Paper shredders are instrumental in keeping your personal information safe and preventing identity theft, fraud, or data breach. After comparing a number of paper shredders, we’ve come up with a list of the best paper shredders for home or office use.

The 10 Best Paper Shredders

1. Fellowes Powershred 79Ci

The Fellowes Powershred 79Ci is a great shredder for personal or small business use, with a 16-sheet capacity per pass (you can feed up to 16 sheets of paper simultaneously). It can shred paper, CDs/DVDs, staples, credit cards, and paper clips. It has a decent run-time of up to 20 minutes before needing to cool down for 30 minutes. It’s also a great desk-side shredder in an office setting because of its low power consumption and SilentShred Technology that dampens the shredding sound, allowing you to integrate the shredder into your workplace without disrupting the flow of things in the office. For users’ comfort and protection, it also comes with an auto-reverse function to prevent jams and SafeSense Technology that stops the shredder instantly when hands touch the opening of the feeder.

The Powershred 79Ci offers Level P-4 data security, which means sheets of paper fed into the machine are shredded into cross-cut particles rather than basic strips. Each cut is 1.5 inches long and only 5/32 of an inch wide, making it close to impossible to recover any shredded information.

Key Features:

16-sheet capacity per pass

20-minute run-time, 30-minute cooldown

SilentShred Technology (54dB)

Energy Savings System

SafeSense Technology

Level P-4 Cross-Cut Shredding (1.5″ x 0.16″ cross-cut particles)

6-gallon pull-out bin

Jam-proof System w/ Auto-reverse

4.3 meters per minute (over 14 feet per minute) average shredding speed

2. Bonsaii EverShred Pro 3S16

If you need a heavy-duty shredder, the Bonsaii EverShred Pro 3S16 is a solid and affordable option, with an MSRP of just under $175.00. It only has a 12-sheet capacity per pass, but it can run for 60 minutes non-stop before needing a cooldown and can run again after 10 minutes of rest. It packs a lot of power, allowing it to easily shred thick-cut papers, CDs/DVDs, credit cards, staples, and other malleable metal products and electronics, yet quiet enough to function in a shared workspace with a 58 decibels average shredding noise.

As a heavy-duty shredder, the EverShred Pro 3S16 protects itself from frustrating paper jams, overloading, and overheating. It has an Advanced Jam Detection that automatically reverses the paper flow if overloading is detected to prevent paper jams in the first place. It also has a patented cooling system that circulates cool air into the machine while expelling hot air to prevent overheating while in use and to speed up the cooldown.

The EverShred Pro 3S16 provides Level P-4 security with cross-cut shredding that shreds paper and other materials into 1.38″ by 0.16″ particles. It has a 4.2-gallon pull-out bin exclusively for paper and a separate 0.37 gallons bin for CDs, DVDs, and credit cards. The bins are transparent so you can easily monitor when they are full.

Key Features:

12-sheet capacity per pass

60-minute run-time, 10-minute cooldown

58 decibels shredding sound

Shreds paper, CDs/DVDs, credit cards, staples, and malleable metals

Level P-4 Security (1.38″ x 0.16″)

Advanced Jam Detection

Patented Cooling Technology

Transparent 4.2-gallon paper bin & 0.37-gallon bin for CDs, DVDs & cards

3. Fellowes Powershred 99Ci

The Fellowes Powershred 99Ci is the second product from Fellowes that made our list and it shares many of the features of the Powershred 79Ci. It is Jam-Proof, it has low power consumption, it features SafeSense, and it provides Level P-4 data security by shredding paper into 1.5″ x 0.16″ particles.

However, the Powershred 99Ci sets itself apart as a much heavier-duty paper shredder. With an MSRP premium of about $70.00 over the 79Ci model ($370.00), the 99Ci has a higher sheet per pass capacity (18 sheets), longer run-time (30 minutes), and larger waste bin capacity (9 gallons). According to Fellowes, the 99Ci model is ideal for up to three to five users, making it a great option for small offices, co-working spaces, and work-at-home professionals.

