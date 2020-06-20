Funny Wi-Fi Names to Make your Neighbors Laugh

We’ve all been there. You buy a new router, take it out of the box, plug it in and begin the process of connecting all your new devices. Your network probably looks something like this: “9302nbd2nf02” and/or “9302nbd2nf02-5G”. Boring. When you turn on the wi-fi on your phone or laptop, nearby networks populate your screen with similarly random strings of alphanumeric characters.

But wait, why join the sea of meaningless network names? For an extra three to four minutes, you can set a custom network SSID (“Service Set Identifier” — or just “network name” for the less technically inclined). While your at it, why not choose a network name with some creativity or even a little humor? Since you are reading this article, my guess is you are considering just that. If you already know how to set a custom SSID, skip the section below and head straight to the network names. However, if you need a little help, we have included instructions for the top brands of network routers.

How to change the network name (SSID) on your router

Set a custom network name (SSID) on Netgear routers

Directions from this Netgear help article are included below.

Launch an Internet browser and type http://www.routerlogin.net into the address bar.

Enter the router user name and password when prompted. The default user name is admin . The default password is password .

Click OK

The BASIC Home page displays

Select Wireless

Enter your new user name in the Name (SSID) field

Enter your new password in the Password (Network Key) fields.

Click the Apply button.

Your changes are saved.

Note: If your device disconnects from the wireless network, view the available wireless network again and enter the new WiFi network key or password.

Set a custom network name (SSID) on D-Link routers

Directions from this D-Link help article are included below.

Open an Internet browser and enter http://dlinkrouter.local or http://192.168.0.1 into the address bar.

Enter the password for your Admin account in the field provided. If you have not changed this password from the default, leave the field blank. Click Log In.

Move the cursor to the Settings tab and then click Wireless from the drop-down menu.

Next to Wi-Fi Name (SSID), type in a new SSID. Wireless clients will need to connect to the new SSID in order to access your wireless network. This may require you to update your wireless clients’ configuration. You must specify a different SSID for the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz wireless networks.

Click Save Settings to save your configuration.

Directions from this Linksys help article are included below.

Access the router’s web-based setup page. For instructions, click here . If you are using MacOS to access the router’s web-based setup page, click here .

When the router’s web-based setup page opens, click Wireless .

At the Wireless > Basic Wireless Settings page, select Manual .

Look for Network Name (SSID) and change it to your desired name for the Wi-Fi.

Click Save Settings .

Set a custom network name (SSID) on ASUS routers

Directions from this ASUS help article are included below.

Determine the network address of your ASUS Router, which should be printed on the back of your router. Most ASUS routers have a default address of 192.168.1.1.

Navigate to Wireless > General , and type the new SSID of your choice in the appropriate box.

Save your changes.

Funny Wi-Fi Network Names

Without further ado, below are a collection of well over one hundred clever, network-themed names to consider for your wi-fi network. We have also sorted them into some popular categories Enjoy!

Movies

LANdo Calrissian

May the Wi-Force Be With You

Jar Jar Linksys

These Are Not the Droids You’re Looking For

Not the Wifi You’re Looking For

A long time ago…

Let the Wifi Win

I am WAN with the Web and the Web is with Me

Luke, I Am Your Wi-Fi

Forest Moon of Endor

Docking Bay 94

Huge Tracts of LAN

I’m Not A Witch I’m Your Wifi

Inigo the Modem

One Does Not Simply Log Into Mordor

You Shall Not Password

Lord of the Ping

One Wifi to Rule Them All

Routers of Rohan

Skynet Global Defense Network

The LAN Before Time

No More Mister Wifi

The Net starring Sandra Bullock

Titanic Syncing

Silence of the LAN

Do Re Mi Fa So La Wi Fi

TV

Winternet is Coming

Wi-Fi Network? Why Not Zoidberg?

A LANnister Always Surfs The Net

The Mad Ping

House of Black and Wifi

Comcasterly Rock

House LANister

LANnisters Pay Their Debts

LANnisters Send Their Regards

Banana Stand Money

Troy and Abed in the Modem

Modem Family

Bill Wi, the Science Fi

Go Go Gadget Internet

A Van Down By The River

DHARMA Initiative – Station 4

Pop Culture

Wi FiLecia

Hide Yo Kids, Hide Yo Wi-Fi!

That’s What She SSID

Not A Pokestop

Routy McRouterface

Never gonna give you wifi

Thanks Obama

99 problems, but WiFi ain’t one

Bill Clinternet

Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Lan

I am the Internet, AMA

Upload the rain download in africa

Wu-Tang LAN

I Can Haz Wireless?

Drop it like it’s Hotspot

2 Girls, 1 Router

Wi believe I can Fi

Everyday I’m buffering

I come from a LAN down under

A Linksys to the Past

Girls Gone Wireless

Wifi Art Thou Romeo

Russian Hackers

Panic at the Cisco

For Whom the Belk

About the Author:

Austin Hamilton has worked in the technology space for 13 years in roles varying from web development and content administration to executive enterprise sales. Austin currently contributes to tech sites as well as operates a digital marketing company.