10 Best Smart Food Thermometers

For many cooks, achieving the correct level of “doneness” when preparing food is challenging. It’s easy to undercook or overcook your steak, plus you probably find yourself constantly poking at it as you try to figure out if it’s ready to eat.

Luckily, the best smart food thermometers eliminate this guesswork. They ensure that whatever you’re cooking or grilling comes out perfectly.

Unlike standard thermometers, these smart devices work with different companion apps to send notifications to your phone. Some even have sizeable displays that let you view the current temperature from a distance.

With these devices, cooking meat and baking have changed forever. Here are the best smart food thermometers to take your culinary adventures to the next level.

Top Smart Food Thermometers

No matter what your budget is or what you are cooking, there’s a thermometer out there for you. We’ve found the best smart food thermometers to help you become a master chef in no time.

1. MEATER Plus Smart Meat Thermometer

The MEATER Plus wireless thermometer has unique features that earn it a top spot on our list.

A stainless steel probe with two sensors can sustain internal steak temperatures of up to 212 degrees Fahrenheit and 512 degrees Fahrenheit for the oven. This is enough to cook most foods before the device reaches its maximum endurance.

Although this thermometer doesn’t have a base unit that lets you read the temperature, it has a handy companion app. This suggests the best temperature for a vast range of foods, allowing you to prepare the tastiest lamb, fish, pork or beef.

The app also saves a summary of your meals, including dates, times and more.

Bluetooth 5.0 technology lets you link to your tablet or phone for a wireless cooking experience. It connects up to 165 feet, so you can take care of other tasks around the house without losing connection.

The included bamboo charging dock has a premium look. It has a magnetic backing that attaches to any magnetic surface for easy storage.

Plus, the battery compartment houses one AAA battery. This recharges the probe up to 100 times.

Key features:

5.1-inch probe

Customizable alerts

165-feet Bluetooth range

Dual sensors

Pros: Reliable, consistent results

Wireless

Works with Amazon Alexa

Easy to use Cons: Only one probe

2. Etekcity Infrared Thermometer

The Etekcity Infrared Thermometer is functional and precise. It features a laser grip that can measure targets at greater distances with precision accuracy compared to other IR thermometers.

You’re assured of reliable readings because of its infrared technology that can measure temperatures above boiling and below freezing.

This device is super easy to use and does a great job of providing helpful information about surface temperatures ranging from -58 degrees Fahrenheit to 1022 degrees Fahrenheit.

It even comes with a built-in laser that lets you hone in on the exact space you want to measure. Plus, the data hold feature gives you a record of past temperature readings.

With a versatile design, the thermometer’s long handle is comfortable to hold. Better yet, well-designed buttons on the front make it easy to control the device.

Overall, the Etekcity Infrared Thermometer is reliable when it comes to temperature taking when cooking either indoors or outdoors.

Key features:

Battery-powered

Lasergrip 1080 for laser-sharp accuracy

-58 degrees Fahrenheit to 1022 degrees Fahrenheit range

Non-contact design

Pros: Cost-effective

Easy to use

Simple design

Long handle

Excellent battery life Cons: Consumes battery faster

3. BFOUR Wireless Grill Smart Thermometer

The BFOUR is an excellent pick for a style-conscious barbeque area and kitchen. It features four stainless steel probes capable of withstanding high temperatures of up to 572 degrees Fahrenheit.

These probes are long enough to fit into the thickest part of the meat while providing a safe distance to prevent burns.

This thermometer operates via an advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology, which provides stable connections up to 100 feet away when indoors.

Although the distance may vary depending on your surroundings, you can still engage in other activities in different rooms and receive instant notifications.

The companion app sends notifications to your smartphone from anywhere, ensuring you don’t return to overcooked or undercooked meat. It also lets you choose between 12 presets to suit whatever you’re cooking.

As such, you’ll never miss the best time to remove your meat from the oven or a frying pan.

Furthermore, the large backlit display makes it easy to read the temperatures from different angles without creating visual fatigue.

Key features:

Bluetooth 5.0 technology

Backlit display

Four probes

Useful companion app

Pros: Durable probes

Nice-looking design

High-quality handles Cons: Probes aren’t colored

4. NutriChef Smart Bluetooth BBQ Thermometer

The NutriChef is a budget-friendly thermometer that eliminates the need to run back and forth from your grill. Onboard is a 32-inch braided cable, which is heat-proof up to 716 degrees Fahrenheit.