Key Features:

18-sheet capacity per pass

30-minute run-time, 40-minute cooldown

SilentShred Technology (56dB)

Energy Savings System

SafeSense Technology

Level P-4 Cross-Cut Shredding (1.5″ x 0.16″ cross-cut particles)

9-gallon pull-out bin

Jam-proof System w/ Auto-reverse

4. AmazonBasics 6-Sheet Cross-Cut Shredder

If you need a shredder for personal use but don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars, the AmazonBasics 6-Sheet Cross-Cut Shredder is a great option. It only costs $34.99 on Amazon, but it offers Level P-4 data protection. It shreds paper into 1.84″ x 0.22″ cross-cut sections.

The AmazonBasics 6-Sheet shredder is marketed as a lightweight, light-duty, personal-use shredder. As the name suggests, it only accepts up to six sheets of standard-thickness paper each feeding, although it can handle credit cards (one at a time), staples, and small paper clips. It also has a significantly lower run-time compared to the other options on our list, maxing out at only two minutes. After two minutes of continuous use, it requires a 30-minute cooldown. This shredder has an auto-start feature (starts shredding when a paper is fed into its tray) and manual reverse for when a paper is jammed.

Key Features:

6-sheet capacity per pass

2-minute run-time, 30-minute cooldown

Auto-shutoff for overheat protection

Level P-4 security (1.84″ x 0.22″ cross-cut sections)

70dB shredding noise level

3.8 gallon regular bin

Shreds paper, credit cards, staples, and small paper clips

5. Aurora AU1020MA 10-Sheet Capacity Micro-Cut Shredder

For those looking for a shredder that provides better data protection, the Aurora AU1020MA is a great option at less than $100.00 MSRP. It is still rated with a Level P-4 data security, but it shreds paper into micro-cuts that are only 0.16″ wide and 0.47″ long. Because it shreds paper into more pieces, it is slower than regular cross-cut shredders with an average speed of 5.9 feet per minute. However, this shredder can run for 5 minutes straight before requiring a cooldown.

The Aurora AU1020MA can shred paper, CDs/DVDs, credit cards, staples, and paper clips. It automatically starts shredding when paper is fed into its tray. It also has an advanced safety feature called ShredSafe that powers off the machine if an object is forced into its feeder. However, it doesn’t have jam protection and it must be manually reversed if the feeder is jammed.

Key Features:

10-sheet capacity per pass

5-minute continuous run-time

ShredSafe

Micro-cuts w/ Level P-4 security (0.47″ x 0.16″)

4.5-gallon pull-out bin

LED indicators (standby, overheat, overload, door open, bin full)

Auto-start, manual reverse

5.9 feet per minute

6. Aurora AU1800XA Anti-Jam Shredder

The Aurora AU1800XA is an upgraded version of the AU1020MA but with anti-jam technology, better shredding power, and longer run-time. At $130.00 MSRP, the AU1800XA has an 18-sheet capacity per pass and can shred at an average speed of six feet per minute into 1.22″ x 0.16″ particles. This shredder provides Level P-4 data protection.

Unlike the AU1020MA model, the AU1800XA also has anti-jam technology that automatically reverses the paper flow when the shredder detects a jam. It also has a longer run-time of up to 30 minutes, although customer reviews show that it often starts to overheat after 15 to 20 minutes of heavy usage.

Key Features:

18-sheet capacity per pass

30-minute continuous run-time

Cross-cuts w/ Level P-4 security (1.22″ x 0.16″)

6-gallon pull-out bin

LED indicators (standby, overheat, overload, door open, bin full)

Auto-reverse paper jam protection

6 feet per minute

Ultra-quiet operation

7. GoECOlife GMC225Pi Platinum Series Shredder

For personal or office users with a larger budget and more significant shredding needs, GoECOlife offers the GMC225Pi. It is the most expensive shredder to make our list, with an MSRP of nearly $800.00, but the GMC225Pi offers premium features to justify its asking price. It is often marketed as a “commercial-grade shredder,” small enough to fit under standard desks while offering plenty of waste storage.

