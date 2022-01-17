10 Best Flip Phones

Flip phones may feel like a thing of the past, especially for people who are always scrambling to get the newest smartphone.

However, they’re still an incredibly popular gadget. Many people happily choose a flip phone for their daily use.

The ideal flip phone for you will work with your preferred wireless company, meet your budgetary requirements and offer all the features you need to stay in touch with colleagues as well as loved ones.

If you’ve been considering purchasing a new phone, we’ve found the best flip phones on the market to help keep you connected.

Top Flip Phones

Whether you are loyal to a certain wireless carrier, need an extended battery life or have a certain aesthetic you are looking for, there’s a flip phone out there for you. Here are our top picks.

1. AT&T Cingular Flip 4

AT&T Cingular Flip 4 Complete with At&t Sim card and SimBros sim key!

ANDROID TECHNOLOGY

The AT&T Cingular Flip 4 is great for people looking to marry their interests in smartphones and flip phones. Android lovers in particular will enjoy this phone since it’s made specifically for Android.

It also features a long battery life and can utilize many of the features of a smartphone, such as YouTube on mobile.

This device is a combination of a flip phone and smartphone, giving you many of the same benefits.

However, one important con to note is that this phone only works if you are using AT&T as your carrier. Other plans and providers will not be able to use this phone.

If you’re an AT&T customer and you intend to purchase a flip phone, this might be your best bet. With an extremely low price, long battery life and an included SIM and SIM key, you’ll have everything you need.

Key Features:

Included SIM and SIM key

Smart flip phone

Pros Long battery life

Low-cost Cons AT&T Only

2. SAMSUNG Galaxy Flip 3

Sale 107 Reviews SAMSUNG Galaxy Flip 3 Flex Your Best Angle: With Flex Mode, just unfold your mobile phone’s screen to your best angle for...

A Camera That Goes Steady: Thanks to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3’s Super Steady feature, you can just set it...

The SAMSUNG Galaxy Flip 3 is undoubtedly an upgrade feature-wise over the AT&T Cingular Flip 4, though it costs more. It is a true smartphone, folding in half at the center for easy storage and portability.

The camera is much higher quality than most flip phones, on par with the average smartphone.

With its two screens, you can launch two different apps at once to play on each half. This type of feature is extremely helpful for multitasking and editing pictures even as you take them.

With a compact design, a high-quality camera and a wide array of color options, this is a great flip phone for any use. If you want to maintain most of the smartphone benefits while getting the key benefits of a flip phone, this is the phone for you.

Key Features:

Two separate screens

Ultra-compact

Pros Excellent camera

Smartphone capabilities

Charges quickly Cons High price

3. Kyocera DuraXV Extreme E4810

Kyocera DuraXV Extreme E4810 Intelligent, compact and virtually indestructible, the ultra-rugged DuraXV Extreme performs under even...

Military Standard 810G for dust, shock, vibration, temperature extremes, blowing rain, low pressure,...

Moving from smartphone-like flip phones into “true” flip phones, our first option is the Kyocera DuraXV Extreme E4810.

This phone’s selling point is that it’s extremely rugged, performing under hostile conditions perfectly fine. The military standard 810G helps with dust, shock, vibration and more.

The Kyocera DuraXV is drop-proof up to five feet and waterproof up to 6.5 feet. A rubberized housing helps defend it against freezing, icing, salt, humidity and high-pressure situations.

Overall, it’s a highly rugged phone that can do what you need it to do for communication while fighting off the most intense conditions you can find.

The tradeoff is that this phone doesn’t do much past communications. If you need something with apps to help power your day-to-day, this phone won’t have most of that functionality.

Still, if you need to communicate in rough conditions, this phone will do the job perfectly.

Key Features:

Excellent communication

Sturdy in all conditions

Pros Extremely sturdy

Stands up to any condition Cons Short on features

4. Motorola Razr 2019 XT2000-1

28 Reviews Motorola Razr 2019 XT2000-1 Compatible phone models, XT2000-1

Package Dimensions, 8.0 L x 2.5 H x 4.0 W (inches)

Motorola is one of the first brands that comes to mind when discussing flip phones. Their Razr 2019 XT2000-1 is one of the many reasons why that’s the case.

If you want a refurbished phone at a lower price and that offers excellent performance, look no further.

Operating on Android, this phone uses Verizon Wireless as a carrier. With a foldable touchscreen, it’s similar to a smartphone while remaining compact and easy to use.

However, it isn’t quite as rugged as some other flip phones, raising some stability concerns if you intend to use it in a harsh environment.

Key Features:

Refurbished

Android-operated

Pros Foldable touchscreen

Reputable brand Cons Fragile under harsh conditions

5. UNIWA 4G Flip Phone

UNIWA 4G Flip Phone 📱EASY TO USE - Our unlocked flip phones for seniors features a large screen, big buttons, Speed-dials,...

📱BATTERY & DOCK - 2250mAh battery, this cell phone for elderly can be used up to 6 hours talking and...

One of the biggest audiences for flip phones is the senior community, and the UNIWA is made specifically with that audience in mind.

The UNIWA 4G flip phone is made to remedy many issues that come with old age, such as declining vision and arthritis. The larger buttons on this phone are easier to see and press.

Additionally, this phone is compatible with hearing aids. Large volume buttons are easy to change, the charging dock is simple to use and the SOS feature is great in an emergency.

Overall, it’s an excellent, minimal-feature phone for people who are happy to swap extra perks for usability.

