple Lightning to HDMI adapter

2. Xinteprid Mini Projector

Xinteprid Mini Projector 【WiFi Wireless Connection & Screen Mirroring Convenient】Xinteprid upgraded mini projector compatible...

【Full HD 1080P Supported & 100% Performance】This wifi projector has the powerful parameters:...

The Xinteprid LCD mini iPhone-compatible projector is versatile, making it a great choice if you have multiple viewing needs.

You can use it wired or wirelessly to connect to WiFi-compatible devices. In terms of audio, you can listen to the built-in speakers, use plug-in speakers or utilize the headphone jack for a private movie night.

Besides iPhone compatibility, you can connect it to your iPad, laptop, streaming stick, game system or DVD player.

This projector offers 24-bit color, projecting an image of up to 200 inches from 14.5 feet away. It also supports HD playback of up to 1080p and comes with a five-year warranty for covered repairs.

Key Features:

Built-in dual stereo speakers

50,000 hours of LED life

2,000:1 contrast ratio

USB, HDMI, AV and VGA ports

7,000 lumens

Pros Includes USB to connect to iPhone for wired connection

Does not require HDMI connection to iPhone if using WiFi

Can be used indoors or outdoors

Five-year warranty Cons Mirror display prevents you from projecting streaming services like Netflix from iPhone

Higher priced than comparable projectors

3. Anker Nebula Capsule Projector

5,016 Reviews Anker Nebula Capsule Projector Remarkable Clarity and Contrast: DLP's advanced IntelliBright algorithms deliver a remarkably bright 100...

360° Speaker: Equipped with a powerful omnidirectional speaker, this mini projector pumps out sound all...

We like the form factor on the Anker Nebula Capsule projector. Its footprint and shape are almost identical to a can of soda, making it super lightweight and highly portable.

It features DLP technology, projecting an impressively bright display of up to 100 inches with 100 ANSI lumens. Also, the projector can auto-adjust the image to make sure it looks straight, even if it is not sitting on a level surface.

While this product works with your iPhone, you can also run streaming apps like Netflix and YouTube directly from the projector.

You can expect up to four hours of use on a single charge, which is enough to watch a movie or binge-watch your favorite shows. Additionally, you’ll receive a 12-month warranty.

Key Features:

360-degree downfiring built-in speaker

30,000 hours of LED life

16:9 aspect ratio

100 ANSI Lumens

Bluetooth 4.0 and WiFi compatible

HDMI port

Pros Sturdy metal housing

Doubles as a Bluetooth speaker

Compatible with Airplay

Good companion app (Nebula Connect) Cons More expensive due to DLP projection technology

Chromecast is not supported

Resolution could be better (854x480p)

4. CiBest Mini Projector

CiBest Mini Projector 【 SUPERIOR MOVIE EXPERIENCE 】 CiBest home video projector is 80% brighter than other mini projectors...

【 CONNECT to MULTIPLE DEVICES 】 Works with TV stick, PC, laptops, tablets, Blue-ray DVD player, TF...

The CiBest mini projector supports HD playback up to 1080p. It uses diffuse reflection technology, helping you to view clear, bright images in different levels of light or darkness.

This projector has a simple design with intuitive controls and works with multiple devices such as Chromecast, Fire TV and laptops.

Like most projectors, you’ll need a Lightning to HDMI adapter to use it with your iPhone.

You can project an image up to 200 inches with this small projector. Additionally, you can rest easy knowing that it comes with a lifetime warranty.

Ultimately, this is a good, inexpensive choice to run movies at home or enjoy gaming with a much larger projector screen.

Key Features:

Built-in stereo speakers

Built-in cooling system

7,500 lumens

2,000:1 contrast ratio

HDMI, VGA, AV, USB, 3.5 mm audio and TF Card ports

Pros Affordable

Easy setup

Quiet operation Cons Poor sound quality from speakers

Requires an Apple Lightning to HDMI adapter or wireless HDMI dongle

5. QXK Mini Projector

QXK Mini Projector 【 SUPERIOR MOVIE EXPERIENCE 】 CiBest home video projector is 80% brighter than other mini projectors...

