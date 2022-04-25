10 Best Decorative LED Wall Lights

If you want to liven up your home office, game room or studio, decorative LED wall lights might be just what you’ve been searching for.

LED lights have become increasingly popular for in-home mood lighting. Not only are they energy-efficient and long-lasting, but they are also fun since they come in various colors.

With many different products available offering a variety of features, price points and shapes, it can be difficult to find one that truly fits your home and needs.

Luckily, we’ve done the research for you and tracked down the best decorative LED wall lights that will add some extra personality to your home.

Top Decorative LED Wall Lights

Regardless of your budget, the aesthetic you are looking for and the features you need, there’s a decorative LED wall light out there for you. Here are some of the best options currently on the market.

1. Nanoleaf Rhythm

Sale Nanoleaf Rhythm The Rhythm Edition Smarter Kit transforms your favorite songs into dancing symphonies of color and light....

Included Rhythm Upgrade Module has builtin sound sensors to automatically pick up on audio

The Nanoleaf Rhythm introduces sound tech to your custom, at-home LED light show. It’s a small trapezoid-shaped piece with a built-in sound sensor.

This sensor glows when it’s activated. It then sends a signal to the light panels to create different patterns of light intensity, color and brightness in response to sound.

Plan out your design and mount the panels on a wall with the included linkers, stencils and mounting strips.

Turn on music, and it’ll produce a syncopated light show. Slam a door, and it will respond. Even if you are just talking, you’ll see the lights react. The Nanoleaf Rhythm creates an instant ambiance.

With the connected Nanoleaf Smarter Series app, you can lock in color preferences and create animations. Pair it with Alexa, and it will listen to your voice commands.

Use these lights in a game room, home theater, home office, bedroom or anywhere else in your house. They are a fun addition to any space for people who enjoy mood lighting.

Key features:

Nine Aurora light panels

Mount/connection products

Manual controller

16 million+ colors

100 lumens

25,000 hours

Music sync

Monitor color mirroring

Lithium battery

Pros: Attractive build

Easy to mount

Voice assistant compatible

Works with iOS/Android

WiFi/Bluetooth-enabled Cons: Limited to 30 panels

Expensive

2. Govee Glide LED Wall Lights

Govee Glide LED Wall Lights Smart App and Voice Control: Govee Glide adjust RGBIC Gaming Lights hands-free via Alexa and Google...

Adjustable Multi-Color Lightings: With patented RGBIC tech, Govee LED Strip Light make glide display 24...

Do you want to add some personality to your space? If so, you can create a signature style with Govee Glide LED Wall Lights.

These LED light bars help you to easily add more light to a room without an electrician. You can mount them on a wall with adhesive strips in different linear patterns and shapes.

They come with a free app that allows you to customize colors, set a timer, adjust light intensity and more. Built-in technology allows the lights to react to music via the app.

Govee Glide also has an effects lab that allows you to upload a picture, capture colors from the image and add them to your light display.

This is easily one of the most customizable decorative LED wall light sets available. You can even change the colors on segments on the same bar.

When it comes to these lights, your creativity is the only limit.

Key features:

Six bar segments

One corner connector

Power adapter

Patented RGBIC tech

16 million colors

40 scene modes

12 music modes

App/voice/manual controls

Pros: Easy to install

Sturdy ABS plastic build

Music modes

Works with iOS/Android

WiFi and Bluetooth Cons: All linear designs

Requires power source

3. LUMINOSIA Hexagon Lights

LUMINOSIA Hexagon Lights ✔️ THE PERFECT MOOD LIGHTING FOR ANY ROOM - Create a cozy and colorful atmosphere in any room you...

✔️ COMBINE AN UNLIMITED NUMBER OF LIGHT PANELS - there is no limitation to the number of LED panel...

The LUMINOSIA Hexagon Lights are a brilliant way to add mood lighting to any room. Unlike some LED wall light sets, this one allows you to connect as many panels as you want.

Each set contains six hexagon-shaped lights. Once you lay out your desired shape on a flat surface, you can use the triangular connectors to lock them in place.

