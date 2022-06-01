10 Best Electric Scooters

Do you constantly find yourself paying for gas, rideshares or public transportation? Are you looking for a more cost-conscious and environmentally-friendly way to get around?

Electric scooters might be the perfect solution for you. Scooters fold easily and are lighter than electric bikes. Best of all, they can save you money on your commute.

But with so many electric scooters on the market, how can you find the right one for your needs?

We’ve done the research for you. Here are some of the best electric scooters that can quickly get you from point A to point B.

Top Electric Scooters

No matter what your budget is, there are many options to choose from. We’ve found the best electric scooters and evaluated their features to help you find the perfect model for you.

1. Razor E100

With a stellar performance and sleek design, the Razor E100 scooter comes with blue LED lights that light up as you crank the throttle. A single-speed, 100W engine with lots of torque powers the scooter.

The chain-driven motor won’t wear out quickly off-road. This product has a twist-grip acceleration system and hand-operated front brakes designed for young riders.

Plus, it comes with a charger and dual 12V sealed lead-acid batteries that last 40 minutes.

The deck and frame are made entirely from steel and can hold 120 pounds (54kg). While it comes dismantled, all you need is to install the handlebars with the accompanying hex key.

After purchasing this scooter, be sure to charge it for 24 hours before usage and 12 hours after max use.

Key Features:

Front hand brakes

Maximum speed: 10 mph/ 16km/h

Batteries: 24V, lead-acid

Motor: 100W

Runtime: Up to 40 minutes

Pros: Inexpensive

Easy to use

Wide deck for balance Cons: Loud

Non-folding

2. Gotrax GXL V2 Commuting

Daily commuters can rely on the Gotrax GXL’s console, outstanding performance and lightweight construction. Even with all these features, it still comes at a reasonable price point.

The rear disk brake is operated by a hand lever that makes it easier to control. It also has antilock brakes for lateral stability during emergencies.

A 36V 5.2aH battery powers the GXL for up to 12 miles and recharges in around four hours. Acceleration is achieved through a comfortable thumb throttle on the right, and the model can reach speeds up to 15.5 mph.

While a rider’s weight determines speed and acceleration, the Gotrax is known for wading through steep hills. Between the handlebars are the speedometer, cruise control, battery life and headlight switch.

The LED headlight can be incredibly useful for enhancing visibility when riding at night. In addition, it’s lightweight and portable, weighing only 26.4 pounds.

Better yet, it features a one-touch folding method.

Key Features:

Frame material: Aluminum alloy

Digital display

Folding frame

Dual braking systems

Motor: 250W

Pros: Great performance

Easily portable

Good pricing Cons: Delicate tires

3. Segway Ninebot MAX Electric Kick Scooter

The Segway Ninebot scooter is sturdy and robust with a 350W motor. Its deck is well-built and large, with plenty of space for the rider to stand.

In seconds, you can reach 18.6 mph, making your commute faster.

This electric scooter has a dual braking system with a simultaneous mechanical front drum brake and an electric anti-lock back brake to improve stability. Its 10-inch air-filled tires reduce shock and provide maximum comfort.

Intelligent battery technology maximizes the battery life and preserves the lithium batteries. You can travel up to 40 miles before needing to plug it in for six hours.

The LED dashboard can manage cruise control, Bluetooth and a mobile app to control the features.

This scooter comes with a 25W built-in front headlight to increase vision so other motorists can see you. It also has a one-step folding system that makes transporting it easy. You can carry it on any public transportation or put it in the trunk of your car.

Key Features:

LED display

Motor: 350W

Maximum speed: 18.6 mph (30 km/h)

Brake style: Front and rear braking

Foldable and portable

Maximum load: 220 lbs

Pros: Well made

Good stability

Great range

Smart battery system Cons: Bulky

4. OKAI Beetle Electric Scooter

OKAI’s seated e-scooter offers a fast, pleasant ride. The seat is breathable and wide, with a high-resiliency cushion. You can even carry things on it by hanging them on the front hook or using an optional basket.

