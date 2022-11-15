TV wires can be an eyesore, making an otherwise neat space look cluttered. It’s possible to hide them, but most people think you have to cut into your walls to do so.

Fortunately, you don’t have to damage your walls to hide your TV cables. Better yet, you don’t need to spend a lot on wiring concealment products.

There are numerous ways to hide your TV wires without damaging your wall. This is especially helpful if you are renting your home since you won’t risk losing your security deposit.

If you are ready to learn how to hide TV wires without breaking the bank, we’ve compiled the best ways to conceal them and keep your room looking organized.

Ways To Hide TV Wires

You can utilize many strategies to hide TV cables. Some of them don’t require you to make any purchases. In fact, you can use things already in your home.

Other options cost money, but none of these solutions will empty your wallet. You’ll save money as well as time. Better yet, many of these tips take minutes to set up.

In alphabetical order, here’s how to hide TV wires without cutting into your walls.

1. Baseboard Raceway

Image credit: Amazon

One reason wires stand out is that they tend to be black or other bright colors like yellow or blue. Therefore, they are easy to spot, especially if you have light-colored walls or carpets.

To keep television wires out of sight, consider using a baseboard raceway. These create an easy solution that won’t cost a ton of money and are simple to install.

A baseboard raceway is a plastic or metal channel. You can mount it along the length of your baseboard, making it easy to tuck away cables, cords and wires.

Plus, you can usually paint them to match your baseboard or surrounding trim. This further helps the raceway to blend in and match your decor.

There is no need to drill holes into your wall to mount them, so installation is simple.

To install a baseboard raceway:

Trim your raceway to size, if needed

Run your television wires through the raceway

Adhere the raceway just above your baseboard using adhesive strips

Some raceways come with adhesive strips. If your raceway doesn’t, you can buy them separately. Try to use adhesives that don’t damage the surface of your wall and can be removed easily.

You can run the raceway to the nearest outlet or cable/phone jack so that you can plug the cords in discreetly.

Baseboard raceways are an attractive and simple solution for hiding TV wires. However, if you don’t have baseboards, you can still run them along the wall horizontally.

Expect to pay around $30 or less for a baseboard raceway kit.

2. Cable Management Box

Image credit: Amazon

Even the most zen living room or home theater can look like a disaster zone if you don’t hide your cords. To skip the chaos and clutter, a cable management box offers a simple fix.

This box can hold all of your cables in one place. Then you can hide it behind your furniture. Better yet, some cable management boxes have a sleek enough design to blend into your decor.

Look for options with rubber feet to keep it in place on a hard surface. The box should be large enough to hold one or more surge protectors. In addition, it should be flame retardant.

Besides keeping your home neat, using products like a cable management box can reduce various risks.

These can include:

Tripping over loose wires and cables

Children playing with or getting tangled in electrical cords

Pets chewing on loose wires

Poor electronic performance because of tangled, dented wires

If you want to declutter any room that has a TV in your home, pick up a cable management box. Many decent options are $40 or less, and you can generally find these at most places you can buy a TV.

3. Clip Cords to Furniture

Cord clips are one of the fastest and cheapest methods for hiding TV wires.

To use them, you’ll need to plan your space a bit. That’s because you will need furniture near your TV.

If you have a wall-mounted TV, it’s ideal to have a TV stand or a small, two-tier shelf installed underneath it.

You’ll want furniture that you can use to mount the clips. These can include shelves, desks and anything that has vertical or horizontal lines.

Using adhesive-backed clips:

Space them out on the rear of furniture where no one will see them

Press them onto the furniture, leading them to an outlet or wall jack

Run the wires through the loops on the cord clips

You can find these clips online or at a local big box or hardware store. Expect to pay about $15 or less for a set of cord clips.

Make sure to choose an option that promises no damage to the area where you are mounting them.

By tucking away cords and loose cables, you can give your home a neater appearance and extend the lifespan of the wires.

4. Fabric Cord Concealer

Have you ever heard of a fabric cord concealer? They soften up the harsh look of wires and come in multiple colors to match different aesthetics in a home or office.

Fabric cord covers are available in various lengths. Most offer at least six feet of coverage, but you can get shorter or longer lengths depending on your needs.

They often look like scrunched-up fabric or mesh depending on the style you prefer. Plus, they are flexible, so they don’t cause any stress on your wires and cables.

To use a cord concealer, thread your cords through the sleeve. Then, fasten it to a wall with adhesive. You can also let the cord cover hang freely if it is behind furniture.

These cord concealers cost about $10 to $15 for six to nine feet of coverage, making them an inexpensive way to tidy up your living space.