【 CONNECT to MULTIPLE DEVICES 】 Works with TV stick, PC, laptops, tablets, Blue-ray DVD player, TF...

If you are looking for a small projector with a quick setup, a great picture and decent sound, give the QXK Mini Projector a try.

It’s a little larger than other projectors in its class, but it’s still portable and lightweight.

Unlike most comparable projectors, this iPhone projector features two USB ports. The dual ports allow you to cast video or pictures while also charging a smartphone or WiFi adapter.

Just add a Lightning to HDMI adapter to connect your iPhone and mirror your display to enjoy viewing videos or images in a larger format.

Key Features:

50,000 hours of LED life

2,000:1 contrast ratio

7,500 lumens

HDMI USB, VGA and AV ports

Pros Inexpensive

Comes with a tripod

Connects to multiple devices

Excellent customer service Cons Not Bluetooth or WiFi compatible

Requires an Apple Lightning to HDMI adapter

6. HOMPOW Mini Projector

7,273 Reviews HOMPOW Mini Projector 【SUPPORT MULTIPLE MULTIMEDIA DEVICES】This video projector allows you connect your smartphone（iphone...

【FRIENDLY NOISELESS DESIGN & MINI PORTABLE DEVICE】 This mini projector uses the upgraded 2020 noise...

The HOMPOW mini projector is a top choice on Amazon based on its features and pricing.

This iPhone projector can support a 1080p HD display from connected devices. It delivers an excellent image complete with keystone correction to ensure a straight image.

You can turn off the lights and enjoy a display of up to 176 inches. This makes you feel like you’re in a private movie theater or game room no matter where you are.

Key Features:

Built-in HiFi speakers

3,000:1 contrast ratio

50,000 hours of LED life

HDMI, VGA and USB ports

Pros Affordable

Compatible with multiple devices

Noise reduction technology Cons Requires additional purchase of Apple Lightning to HDMI adapter

7. FANGOR Mini Projector

FANGOR Mini Projector ❤【NATIVE 1080P FULL HD RESOLUTIONS】 With native resolution of 1920*1080 and contrast ratio of...

❤【WIRELESS WiFi CONNECTION】 Latest WiFi connecting function is compatible with IOS and Android...

The FANGOR mini projector has a built-in resolution of 1920x1080p. It offers screen mirroring over WiFi and supports up to 4K playback.

This projector boasts 16.78 million colors. Along with a 10,000:1 contrast ratio, you get stunning image quality and depth of color that is ideal for graphics-heavy content like gaming or animation.

You can view up to a 230-inch screen and choose from multiple sound modes for an unforgettable mobile theater connected to your iPhone. Alternately, it’s easy to add a soundbar for upgraded listening.

Key Features:

Built-in surround sound stereo speaker

10,000:1 contrast ratio

65,000 hours of LED life

HDMI, AV, VGA, micro SD, 3.5 mm audio and USB ports

Sleep timer shutdown

Pros Bluetooth and WiFi compatible

Comes with a tripod

Suitable for indoors or outdoors Cons Requires additional purchase of Apple Lightning to HDMI adapter

8. BIGASUO Mini Projector

BIGASUO Mini Projector 🔥【Enhanced 50% Brightness, Present Sharper & Vivid Details】To bring better home theater and...

🔥【Easily Focus &Keystone Correction, Capture Clear & Rectangle Visual】This movie projector easily...

The BIGASUO mini projector is a great plug-and-play device. It’s easy to use with your iPhone and other compatible devices.

You can watch your favorite movies or shows with minimal setup and enjoy a screen size of up to 100 inches when projecting from up to 10 feet away.

Unfortunately, this projector is not compatible with WiFi or Bluetooth. This means that you’ll need the Apple Lightning HDMI adapter if you want to connect and cast content from your phone.

Regardless, this is still one of the top iPhone projectors on the market.

Key Features:

Built-in HiFi dual speakers

7,500 lumens

50,000 hours of LED life

5,000:1 contrast ratio

HDMI, USB, VGA, AV and TF Card ports

Pros Compatible with multiple devices

Backlit remote control

Includes projector screen

Temperature control technology Cons Picture quality is not good in a well-lit room

Requires an Apple Lightning to HDMI adapter

Intermittent freezing

9. EZCast Beam H3 Projector

Sale 36 Reviews EZCast Beam H3 Projector 🔵【GREAT FOR WORKING AT HOME】EZCast Beam H3's 1080P native resolution projector has a bright and...