Riders can choose between three ride modes, including eco, standard and sport. The wheels have excellent shock absorbers with 10-inch vacuum tires to maintain stability. It handles 20% inclines and bumps readily.

Below its deck is a removable 10.4Ah battery that is durable and can last for 25 km. A full recharge takes four to six hours.

To lock or unlock the scooter, utilize the LED screen, key or mobile app.

This scooter is safe to ride in traffic. Plus, with dual brakes, front and rear LED lights and lateral reflectors, it’s also safe to use this model at night.

Key Features:

LED display

Maximum power: 560W

Top speed: 15.5 mph (25km/h)

Dual braking systems

Range: 25 miles (40km)

Foldable

Pros: Easy to assemble

Comfortable and fast

Reliable dual braking

Multiple ride modes Cons: Heavy

5. EVERCROSS Electric Scooter

The Evercross electric scooter has a substantial, sturdy feel with city-friendly features. It is easy to use with a simple design that includes a broader foot anti-slip pedal to accommodate larger feet.

This scooter has an 880W brushless hub motor and can travel at speeds of up to 30 mph on flat roads. You can travel up to 25 miles before needing to recharge. A full charge takes four to seven hours.

Plus, it has a detachable seat and dual shocks for a smooth ride.

Both wheels have 10-inch robust, non-slip tires that are made of thick rubber, ensuring a smooth ride on good to moderate roads. Even at high speeds, front and rear disc brakes are responsive.

The scooter folds with one foot actuated. It weighs 44 pounds, so it’s light enough to be carried by hand.

You can change settings, check your battery level and adjust speed and gear with the bright LCD. You can even track how far you’ve traveled during a ride.

Better yet, if it gets dark before you arrive, use the display’s multi-functional buttons to turn on the headlights and brake lights for enhanced vision.

Key Features:

Frame material: Aluminum

LCD

Maximum power: 800W

Range: 25 miles (40 km)

Full load: 330 lbs

Foldable and portable

Pros: Good assembly

Powerful motor

Bright headlights

Good safety features Cons: Substandard parts

6. UberScoot 1600w 48v

The Uberscoot 1600 W isn’t cheap, but it offers a quality build and has unique features that are worth the price. Disconnecting the speed limit wire allows you to go at a superior speed of 28 or more mph, depending on your weight.

This electric scooter can hold up to 265 pounds, so it’s suitable for all riders. Adjustable shocks and 11-inch pneumatic tires cushion the rider’s weight and make the commute comfortable no matter what terrain you ride on.

This scooter made it to our list because of the power it offers, running on four 12V/12AH batteries (48-volt system).

It covers 12 miles on a full charge, which can be increased by switching to economy mode. This mode slows down the scooter, which compensates for more energy.

The scooter is well-built with key ignition, an LED display and an electronic twist throttle.

Additionally, the handlebar has buttons that control front and rear lights as well as eco mode.

Another handy feature is the kickstart mode. This enables you to fold it horizontally when you want to park it and jump back on it with ease.

Key Features:

Motor: 1600W (brushless)

Batteries: Four 12V/12AH, Sealed Lead Acid (SLA)

Charging time: Six to eight hours

Range: 12 miles

Wheels: 11-inch pneumatic

Brakes: Front and rear disc

Pros: Well-built

Fast

Great off-road stability

Perfect for kids and adults Cons: Short mileage

7. MEGAWHEELS

The MEGAWHEEELS S10 is a stable scooter with an averagely powerful 250W brushless motor. The scooter’s lithium-ion battery gives a range of 12 to 17 miles.

It has a long wheelbase and a wide wooden deck designed for teens and adults. The scooter can climb up a 15-degree incline and holds up to 265 pounds.

Eight-inch honeycomb airless front and solid rear tires also add to its stability.

You can switch between three gears, including eco, standard and sport mode. Eco and normal modes are for children and teenagers to control their speed.

All the modes are displayed on the clear LED display, along with the speed and battery indicator.

This electric scooter model has a dual brake system that features an electronic motor brake on the left handlebar and a foot friction rear brake on the back wheel.

Plus, a hook hole on the mudguard holds down and locks the scooter for more accessible storage.

