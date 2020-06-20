Funny Wi-Fi Names to Make your Neighbors Laugh

We’ve all been there. You buy a new router, take it out of the box, plug it in and begin the process of connecting all your new devices. Your network probably looks something like this: “9302nbd2nf02” and/or “9302nbd2nf02-5G”. Boring. When you turn on the wi-fi on your phone or laptop, nearby networks populate your screen with similarly random strings of alphanumeric characters.
But wait, why join the sea of meaningless network names? For an extra three to four minutes, you can set a custom network SSID (“Service Set Identifier” — or just “network name” for the less technically inclined). While your at it, why not choose a network name with some creativity or even a little humor? Since you are reading this article, my guess is you are considering just that. If you already know how to set a custom SSID, skip the section below and head straight to the network names. However, if you need a little help, we have included instructions for the top brands of network routers.
Table of Contents
How to change the network name (SSID) on your router
Set a custom network name (SSID) on Netgear routers
Directions from this Netgear help article are included below.
- Launch an Internet browser and type http://www.routerlogin.net into the address bar.
- Enter the router user name and password when prompted. The default user name is admin. The default password is password.
- Click OK
- The BASIC Home page displays
- Select Wireless
- Enter your new user name in the Name (SSID) field
- Enter your new password in the Password (Network Key) fields.
- Click the Apply button.
- Your changes are saved.
Note: If your device disconnects from the wireless network, view the available wireless network again and enter the new WiFi network key or password.
Set a custom network name (SSID) on D-Link routers
Directions from this D-Link help article are included below.
- Open an Internet browser and enter http://dlinkrouter.local or http://192.168.0.1 into the address bar.
- Enter the password for your Admin account in the field provided. If you have not changed this password from the default, leave the field blank. Click Log In.
- Move the cursor to the Settings tab and then click Wireless from the drop-down menu.
- Next to Wi-Fi Name (SSID), type in a new SSID. Wireless clients will need to connect to the new SSID in order to access your wireless network. This may require you to update your wireless clients’ configuration. You must specify a different SSID for the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz wireless networks.
- Click Save Settings to save your configuration.
Set a custom network name (SSID) on Linksys routers
Directions from this Linksys help article are included below.
- Access the router’s web-based setup page. For instructions, click here. If you are using MacOS to access the router’s web-based setup page, click here.
- When the router’s web-based setup page opens, click Wireless.
- At the Wireless > Basic Wireless Settings page, select Manual.
- Look for Network Name (SSID) and change it to your desired name for the Wi-Fi.
- Click Save Settings.
Set a custom network name (SSID) on ASUS routers
Directions from this ASUS help article are included below.
- Determine the network address of your ASUS Router, which should be printed on the back of your router. Most ASUS routers have a default address of 192.168.1.1.
- Navigate to Wireless > General, and type the new SSID of your choice in the appropriate box.
- Save your changes.
Funny Wi-Fi Network Names
Without further ado, below are a collection of well over one hundred clever, network-themed names to consider for your wi-fi network. We have also sorted them into some popular categories Enjoy!
Movies
- LANdo Calrissian
- May the Wi-Force Be With You
- Jar Jar Linksys
- These Are Not the Droids You’re Looking For
- Not the Wifi You’re Looking For
- A long time ago…
- Let the Wifi Win
- I am WAN with the Web and the Web is with Me
- Luke, I Am Your Wi-Fi
- Forest Moon of Endor
- Docking Bay 94
- Huge Tracts of LAN
- I’m Not A Witch I’m Your Wifi
- Inigo the Modem
- One Does Not Simply Log Into Mordor
- You Shall Not Password
- Lord of the Ping
- One Wifi to Rule Them All
- Routers of Rohan
- Skynet Global Defense Network
- The LAN Before Time
- No More Mister Wifi
- The Net starring Sandra Bullock
- Titanic Syncing
- Silence of the LAN
- Do Re Mi Fa So La Wi Fi
TV
- Winternet is Coming
- Wi-Fi Network? Why Not Zoidberg?
- A LANnister Always Surfs The Net
- The Mad Ping
- House of Black and Wifi
- Comcasterly Rock
- House LANister
- LANnisters Pay Their Debts
- LANnisters Send Their Regards
- Banana Stand Money
- Troy and Abed in the Modem
- Modem Family
- Bill Wi, the Science Fi
- Go Go Gadget Internet
- A Van Down By The River
- DHARMA Initiative – Station 4
Pop Culture
- Wi FiLecia
- Hide Yo Kids, Hide Yo Wi-Fi!
- That’s What She SSID
- Not A Pokestop
- Routy McRouterface
- Never gonna give you wifi
- Thanks Obama
- 99 problems, but WiFi ain’t one
- Bill Clinternet
- Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Lan
- I am the Internet, AMA
- Upload the rain download in africa
- Wu-Tang LAN
- I Can Haz Wireless?
- Drop it like it’s Hotspot
- 2 Girls, 1 Router
- Wi believe I can Fi
- Everyday I’m buffering
- I come from a LAN down under
- A Linksys to the Past
- Girls Gone Wireless
- Wifi Art Thou Romeo
- Russian Hackers
- Panic at the Cisco
- For Whom the Belk
About the Author:
Austin Hamilton has worked in the technology space for 13 years in roles varying from web development and content administration to executive enterprise sales. Austin currently contributes to tech sites as well as operates a digital marketing company.