Besides being durable, it’s long enough to keep the Bluetooth unit away from heat.

The EasyBBQ app that is compatible with this thermometer features a lengthy list of foods with targeted temperatures. Some foods like turkey, fish, chicken and pork have one temperature, but you can tweak it to your preference.

This app works on both Android and iOS devices, making this food thermometer ideal for different users.

A single stainless steel probe monitors temperatures of up to 482 degrees Fahrenheit, which is enough for preparing most meals. The Bluetooth technology offers stable connections up to 150 feet away.

The sleek design doesn’t attract much attention. Plus, it blends nicely into most kitchen and barbeque areas.

Key features:

32-inch heat-proof cable

Battery-powered

Stainless steel probe

Pros: Stable Bluetooth pairing

Seamless operation

Compact and convenient Cons: Not Apple Watch compatible

5. Inkbird WiFi Grill Thermometer

If you’re looking for a convenient food thermometer with many probes, consider the Inkbird. It has four colored probes (green, yellow, orange and blue) that let you monitor different varieties of meat.

Besides withstanding high temperatures of up to 482 degrees Fahrenheit, these probes have an IPX3 rating. This indicates it can handle being sprayed with water.

The Inkbird uses a 2,000mAh lithium rechargeable battery, which powers the four probes for 26 hours on a single charge. Its recharging capability saves you the need to replace the battery after a few months of use.

This is a minimalist unit that shows the temperature readings, but you can install the compatible app to access more smart features. It lets you customize the temperature when preparing different meals to achieve the desired results.

The app connects to your thermometer via a 2.4GHz connection. You don’t need to worry that you’ll miss alarms, provided you have a stable network.

In addition, the magnetic backing is pretty handy. It provides an easy way to store your thermometer to avoid getting knocked around when in use or not.

Key features:

2.4GHz WiFi connection

2,000mAh lithium battery

Countdown timer

Rainproof

Pros: Easy to set and use

Handy magnetic backing

Rechargeable battery

Colored probes Cons: Loses cooking graphs regularly

6. Tisouhome Bluetooth Meat Thermometer

The Tisouhome is a speedy food thermometer designed for anyone with special cooking needs.

It comes with four probes that are handy if you love preparing different meals simultaneously. Their sensitivity is excellent as they read the current temperature of your meat within one to three seconds.

The probes can withstand high temperatures of up to 572 degrees Fahrenheit for long-term cooking and 712 degrees Fahrenheit for meals that take a short time.

With this high threshold, you can comfortably use this thermometer in an oven or deep fryer where the temperatures are always high. Furthermore, the accuracy is within 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit.

There’s a large LCD screen that displays the battery level and temperatures for the four probes. Its clarity is excellent for easy reading when cooking in a well-lit or dim environment. You can also install the companion app to enjoy more features.

The Bluetooth function lets you monitor whatever you’re cooking up to a range of 394 feet. You’re likely to achieve stable and continuous connections when in an open place free from distracting walls and structures.

A built-in Lithium polymer battery gives you 18 hours of use on a single charge.

Key features:

One Lithium polymer battery

Large LCD indicator

396-foot range

Pros: Quick reaction time

Multi-functional

Four color-coded probes

Bright LCD Cons: Some issues with the app

7. Tudoccy Meat Thermometer

Tudoccy is a powerful smart food thermometer that will solve your cooking needs by ensuring that you never undercook or overcook your meals.

It comes with a wireless range that allows you to monitor the temperature up to 500 feet away. This means that you don’t have to stick around the kitchen area.

With a range that exceeds that of standard Bluetooth, the Tudoccy thermometer will accommodate users regardless of their favorite weekend hobbies. You can use it to monitor your cooking while mowing the lawn or gardening.

The thermometer is designed with longevity and safety in mind. It’s made from durable TPE plastic, which is safe for use with food products.

Unlike thermometers wrapped in a rubber sleeve, you’re guaranteed a higher level of food safety. The step-down tip design also ensures that getting readings is quick and efficient.

Different kinds of meat cuts cook over a range of unique temperatures. The Tudoccy accommodates this fine-tuning by letting you adjust the thermometer for 12 different meat types.