Key Features:

Three-speed modes

7.5Ah lithium-ion battery

Net weight: 26.4 pounds

Maximum load: 265 pounds

Pros: Inexpensive

Good build quality for the price

Impressive folding system Cons: Moderate power

Short mileage

8. Hover-1 Alpha

The Hover-1 Alpha is a decent, affordable electric scooter. The manufacturer claims it can hit a top speed of 18 mph. Its 400W brushless motor will give you between nine and 12 miles of range.

You can expect the battery to take four to six hours to charge from zero to full.

A built-in Bluetooth speaker on the Hover-1 Alpha is among its notable features. This allows riders to listen to their favorite music while zipping around.

The scooter’s critical components, including the batteries, motor, Bluetooth module, motherboards, gyroscopic sensor, lights and controller, are covered by a 90-day guarantee.

Furthermore, it has a substantial build and feels strong from the handlebars to the rear fender.

The deck feels robust and stable, while the stem is thick and wobble-free. Unfortunately, the Hover-1 Alpha scooter does not have an IP rating. When riding in damp areas, its lack of water protection makes it vulnerable to rust.

Key Features:

LCD

Maximum weight: 264 pounds

36V Lithium-ion battery

Charges in five hours

LED taillight

Motor: 450W (brushless)

Pros: High-grip tires

Fairly priced

Almost fully assembled

Easy cockpit configuration

Quick-release folding Cons: Slow charge

9. NUI Electric Scooter

If you’re a tall adult, the Niu KQi3 could be a perfect model to purchase since it offers convenience and is stable enough to give you a cozy feeling while riding.

It isn’t a high-speed scooter, but it doesn’t feel cheap.

This model comes in many variants. Niu claims that the Sport model has a maximum range of around 25 miles, while the Pro version covers about 6 miles more. You’ll want to go for the Pro version if you weigh anywhere close to 220 lbs/100kg.

Besides its hydraulic suspension technology, the NIU NQi GT has 14-inch wheels. You also have handlebars designed to take on a 75-degree angle. They are wider and broader right from the deck.

The surface that the rider stands on is rubberized to enhance grip and comfort while in motion to scale up its safety standards. In addition, the scooter is lightweight thanks to its robust aluminum build.

It’s best to go through the entire training session so that your scooter doesn’t get locked in a lowered speed mode.

Key Features:

3Kw motor

4bhp

Max speed: 20 mph

Dual suspension

Output: 600W

Dual braking

Tubeless tires

Pros: Superb shock absorption

Reliable braking system

Customizable cruise control

Responsive mobile app

Useful safety features Cons: Higher speeds are locked

10. Hiboy Titan PRO Electric Scooter

The Hiboy Titan is a superb scooter perfect for urban errands and off-road riding. You can also use it to carry heavy loads.

To elevate your comfort, the scooter comes with pneumatic tires and a sturdy dual motor that holds up to 1200W.

If you’re a commuter or student who often covers long trips, this scooter will help you conquer hilly roads. Its base is revamped to enhance the riding experience while lessening the wear and tear while cruising on bumpy terrain.

The Titan Pro features an elegant and ergonomic design beefed up with some dynamic shock absorbers to get through cracked sidewalks and rough paths.

This model can handle longer commutes thanks to its 10-inch inch air-filled, anti-skid tires.

Similar to most other electric scooters, this model comes fully assembled. All you need to do is fix the handlebar.

Key Features:

Screen display

48V, 17.5Ah Li-Ion battery

Maximum speed: 30 mph

Fully assembled

Dual 1200W motor

Pros: Portable

Thumb-activated throttle

IP55 water-resistant

12 months limited warranty

Easy maintenance Cons: Stiff suspension claims

Long charging time

Summary

Scooters are easy to travel and store. Their folding handles make them easier to transport than electric bikes.

As you consider which scooter to buy, evaluate the distance you want to travel, if you plan on riding in the rain, your budget and more.

By taking the time to determine exactly what you’ll need, you’ll be able to find the best electric scooter for your usage habits.

Regardless of which option you choose, any of the scooters on this list will have you zooming along in no time.