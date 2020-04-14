The 11 Best Keyless Door Locks in 2020

Knowing your home is secure, whether you are home or away, is important to every homeowner. Thanks to newer technologies, you can protect your family, your home, and your belongings with a keyless door lock.

Keyless door locks are not only secure but also convenient. You can go for a quick run and open your door through your smartphone or even with just your voice. It’s perfect for giving to out-of-town guests, the babysitter, dog walker, or renters staying for the weekend.

Top Keyless Door Locks

Here’s a look at our picks for the best keyless door locks available so you can find the right one for your home.

1. Schlage Z-Wave

Schlage Z-Wave Works with Alexa for voice control (hub required, Alexa device and hub sold separately)

Touch Screen keypad and lock cylinder on exterior and thumb turn interior. Door thickness range is 1.37 to 1.75 standard

The Schlage Z-Wave is a top choice for keyless door lock because of its touch screen keypad and simple, sleek design. It also works with Alexa for voice control. Other features include:

Lock cylinder on the exterior

Stores up to 30 personalized codes

Built-in alarm with three settings

Schlage Z-Wave’s technology allows homeowners to lock and unlock their door by smartphone or web access. That means you don’t need to carry bulky keys with you when you go for a jog around the neighborhood or take your dog for a walk.

2. Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt

Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt Works with Schlage Sense app for Android smartphones, iPhone, iPad, iPod touch

Guaranteed to fit on standard pre-drilled doors

Similar to the Z-Wave, the Schlage Sense also features a simple, smart design with hands-free voice control. You’ll need to purchase the Schlage Sense WiFi and an Alexa device to utilize this feature.

Schlage Sense comes with a handy mobile app, available on iOS and Android, that lets users manage lock codes, set schedules, and even see lock use history.

The door lock is easy to install and is battery operated, meaning there’s no hardwiring to worry about during installation. Schlage Sense uses secure encryption to ensure your home is safe.

3. August Smart Lock

Sale August Smart Lock Works with Alexa for voice control (hub required, Alexa device and hub sold separately).

Connect your August smart lock to Alexa to Lock, unlock and check lock status. Alexa can also provide notifications when your battery is running low so you can proactively replace them. Set up smart reorders through Dash Replenishment to make sure you always have replacement batteries when you need them.

The August Smart Lock has a unique design and is perfect for people who want to turn their smartphone into a key, instead of using a traditional door lock. It used smart technology to wirelessly connect to Alexa and Siri (additional equipment required).

The Smart Lock from August Home is easy for anyone to install, with no hardwiring required. Installation only replaces the interior side of most deadbolt locks.

You can create virtual keys for houseguests, children, or anyone else who needs regular or temporary access to your home. You won’t need to hand out keys or hide one outside of your home.

4. Nest x Yale Lock

Nest x Yale Lock Secure and tamper proof: Replaces the deadbolt you already have. If someone tries to tamper with it, you'll get an alert. If the batteries start running low, you'll know right away. And if your lock loses power, you can quickly charge it with a 9V battery to unlock the door.

Let someone in from anywhere: Unlock your door from your Nest app. Create passcodes for family, guests and people you trust. Get alerts whenever someone unlocks and locks the door. And when Nest knows you’re away, your door can lock automatically.

Another top keyless door lock to check out is the Nest X Yale Lock. Available in three colors, it not only looks great, but it also protects your home. It’s the perfect addition to your home if you’re already familiar with Nest technology.

Nest X Yale Lock replaces your current deadlock and alerts you if someone tries to tamper with it. It also alerts you if the battery is low. Besides connecting to Nest, it works with Google Assistant too. You can lock and unlock the door using the touchscreen keypad if you don’t have your smartphone. It also allows you to create unique passcodes for anyone who needs access.

5. Lockly Secure Pro

Lockly Secure Pro YOUR FINGER IS YOUR KEY: Unlock your door using the built-in advanced 3D fingerprint sensor. Unlike other smart locks, Lockly only uses high-quality capacitive fingerprint sensors which only recognizes fingerprints unlike less secure optical readers. Stores up to 99 unique fingerprints.

PEEK-PROOF DIGITAL KEYPAD: Patented PIN Genie technology makes it nearly impossible to guess your personal access code (even if someone is watching) when entering your PIN number by always shuffling number locations on the secure, backlit keypad.

The Lockly Secure Pro uses Bluetooth and your fingerprint to secure your home. You unlock your door using advanced 3D fingerprint sensor technology. Fingerprint sensors are more secure than optical readers. Plus, it stores up to 99 fingerprints, enough for everyone who needs to access your home.

It also features Pin Genie Technology, which means the digital keypad display looks different every time someone approaches the door. There’s no way for anyone to spy on your pin code.

Lockly Secure Pro comes with a WiFi hub, allowing you to lock and unlock your door from almost anywhere in the world. It also comes with two physical keys as a backup.

6. Schlage Camelot

4,582 Reviews Schlage Camelot Keypad Deadbolt Create and delete access codes for trusted friends and family (up to 19)

Installs in minutes no wiring needed

The Schlage Camelot isn’t flashy, but it works amazingly well at a lower price than many other keyless door locks. It doesn’t have auto-lock technology or smartphone access, but not everyone needs that.

What it does offer is an excellent way for family, friends, and other people to access your home when needed without the use of a key. It’s easy to lose or forget your key. Schlage Camelot uses a simple keypad to lock and unlock the door. It’s easy to install and comes in several colors to match popular door trim styles.

The Schlage Camelot door lock is guaranteed to fit all standard doors. It even has two pre-programmed access codes so you can use it right away. Homeowners can set up to 19 unique access codes total.