🔵【FREE WIFI ADAPTER INCLUDED 5GHZ WIFI SUPPORT】A projector for both work and leisure, outdoor and...

The EZCast Beam H3 mini projector is compatible with a variety of devices. It boasts an array of connectivity options from an iPhone to an Xbox and more.

This is an ideal projector for casual watching or gaming. The sound is decent, but it’s not cinema quality.

The projector offers 1080p resolution with automatic keystone correction to eliminate distorted images. You can project up to a 155-inch picture with this product.

If you want the best results, use this projector in a dark room.

Additionally, this device comes with a 12-month warranty and an automatic upgrade feature to keep it up to date.

Key Features:

Built-in speaker

1,000:1 contrast ratio

200 lumens

30,000 hours of LED life

HDMI, USB-C, USB-A, Micro SD and 3.5mm audio

Pros Automatic over-the-air (OTA) updates

Good resolution and color accuracy

Lifetime tech support Cons Not ideal for well-lit rooms

Speakers could be better

Requires an Apple Lightning to HDMI adapter

10. DBPOWER Projector

Sale DBPOWER Mini Projector ❤【Native 1080P 8000L High Brightness Full HD Projector】: With native resolution of 1920*1080,...

❤【Wireless WiFi Connection& Zoom Function】: DBPOWER Q6 1080P WiFi projector can mirror...

The DBPOWER projector casts full HD images with a native resolution of 1920x1080p. It can project a screen size up to 200 inches and offers outstanding color contrast as well as depth.

When you add a pair of wireless or wired noise-cancelling headphones, you can watch a movie or play a game without disturbing others.

This is one of the most solid iPhone projectors for casual viewing for movies, shows and sports. It offers a handy nook for storing a USB or Fire TV stick, making it easy to tote around.

Additionally, this projector comes with a three-year warranty.

Key Features:

Dual 3-D stereo speakers

8,000 lumens

10,000:1 contrast ratio

Zoom function via remote control

HDMI, VGA, USB, AV, USB 2.0, TF Card and 3.5 mm audio ports

Pros Bluetooth and WiFi compatible

Works with multiple devices Cons Loud operation

Some input lag

Requires an Apple Lightning to HDMI adapter

11. AKASO WT50 Mini Projector

AKASO WT50 Mini Projector 🎁Portable Projector----DLP's advanced technology(0.3DMD Optically processed chip) deliver vibrant...

🎁Multi-Screen Sharing Projection----This smart movie projector adopts the latest Multi-screen...

The AKASO WT50 mini projector has a sleek, slim design. It runs on Android 7.1 and features DLP projection technology for vibrant, true-to-color images.

You can connect your iPhone and use AirPlay to cast content or images. If you want to watch streaming services, you can download apps like Netflix or Hulu directly to the projector.

This short-throw projector can project an image up to 120 inches and works with different devices for flexibility of use. At less than a pound, it’s one of the most portable options on the market.

Key Features:

Built-in speaker

1,000:1 contrast ratio

30,000 hours of LED life

50 ANSI lumens

HDMI, USB 2.0, 3.5 mm audio and microSD

Pros Slim, compact design

Runs 2 to 3 hours on a single charge

Comes with a mini tripod

Touchpad navigation is quick Cons Relatively expensive for its size and features

Low resolution (480p)

Will not work well in bright environments

Requires an Apple Lightning to HDMI adapter

Summary

The best iPhone projectors offer a fun viewing experience that you can share with your family and friends. However, how you plan to use your projector will dictate which product is right for you.

Keep in mind that most projectors perform best in darkness. Very few have a bright enough picture to watch in well-lit rooms.

Many projectors will allow you to connect a streaming device directly, such as a Fire Stick or Chromecast. Or, to project other content from an iPhone, use Apple Airplay or connect the Apple Lightning to HDMI adapter.

As long as you choose the iPhone projector that best suits your needs, you’ll be able to enjoy your own mobile cinema wherever you go.