The key to the GMC225Pi’s compact design is its horizontal front-feeder. Unlike most shredders that feed on the top, the GMC225Pi’s feeder is on its front side, allowing users to insert paper horizontally. Also thanks to this design, the GMC225Pi has an ample 7.9-gallon removable bin.

Besides its higher price tag and unique front-feeder, the GMC225Pi is different than the rest because of its DIN Level P-5 certification. It shreds paper, CDs/DVDs, and credit cards into small, 0.12″ x 0.35″ particles. To put that into perspective, a standard 8.5×11 sheet of paper will shred into over 1,500 confetti-like particles.

Key Features:

22-sheet capacity per pass

20-minute continuous run-time

GoECO Power-Saving Technology (no vampire energy loss)

Horizontal Front-Feeder (fits under standard-sized desks)

DIN Level P-5 (0.12″ x 0.35″)

7.9-gallon bin

Manual start & reverse

8. Bonsaii DocShred C156-D

Bonsaii is known for its heavy-duty paper shredders, but they also sell shredders for personal use. For about $75.00 MSRP, you can get your hands on a personal paper shredder with a 12-sheet capacity per pass and Level P-3 data security. The Bonsaii DocShred C156-D shreds paper into 0.2″ x 1.78″ shreds, but as a personal-use shredder, it will only run for 3 minutes straight before a cool down is required. The DocShred C156-D also lacks the patented Advanced Cooling Technology that professional-grade Bonsaii shredders have.

Although small, measuring only 13.8″ x 8.7″ x 17.4″, the DocShred C156-D can shred paper (up to 12 sheets simultaneously), CDs/DVDs (one at a time), and credit cards (one at a time). You also don’t need to remove staples, but we recommend taking out paper clips to protect the shredder blades and motor. The DocShred C156-D also has auto start/stop and manual reverse for paper jam protection.

Key Features:

12-sheet capacity per pass

3-minute continuous run-time

Level P-3 data security (0.2″ x 1.78″)

Lightweight (10.85 lbs) & small (13.8″ x 8.7″ x 17.4″)

Auto start/stop, manual reverse

5.5 gallons regular bin w/ transparent window

Shreds 5.9 feet per minute on average

72dB shredding noise level

9. Royal DT4 Desktop Shredder

For quick and easy document shredding, Royal’s DT4 Desktop Shredder is a reliable option. With an MSRP of about $30.00, it is small, with a base only 5″ x 8″ — it fits well on top of a desk — but it provides good shredding power that can handle up to four sheets of paper at a time or one credit card. It has a small entry slot, however, so you will have to fold your documents at least once to feed them into the shredder.

The Royal DT4 Desktop Shredder shreds paper into 0.16″ x 1.625″ strips. It has an auto-start and auto-stop feature and can run up to 2 minutes at a time with a 25-minute recommended cooldown. It also has a 1.9-gallon wastebasket that is translucent so you know when it’s time to empty.

Key Features:

4-sheet capacity per pass

Small (5″ x 8″ x 10″)

Sliding protective top

Auto-start/stop

2-minute run-time, 25-minute cooldown

1.9 gallons translucent waste basket

10. GBC Stack-and-Shred 130X

For mass paper and personal information destruction, the GBC Stack-and-Shred 130X is one of the most budget-friendly options given the feature set. It’s perfect for those who want to shred large amounts of paper but don’t have the time to manually feed them into the shredder. The GBC Stack-and-Shred 130X has a built-in paper tray that can accommodate up to 130 sheets of paper. The tray automatically feeds the paper into the shredder. It also has a manual entry slot so you can still manually feed up to six sheets of paper at a time into the machine.

The GBC Stack-and-Shred 130X is on the pricier side with an MSRP of nearly $250.00. However, if you have a need to efficiently shred large stacks of paper without constant, manual feeding, this may be the shredder for you. The GBC Stack-and Shred 130X also automatically reverses and then re-feeds stuck papers. It has self-cleaning cutters that remove shred build-ups to maintain a smooth paper flow. It has an ample 7-gallon pull-out bin. This shredder is also available in a larger, 230-sheet stack capacity.

Key Features: