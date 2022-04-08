10 Best Cable Modems

Slow internet speeds can cause disruptions when you are downloading files, streaming movies or simply surfing the internet.

Fortunately, a reliable cable modem coupled with one of the best internet service providers (ISP) can improve your WiFi speed for fast response times.

When buying a cable modem, the key factors to consider are upload and download speeds, DOCSIS standards, bonding channels, ISP compatibility, security protocols and build quality.

If you want to improve your internet browsing experience, here are the best cable modems that will give you the most value for your money.

Top Cable Modems

In addition to providing fast internet, the best cable modems also let you save money since you don’t need to pay monthly rental fees to your ISP.

To help you in your search for the right device, we’ve found the best cable modems currently on the market.

1. Netgear Nighthawk CM1200 Cable Modem

The Netgear CM1200 has an elegant design that will fit seamlessly in most rooms. Its size, build and shape were designed for portability and functionality.

A vertical meshed layout assists in dissipating heat away from the electronic circuits to deliver top performance under the heaviest loads.

The unit’s ports and connectivity leave little room for improvement. It gives you access to four Ethernet slots and a coaxial port that you can use to feed a physical cable for latency-free connections.

These features will ensure that all your home or office devices have enough access to wired internet. You won’t have to worry about dropped connections or electrical interference.

The unit lets you create multiple wireless connections at bandwidth-intensive levels such that you can hook up your smart TV, laptop, gaming console, tablets and smartphones without a drop in speed.

With such a solid connection, you’ll easily achieve multi-gig speeds due to the link-aggregation support.

The device comes with support from multiple popular ISPs, including Optimum, Xfinity Comcast, Spectrum and Cox.

Key features:

Works with all kinds of WiFi routers

256MB of RAM

32×8 channel bonding modem technology

Pros Future-proofed modem

Has IPv6 compatibility

Great traffic prioritization Cons Has no inbuilt router

2. ARRIS SURFboard SBG10 Cable Modem

The SURFboard SBG10 is a top-of-the-line cable modem from ARRIS that gives you the latest features for home or office network setups.

It has DOCSIS 3.0 technology coupled with an 802.11ac WiFi router so that you don’t have to buy a separate router to create a network at home.

This cable modem is designed with future-proofing in mind. It has two Ethernet ports that support speeds up to one gigabit. You won’t be limited in terms of the upstream and downstream speeds on multiple devices connected via cable.

The unit has four upstream and 16 downstream channels that make it perfect for a home that needs multiple devices hooked up at once. Its inbuilt AC1600 WiFi interface means that you’ll also manage your space better by avoiding additional accessories.

If your ISP delivers speeds around 400 Mbps, this device will be a perfect addition to your network device arsenal as you’ll be able to take advantage of the signal.

Compatibility with popular ISPs such as Xfinity, Spectrum and Cox has also been tested and certified, so you won’t have to switch companies.

Key features:

AC1600 dual-band Router,

Two-port gigabit Ethernet router

WiFi 5 AC1600 Wi-Fi Router

Pros Offers a stable connection

Small device footprint

Easy troubleshooting Cons Has limited WiFi signal on some ISPs

3. Motorola MB8611 Cable Modem

The rectangular housing wrapped in a strong plastic form factor sets the Motorola MB8611 apart from the competition. Its lightweight heft is manageable and easy to carry around at about 1.15 pounds.

Better yet, this cable modem is well-ventilated to keep it running cool under demanding circumstances.

Installing, configuring and using the Motorola MB8611 is a great experience since everything is straightforward. This cable modem has well-labeled LEDs which guide you through properly setting up or troubleshooting the device.

For example, the two rear LEDs are useful for reporting the status of the Ethernet port. Such convenient features will save you the trouble of restarting your TV or laptop since you’ll instantly know the cause of a connection issue.

The unit has a 2.5 Gbps port that will be more than enough for most of your high-speed internet demands. However, you have to remember that your ISP should provide you with a multi-gig internet package to take advantage of the speed.

A dedicated port at the back of the modem is handy if you have a peripheral device that can benefit from a high-speed connection via coaxial input.

Key features:

DOCSIS 3.1 technology

Gigabit-plus speeds

Active Queue Management (AQM)

Pros Little heating

Easy configuration

Minimal latency Cons A single port is insufficient

4. Netgear CM500 Cable Modem

The Netgear CM500 is a high-performance cable modem that presents many features for home or office web connections.