Key Features:

Easy-to-use

SOS capability

Pros Simple charging dock

Large buttons Cons Low on features

6. LG – Exalt 4G LTE VN220

LG - Exalt 4G LTE VN220 3.0" WQVGA TFT Color LCD Display (400 x 240) pixels

Battery 1470 mAh

Our second refurbished phone on this list, the LG Exalt 4G LTE VN220, is a fantastic phone to have that won’t break the bank.

While silver is the only available color, you could always find a phone case that provides an aesthetic you like if silver isn’t preferable.

With 8GB of memory and the option to purchase more, this phone can hold everything you need without issue.

Even though its features are rather stripped back, there’s no shortage of usability. With an easy, compact form factor, taking the phone wherever you need without any sort of portability issues is a major plus.

Whether you’re on a job site or carrying the phone for everyday use, the Exalt is an excellent addition to your arsenal of gadgets.

Key Features:

Refurbished

8GB of memory

Pros Sturdy

Portable Cons Only available in silver

Minimal features

7. Ushining 3G Flip Phone

Ushining 3G Flip Phone 【Carrier】Ushining 3G flip cell phone, work with prepaid sim card like AT&T 3G, T-Mobile 3G/2G or any...

【Super Convenient】Easy to Charge the Phone(Charge by the Charging Dock Or Line Imediately ) Nice flip...

As far as phones on a budget go, the Ushining 3G flip phone is the winner on this list. For an extremely low price, this phone offers everything you need to communicate.

It’s an excellent phone for senior citizens and is made with them in mind.

Like the UNIWA 4G, this phone uses larger buttons and an easy-to-use charging dock to make use as simple as possible. However, the tradeoff is a phone with fewer features than most modern phones.

It also still uses 3G in a time where most phones have moved up to 5G. If your only use for the phone is to communicate, though, this is likely the winner. Combined with the low price, there are very few phones that are more accessible.

Key Features:

Large buttons

Sizable charging dock

Pros Easy to use

Simple charging dock

Extremely cheap Cons Low on features

8. Nokia 6300 4G

Nokia 6300 4G Keep the conversations flowing with WhatsApp and Facebook

Stream what you like, when you like on YouTube

Though technically not a flip phone, the Nokia 6300 4G is popular among flip phone users. This is because they share similar features and use cases, with this phone being much more sturdy than the average phone.

In addition, it holds many of the features of a modern smartphone, such as being able to work as a Wifi hotspot. Given the cheap price tag, this feature alone is one of the best reasons to buy it even if you intend not to use it as a phone.

With dual SIM features, this phone also helps power all of your social media and other apps. Thanks to its social applications, Google Maps and even AI assistance, the smooth performance of this phone fulfills any need.

The only drawback is that this phone only works with GSM carriers. Verizon and Verizon subsidiaries cannot use this phone. Make sure to confirm that your carrier is compatible with this phone before you order it.

Key Features:

Wifi Hotspot

Works with GSM carriers

Pros Low cost

Smartphone capabilities Cons GSM carrier only

9. Alcatrel GO FLIP 4044 4G LTE

Alcatrel GO FLIP 4044 4G LTE Unlocked for all carriers means that it is compatible with all service providers like AT&T, T-Mobile,...

Phone does NOT include sim card, you must get one from your service provider. Phone comes with charger,...

Another phone made with seniors in mind, the Alcatrel GO FLIP 4044 4G LTE provides everything necessary for communication. That said, it doesn’t offer much beyond these features.

Users will enjoy the same large buttons and easy-to-use layout to help make using this phone as easy as possible.

Since it’s unlocked, this phone is also usable with any carrier. This lets you switch over without any difficulty.

However, the phone does not include a SIM card, so you’ll need to supply one when you get the phone.

With everything considered, this phone is a fantastic option for communication without being bogged down by unnecessary features.

Key Features:

Unlocked

Large buttons

Pros Ideal for seniors

Easy-to-use Cons SIM card not included

10. Uleway Unlocked Flip Phone 3G

The final option on our list of the best flip phones is the Uleway Flip Phone 3G. Like several other phones, this one includes large buttons and easy-to-use features, making it excellent for seniors or kids.

The Uleway also includes the SOS features in case of emergency.

However, a big drawback is that it is not available for Verizon or Sprint users. Working primarily as a prepaid phone, this is a great option for vacations or places where you may not want to take your primary phone, such as a worksite.

Beyond this, the Uleway has excellent battery life, built-in Bluetooth and a bright flashlight. It’s highly convenient for any use case and comes at an extremely low price to make it a fantastic backup phone.

Key Features:

Long battery life

Bluetooth capable

Pros Great for kids or seniors

SOS features Cons Not available for Verizon or Sprint

Why Use a Flip Phone?

You might be wondering why flip phones are still used at all. As many of our listings suggest, there are a wide variety of reasons why a flip phone is better than a smartphone in some situations.

One of the most dominant reasons is for senior citizens who may not want the newer, more complex phones.

While many of the newer generations enjoy having a phone that can do virtually anything, others prefer to have their phone simply be a phone. Though some flip phones are capable of running applications, most are not.

Streamlining things in this manner helps make flip phones much more desirable not just for senior citizens but also for kids.

For example, some parents don’t want to give their kids access to social media, or they may have other hesitations over giving their children a smartphone. For these situations, a flip phone is significantly better.

Finally, flip phones are generally more rugged and sturdy than the average smartphone. This can make them much more desirable in harsh conditions such as a construction site or for other such outdoor hazards.

Summary

Whatever your reasons for using a flip phone may be, these products are some of the best ones on the market.

Take the time to evaluate what carrier you plan to use, the features you need and your budget. This will help you narrow down which options are ideal for you.