These lightweight LED wall lights attach to a wall or stand with adhesive tape. You power them using the included USB cable.

An adapter is required for every ten light panels you connect. This limits where you can place them, but it’s the best way to ensure brightness and functionality.

Additionally, these lights are touch-sensitive. You can gently press them to change colors or use the remote to display patterns.

Whether you need an extra reading light, ambiance or a little excitement, they are a cool addition to any room. If you don’t want to spend a lot but want to try LED wall lights, these are a good option to consider.

Key features:

Six hexagon lights

Six USB boards

10 connectors

Plastic stand

Mounting pads

13 colors

Five-foot USB cable

Touch controls

Remote controls

Pros: Inexpensive

Unlimited linked panels Cons: Limited colors

Only six lights

Adapter not included

Flimsy remote

4. YXQUA Hexagonal Wall Light

346 Reviews YXQUA Hexagonal Wall Light [ Remote and Touch] Remote control of color quantum lights, remote control of 13 monochrome modes, and...

[ USB power ] Unique USB power supply, can be connected to the power bank, computer, notebook, so you can...

The YXQUA Hexagonal Wall Light lives up to its name. It is a hexagon-shaped LED light set and is a great entry-level option if you don’t want to spend a lot of money.

This product has simple controls and features yet still offers an impressive, bright light show.

The remote and touch control features allow you to change the colors, access monochrome modes, adjust brightness and set timing. You can choose fixed or color-changing modes.

These LED lights are powered via USB or through an adapter. For every 15 lights, you’ll want to connect an additional USB for adequate power.

Because it’s USB-powered, you have some flexibility. It can be powered with an adapter in an outlet, by a laptop or a power bank.

This option is perfect for anyone who is looking for an easy-to-use, affordable and versatile light set.

Key features:

Six hexagon lights

Six connectors

Mounting parts

13 monochrome modes

Three dynamic color modes

Touch control

Remote control

USB power

Pros: Affordable

Multiple USB ports

Hassle-free replacement Cons: Adapter not included

Must be near power

5. Govee Glide HexaLight Panels

Govee Glide HexaLight Panels Customize Your Home Aesthetics: Design your hexagon light panels layout or choose from massive...

Unique RGBIC Tech: Each edge has different light colors to produce more effects like ultra-smooth flowing...

The Govee Glide HexaLight Panels are highly customizable. You can quickly create a light experience to suit any room or living space.

If you need a little inspiration, use the Govee Home app. It can help you choose a recommended design or create your own layout.

The tech behind each light panel is driven by RGBIC, which allows for multiple colors on each panel. As a result, you’ll get a mix of effects for a stunning visual presentation.

Plus, if you enjoy listening to music, these panels are designed to sync with your playlist. Choose from six music modes to see a rhythmic light show while you jam out, game or stream a movie.

This is an ideal choice if you prefer app or voice-controlled lighting. Better yet, it offers a lot of flexibility for a personalized experience.

Key features:

10 hexagon lights

10 linking cables

Control box

Power adapter/cable

RGBIC technology

Animation effects

Six sync modes

28 scenes

WiFi/Bluetooth-enabled

Pros: Companion app

Alexa/Google compatible

Works with iOS/Android Cons: Expensive

20-panel max

6. HEYWASAI Triangle Lights

Sale 116 Reviews HEYWASAI Triangle Lights Unite and extensive number of light panels: You can use unlimited number of triangle light panels,...

Push Button ON/OFF: The Wall-Mounted LED Light is turned on and off by push button. There is a power...

If you are looking for a product with a nice form factor, easy connectivity and more flexibility in terms of building shapes, the HEYWASAI Triangle Lights are worth considering.

The triangle form factor allows you to dream up unlimited designs for the walls in your home, office or business.

You can use as many panels as you want to create your design. For every nine panels, you’ll need one USB connection for power. Each triangle has an area to connect electricity.

While you can’t control or customize each panel individually, you can choose from a range of colors to display. Choose different light effects and use the TUYA SMART app to adjust the brightness.

These wall-mounted LED lights are a perfect match for someone who craves creativity and simplicity. They are easy to put together, control and display.