7. Yale Assure Lock SL

Yale Assure Lock SL Key Free Touchscreen Deadbolt GO KEYLESS. Lock and unlock your home with ease using the touchscreen keypad or use the Key app. Never worry about lost, misplaced, or duplicate keys.

WATCH OVER HOME. Easily monitor and control your front door from anywhere. Connect with the Cloud Cam to see who comes and goes with 1080p HD video, night vision, and two-way audio.

For a keyless door lock that also allows you to see outside your door, be sure to check out Yale Assure Lock SL. Your door can be locked and unlocked using a smartphone or with the touchscreen keypad. The Cloud Cam lets you see outside your door from anywhere and features 1080p HD video, night vision, and two-way audio.

Yale Assure Lock SL is easy to install and is compatible with most standard deadbolts that are separate from the door handle. Make sure to check your door thickness meets the lock requirements before purchasing it.

As a bonus, Amazon Prime members in some cities can sign up for in-home delivery, which enables delivery drivers to secure packages inside your door.

8. August Smart Lock Pro

Sale August Smart Lock Pro Works with Alexa for voice control (hub required, Alexa device and hub sold separately). Alexa can also provide notifications when your battery is running low so you can proactively replace them. Set up smart reorders through Dash Replenishment to make sure you always have replacement batteries when you need them.

Simply Speak to lock your door. Tell Alexa, Siri or the Google Assistant to control your August Smart Lock Pro (requires August Connect Wi-Fi Bridge).

Another top keyless door lock from August Home is the August Smart Lock Pro. Similar to its standard version mentioned earlier, the Smart Lock Pro connects to Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant to allow easy access and voice-controlled locking and unlocking.

It also uses DoorSense Technology. Your lock tells you if your door is closed and locked or not. It automatically locks behind you and unlocks when you approach the door.

August Smart Lock Pro lets you keep your existing deadbolt in place. It’s easy, retrofit installation works with most standard deadbolts and only requires ten minutes and a screwdriver.

9. Schlage Encode

Schlage Encode Smart WiFi Deadbolt Built in Wi Fi allows you to lock/unlock from anywhere no additional accessories required. Pair with the Schlage Home app or Key app to create and manage up to 100 access codes for trusted friends and family for recurring, temporary or permanent access

WORKS WITH ALEXA. Check the status of your lock and lock / unlock your door. In addition, Alexa will let you know when your battery is running low or set-up smart reorders through Amazon Dash Replenishment so you always have replacement batteries when needed.

Another Schlage keyless door lock on our list is the Schlage Encode. It features WiFi locking and unlocking, along with a touchscreen keypad, and key access. It works with Alexa and comes with optional voice control for hands-free use.

Encode comes with a built-in alarm that senses security breaches and also low batteries. Installation only requires a screwdriver and features unique Snap-N-Stay technology, allowing you to have two hands available during install. Schlage Encode fits standard doors. Homeowners can set up 100 unique access codes, more than enough for everyone who needs access.

10. Yale Real Living Assure

Yale Security Real Living Keyless Push Button Deadbolt Works with Alexa for voice control (hub required, Alexa device and hub sold separately).

Yale is a leader in the door lock market, and the Yale Real Living Assure is another example of why. Don’t let its simple push-button design fool you. It features Z-Wave technology for integration with most home automation systems and security systems.

It features a tamper-resistant lock, a backlit push-button keypad, and the ability to add or remove unique pin codes as needed. Homeowners can also view lock access history. Like most of the locks on this list, the Real Living Assure door lock is easy to install and easy to use. It comes in five colors to match most door trim styles.

11. Kwikset Halo

Kwikset Halo WiFi Smart Lock and Deadbolt Wi-Fi Enabled: Kwikset HALO smart lock is a Wi-Fi connected door lock that connects directly to your home Wi-Fi network and smartphone for a secure smart home that does not require a third party smart home hub, panel or subscription

250 Customer User Codes: Create up to 250 unique user codes for friends, family, or guests that you can disable, or delete from the Kwikset App; Set schedules for custom user codes from your smartphone using the Kwikset app as well

Kwikset is another leading maker of door locks. The Kwikset Halo features WiFi smart lock technology for use with its mobile app. Homeowners can create up to 250 unique pin codes for family, friends, and guests to use. Using the app, you can set schedules for specific codes, add and delete codes any time, view lock history, and receive notifications.

The Halo keypad features one-touch locking capability and is backlit for easy use at night. The lock uses your existing home WiFi network, eliminating the need for extra equipment like a smart home hub.

Keyless door locks buying tips

There are several factors to consider when looking for the perfect keyless door lock for your home. Here are details you show pay attention to as you search for the right lock.

Design: When it comes to your door lock, the way it looks is certainly a deciding factor. You want something that matches the look and feel of your home and isn’t an eyesore. Many of the keyless door locks on our list come in a variety of finishes, like brass, silver, bronze, and more.

Lock Type: The right lock depends on your current door set up. Do you have a deadbolt lock on your door? Is it a lever-style door lock? Knowing this information will narrow down your search considerably. Not all keyless door locks are made the same.

Technology: As you can see from the list above, keyless door locks range in the technology utilized. Some work through a simple keypad. Other locks allow you to connect to popular services like Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant, and other technologies like Z-Wave and Bluetooth. If you want a WiFi-enabled door lock, check to see if the lock requires the purchase of additional equipment or not. If you currently run or want to install a smart home system, find a keyless door lock that connects to all of your smart home devices.

Summary

Finding the perfect keyless doorlock may seem daunting, between the different styles, wireless technologies brands, but we hope that the above list will help narrow your options to find the best way to make your door lock smarter and more convenient.