If you enjoy DIY projects, check out videos on YouTube that show you have to make them. This way, you’ll have a custom look that suits your decor best. Plus, you might save money making one on your own.

5. Panelboard

Panelboard is another great way to hide your TV wires. However, this option requires a little creativity and DIY work. You can use inexpensive materials to get it done.

There are a variety of tutorials on YouTube to guide you during this project.

In general, you’ll need the following:

Foam board (thick cardboard will also work)

A utility knife or box cutter

Removable adhesive strips

Contact paper

Packing tape

Tape measure

Ruler

Pencil

To make the panelboard:

Measure the length of the TV and the distance it is off of the ground. Arrange the foam boards so that they fit the measurements in step one. Line up the foam boards and tape them together at the seams. Stand the connected boards up under the TV to evaluate the size. If they are too tall or long, trim the excess off with the utility knife. Once the panel fits, apply the contact paper to one side of the panelboard.

After you finish making the panelboard, you can place it against the wall and hide all of the cords behind it. You can even decorate the panelboard to match your decor.

Don’t feel like you have to limit the size of the panelboard to the measurements above. You could make a panelboard that extends from your ceiling down to your floor to create more of a statement piece as you hide your TV cords.

Once the stand is in place, it will effectively conceal the wires while still allowing easy access.

6. Turn the Wires Into Art

If you have a creative personality, you can turn a mess of wires into an art statement. This might appeal to you if you have eclectic, artsy decor.

There is no wrong way to handle this project. However, there are some safety tips to follow.

These include:

Keep cords away from moisture and heat

Make sure your cables won’t cause a hazard as people walk by

Don’t damage cords by creasing or folding them tightly

Once you come up with a concept, lay out your cords the way you want them to appear. For inspiration, check out Pinterest.

If you are displaying the wires on the wall, you can use adhesive-backed cord clips to guide the shape and flow.

Some ideas include:

Creating a cityscape

Making a pattern

Incorporating the wires into a painted wall mural

You might want to play around with the design for a bit before you commit to securing the wires in place.

With this option, your space will look neater, but it will also give you something to talk about when you entertain guests in your home.

7. Use Decor or Furniture

This tip can potentially cost $0 to implement. Simply use your surrounding decor to hide TV wires.

Position your bookshelves, chairs, plants, paintings and other decor to obscure the wires. You’d be surprised how effective the strategic placement of decorative elements can be.

With this method, you can simply look around your house for items you can use. You can also rearrange your furniture to accommodate the concealment of TV cords.

For a few extra dollars, you could buy some art or books to hide your cords. This could give you a good excuse to purchase that new painting you’ve been eyeing for a while.

8. Wall Cord Raceway

Similar to a baseboard raceway, a wall cord raceway runs along a wall vertically or horizontally to hide TV wires and cords. You feed the wires into the raceway channels and then mount the raceway to a wall.

These raceways are available in different lengths and colors, but the material is usually paintable.

The product often comes in a kit with connectors and corner brackets, but look for one that doesn’t require drilling or putting screws into your wall.

This is ideal for a home theater setup, office or any other room in your house that has a TV or computer.

Wall cord raceway is an excellent alternative to cutting or drilling into your walls to run wires and cables. You can quickly run the wires through the raceway and secure them to the wall with removable adhesive strips.

Prices for wall cord raceway kits vary but usually run between $15 and $35. Depending on how many wires you need to hide, you might need more than one kit, so you’ll want to factor that into your decision about whether or not to use them.

9. Zip Ties

If you are looking for a cheap, easy solution to hide cables, consider using zip ties.

Plastic zip ties come in many different sizes to handle wires of various thicknesses. There are even reusable zip ties that you can purchase if you think you may want to rearrange your TV setup in the future.

You can easily find zip ties online as well as in hardware or home improvement stores.

To secure the wires, bundle them and use a zip tie to hold them together. You’ll need a zip tie placed every foot or so along the cords.

If you want, you can use additional zip ties to secure the bundle of wires to the back of your TV. You can also use a fabric cord to hide the bundle or use cord hooks to connect the bundled wires to the back of the furniture.

Summary

There are many easy and affordable ways that you can hide your TV wires or cords without damaging your walls.

By using one or more of these tips, you can create a safer space, ensure the longevity of your TV wires and create a cleaner, more polished look in any room of your home.

You could even use a few of these options together for maximum concealment. For example, you can use baseboard and wall raceways together. Or, you could use decor and zip ties to help hide wires.

With a little effort, it’s easy to have an aesthetically pleasing TV space that’s stylish and functional.