It has a sleek body and doesn’t take up much space since it stands in an upright position. This allows you to slide it between other devices and appliances.

Installing and configuring the Netgear CM500 is a painless process since it comes with several well-labeled LEDs on the front panel. They are useful for informing you of the status of your connection, such as scanning, locked or Ethernet-on.

The unit is compatible with most ISPs and operating systems. While it’s a great idea to confirm whether it’ll work with your carrier and devices, chances are that it’s already certified. This means that you won’t have to switch ISPs or buy new devices.

The hardware technology built into the device makes the modem one of the most impressive network accessories you can buy.

It’s one of the few cable modems on the market with a modern processor for managing slow connections. Latency on connections with overloaded servers will be a thing of the past.

Key features:

8x faster speeds compared to DOCSIS 2.0

Buffer-free streaming for HD videos

NETGEAR genie interface

Pros High speed under load

Easy installation

Durable and elegant design Cons Lacks performance statistics

5. Netgear Nighthawk CM2000 Cable Modem

The Netgear Nighthawk CM2000 is a powerful cable modem that promises to solve most of your network connection needs.

You can use the cable modem at home or the office as it’s built with elegance and functionality in mind. The build quality follows this design language as the casing is hardy and polished.

This device has an easy activation and configuration process since everything is logically situated. You won’t need to call a technician or buy additional tools to set it up.

Once it is hooked up, the unit gives you access to the highest speeds within your package. It runs cool so that heavy loads won’t negatively impact the performance since the heat dissipation is highly efficient.

Hooking multiple devices to the same hub is one of the most frustrating aspects of modern network connectivity. The configuration process is often problematic, and the speeds are severely downgraded.

Fortunately, this device solves these two problems by letting you quickly access your devices even if some of them are located on different floors. In addition, it’ll normalize the connection speeds and keep them at their maximum throughput.

Key features:

Works with most routers with WiFi 6

One 2.5Gbps Ethernet port

DOCSIS 3.1 32×8 channel bonding with OFDM(A) 2×2

Pros Easy to install

Excellent range

Near-zero latency Cons A single Ethernet port

6. Motorola MG8702 Cable Modem

The Motorola MG8702 is a top-specced cable modem that includes all the key network connection features you’ve come to expect from the company. It easily tops any list where the price to performance ratio is assessed.

This unit packs impressive features such as DOCSIS 3.1 technology. You’ll be able to access maximum gigabit speeds on multiple devices as long as your package allows it.

For people who work remotely or those that have embraced the work-from-home model due to the lockdowns, this is a gamechanger.

Gaming, video-conferencing and 4K streaming can be extremely frustrating when sharing a network connection. This device solves the problem by introducing Beamforming technology backed by 4×4 MU-MIMO functionalities.

What this means is that you can enjoy a lag-free experience on multiple devices hooked up to the same network at the highest media quality. The four GigE LAN ports will also decongest the network even if you’re accessing content from servers located overseas.

Key features:

IPv4 and IPv6 support

AI-driven network security

Built-in AC3200 WiFi router

Pros Strong signal across multiple floors

Fast download speeds

Excellent range Cons Activation may require a call to the ISP

7. ARRIS SURFboard SBG7400AC2 Cable Modem

The ARRIS SURFboard SBG7400AC2 is a powerful cable modem that combines the reliability of landline connections with top gigabit speeds. The device weighs around one pound, making it easy to handle and maintain.

Using this device is relatively straightforward since you can read your connection status from the five LED icons on the front display. You don’t need any special computer programs to troubleshoot the modem.

Network coverage is one of this cable modem’s strongest areas since it’s built for speed and efficiency. It comes with WiFi beamforming capabilities that help spread your network over a larger area.

This is useful if you live in a big house and want to access the internet from any room. You’re guaranteed strong coverage for almost 3,000 square feet, which is more than enough for an average house.

Keep in mind that the actual speeds will depend on the presence or absence of obstacles such as thick concrete walls.

Cybersecurity concerns have become more important as small and large companies report incidents of hacking. To address these concerns, the device uses McAfee Home Security, which helps protect all devices within your house at the router level.

This means that you don’t need to micromanage individual device connections when using this cable modem.