In addition, the “doneness” factor is approved under USDA standards.

The thermometer is equipped with a timer, alarm and a backlit LCD screen. These controls give you more information about your food.

Plus, the LCD screen is even backlit so that you can monitor cooking in the dark.

Key features:

500-foot wireless remote range

USDA preset temperature settings

Magnetized back and stand

Pros: Accurate

Wide temperature range

Easy to use Cons: Confusing setup instructions

8. Rilitor Bluetooth Meat Thermometer

If you’ve been shopping for elegant and powerful smart food thermometers, Rilitor is the right product for you.

The thermometer comes with wireless connectivity technology that utilizes Bluetooth so that you can easily monitor the “doneness” of your food. You’ll also receive an alert in case the food is overheating.

This device ensures that you never undercook your dishes, a common cause of food poisoning. It also lets you eliminate all bacteria from delicate foods such as meat by ensuring that the cooking only occurs within a specific temperature range.

The thermometer has a decent range of up to 324 feet, which means that your entire home will be covered.

Having color-marked probes and channels lets you pick the right monitor for specific dishes. It also means that you can vary your cooking style on different days for foods that offer more flexibility on “doneness.”

What’s even cooler is that the different channels let you monitor the temperatures of six different foods simultaneously.

The variety of monitoring options makes the Rilitor perfect for parties where different foods have to be prepared simultaneously. What’s more, you don’t have to worry about burning yourself since every channel has a resistant alloy handle.

Accuracy is arguably the most important metric when using a smart food thermometer. The Rilitor accommodates a range of 32 degrees Fahrenheit to 572 degrees Fahrenheit.

This pretty much covers every common dish you can prepare in the kitchen.

Key features:

Four probes accurate

Six channel durable

An ABS storage box

Smart APP Control

Pros: Sturdy and resilient

Easy to use

Quick Bluetooth connection Cons: App needs better optimization

9. Thereye Meat Thermometer

The Thereye smart food thermometer stands out from the competition because of its elegant design and top-notch performance. You’ll struggle to find a food thermometer that can match its polish and elegance.

The thermometer comes with support for Bluetooth 5.0 and a respectable range of up to 393 feet. Your entire house and yard will be sufficiently covered, which is great since you don’t have to closely monitor the cooking.

What’s even more impressive is the app’s feature to alert you when you move out of the range.

If you’re looking for a food thermometer that is easy to set up, you won’t find a better fit than Thereye. There are four ways to place it on your working surface with a magnetic back for sticking it to metallic surfaces such as fridges, ovens and pots.

You also get a holder to hang the thermometer on the wall. There’s even a standing and bracket for unique indoor or outdoor situations.

This food thermometer has an intelligent timer that triggers a notification in case of irregular temperature changes. It is a nifty feature that ensures your food cooks evenly and is always delicious.

Key features:

High accuracy

Intelligent timer

10 different presets

Pros: Versatile to use

Easy to set up

Accurate Cons: Confusing disconnection message

10. Govee WiFi Meat Thermometer

The Govee smart food thermometer is a compact but powerful device for monitoring your cooking. It has a number of smart features to get the “doneness” just right.

This product is one of the few smart food thermometers to feature a WiFi module.

WiFi connectivity essentially means that you aren’t limited on location when monitoring your cooking. You can access and assess the condition of your food from any location.

For example, you can be at work and still monitor the meat your significant other is cooking at home to ensure they don’t accidentally overcook it.

The Govee has a smart temperature alarm that’s integrated with the app’s API. If the temperatures exceed a certain temperature, you’ll be alerted through an intuitive notification from the app.

This smart thermometer is the device to get if you’re in search of a monitor that opens up a variety of cooking possibilities.

Key features:

Eight USDA meat temperature presets

Four food grade probes

40h a single charge

Pros: Remote functionality

Elegant design

Easy to use Cons: Needs location information

Summary

The smart food thermometers listed above let you manage and monitor whatever you’re barbecuing, cooking or grilling from the comfort of your couch.

Whichever option you choose allows you to serve meals with the right amount of crispness or tenderness without the need to open your oven or grill frequently.

Better yet, these smart food thermometers have companion apps that make the entire process seamless.

Choose the one that best fits your preferences and start enjoying perfectly cooked foods at every meal.