Key features:

DOCSIS 3.0 cable modem

AC Wi-Fi router up to 600 Mbps

24 downstream x eight upstream

Pros Fast internet access

Reliable multiple device connection

Access to four gigabit Ethernet ports Cons Configurations require reboots

8. Hitron Coda Cable Modem

The design of the Hitron Coda is the first thing that stands out when you unbox it. This unit has a modest footprint and looks more elegant than what most of the competition has to offer.

Its squared and rounded profile makes it easy to handle and store regardless of the room where you’ll keep it.

Another critical design choice on the device is the matte finish plastic. Matte surfaces are easy to clean and do not retain any smudges.

The looks are balanced with functionality as the top and sides of the modem are covered with cooling vents. These ensure the modem runs at top performance regardless of the device load at your house.

Using the modem is relatively easy since it comes with a row of LED lights. They indicate the status of the device while allowing you to make basic diagnoses in case of a network outage on the ISP’s side.

The LEDs also serve a protective function as they ensure you’ll always hook up peripherals correctly.

This unit’s speed and security features make it one of the most powerful consumer-grade modems on the market. With DOCSIS 3.1 modulation-demodulation capabilities, you’ll stream web content all day with no stutters on any device.

Better yet, the parental controls built into the modem will allow you to keep your family safe on your network.

Key features:

Works with any WiFi mesh

Comcast Xfinity, Cox Gigablast and Charter Spectrum certification

Has CODA streaming features

Pros Fast uplink and downlink speeds

Stability due to the extensive ventilation

Easy installation Cons No WiFi routing features

9. Motorola MB7420 Cable Modem

The Motorola MB7420 is a powerful cable modem that brings all the modern features you’ve come to expect for a gigabit connection. It’s one of the easiest cable modems to configure, making it an easy recommendation for experts and novices alike.

This unit is designed under the set-it-and-forget-it model since most features don’t need a manual to activate. Each port is clearly labeled, and the back panel is color-coded. It’s highly unlikely that you’ll ever get the wires crossed.

The presence of a power button is welcome at a time when other manufacturers are ditching it. It’s a relief to users who need to troubleshoot the modem without resorting to unplugging it.

Aside from the elegant design, you’ll notice that the device is an extremely reliable cable modem. While the network speeds depend on your ISP, the modem does an excellent job regulating the network for all your home devices.

You’ll easily get speeds of up to 686 Mbps with the gadget. That’s nearly 16 times faster than most DOCSIS 2.0 modems.

The unit even allows you to attach various accessories for faster LAN configurations.

For example, you can use an Ethernet cable for your laptops and TVs hooked up to the modem. This will eliminate latency for applications that need instantaneous processing, such as video conferencing or game streaming.

Key features

DOCSIS 3.0 technology

AC Wi-Fi router up to 686 Mbps

Comcast XFINITY residential certification

Pros Excellent build quality

Easy installation

Stable network connection Cons Speeds vary based on carrier

10. ARRIS SURFboard SVG2482AC Cable Modem

The ARRIS SURFboard SVG2482AC is a top-of-the-line cable modem from ARRIS. It includes flagship modem features that make it a must-have if you work from home or stream a lot of media.

This cable modem’s performance is highly impressive since you’ll get speeds that hover between 200 and 500 Mbps depending on your plan. Streaming HDR content will be a breeze regardless of the number of devices you have at home.

The key standout technology in the unit is RDK-B, an open-source framework that stabilizes network signals received by the cable modem. This technology also provides access to an application that makes diagnosing the modem more intuitive.

Multiple device connectivity is another strong point of the device. It offers four downstream and eight upstream channels. Plus, you aren’t limited on the number of devices you can have at home.

In addition, adding more nodes to your home network will not degrade the speed.

The gigabit and voice broadband speeds of this product ensure that making calls over the network is just as fast as surfing the web. This means a better experience on apps like Zoom and Skype since it reduces noise and controls the buffering to acceptable levels.

Key features

AC1750 (802.11ac) Wi-Fi standard

Dual-band WiFi

Four gigabit Ethernet ports

Pros Quick-start instructions

Excellent speeds

Amazing voice service Cons Password required for settings

Summary

With all these devices in mind, the best option for you comes down to what satisfies your unique needs.

While speed is one of the most vital factors to consider, it’s essential to look at the security protocols offered as well. One with several in-built protections prevents remote hackers from accessing your network and compromising sensitive data.

Ultimately, any of the cable modems on this list will have you surfing the web, streaming the latest content or playing your favorite games with ease and speed.