Key features:

Nine triangle lights

Mounting parts

Connectors

USB power/adapter

16 million colors

Dimmable

Voice control

App control

Music sync (rhythm module)

WiFi/Bluetooth-enabled

Pros: Nice form factor

Easy setup

Flexible controls Cons: Corded

Expensive

7. HEXLights Remote Controlled LED Lights

Sale HEXLights Remote Controlled LED Lights ⭐ Customizable RGB Lights: Endless designs with these cool lights. Great for the wall or on table-top...

⭐ Remote Control: Use the included remote control to select from 13 different colors, creating cool...

HEXLights Remote Controlled LED Lights are an excellent way to add some life and color to your home. As the name implies, they are remote-controlled light panels.

Not only do they provide energy-efficient lighting, but they can also transform the entire atmosphere of your home. They look seamless once assembled.

These lights are great for gaming rooms, bedrooms, music rooms and anywhere else you like to hang out. Use them to entertain at a party or chill out after a long day at work.

With the included remote, you can choose from 13 different colors. You can also adjust the brightness and set up an automatic shut-off time.

Do you need to shake things up? Check out the animations that make the lights fade, jump and flash. This is perfect for any mood you want to set.

You can set them up in minutes and enjoy their effects whenever you want. They are a great option for the price.

Key features:

Seven hexagon light panels

Connectors

RGB

Mounting parts

USB power

Remote control

Touch control

Pros: Inexpensive

Wall or tabletop Cons: Lack of longevity

Touch mode glitchy

8. Cololight Hexagon Lights

Sale Cololight Hexagon Lights ✅【SMART CONTROLL】: Cololight hexagon lights can work with Alexa, Google Assistant, Stream desk and...

✅【DANCE WITH MUSIC】 : Cololight hexagon led lights have built-in pickup modules that pick up audio...

The Cololight Hexagon Lights have an innovative panel design that provides brilliant dynamic lighting.

Each panel contains 19 light beads. You can adjust the color of each light bead to create custom, multi-tonal colors within each hexagon.

The controller on the wall lights has a built-in mic that allows the light to “dance” along with the beat of a song. As a result, you can experience a rhythmic light show.

Do you want a hands-free light show? This LED wall light set works with Alexa, OK Google, Stream Desk and other voice assistants.

You can build your wall light design as small or large as you like. One controller will support up to 255 light panels, but you will need a power supply for every ten lights.

If you want a small light set for your living space, this is a great start. You can add to it over time as your needs change.

Key features:

Three hexagon light panels

Connectors

Controller

Base

16 million+ colors

70 effects

App control

Built-in mic

USB power

WiFi

Pros: Affordable

Award-winning

Independent light control

Wall or tabletop Cons: Only three lights

Costly to expand

9. Nanoleaf Shapes

Sale Nanoleaf Shapes Truly Customizable Smart Lighting: Create your own completely unique layouts with modular panels. Big,...

See Your Music Come to Life: Transform your favorite songs into a music festival light show in your own...

Nanoleaf Shapes make it possible for you to craft unique layouts with modular panels. You can use hexagons, triangles or mini triangles to build your pattern.

This product includes Connect+ technology, a tool that helps you plan your design. Alternately, you can freestyle and create a custom visual mood for your home.

Once you plan and connect your shape, you can apply it to your wall with the mounting tape.

You can mount these lights on a flat surface or bend them around corners with extra connectors (Flex Linkers) that you can buy separately.

After you finish the installation process, you’ll see that these LED light panels respond to music and touch. Use the Nanoleaf app to personalize your experience by creating playlists, schedules and customizing scenes.

If you enjoy gaming, these panels can sync with Razer Chroma devices to create an immersive gaming experience. The screen mirror feature matches the lights to colors on your gaming monitor.

Overall, this is a beautiful addition to any room. It’s highly customizable, affordable and can easily bring a space to life.

Key features:

Five mini-triangle light panels

Connectors

Mounting parts

Controller

16 million+ colors

PSU cable (power)

App control

Monitor color mirroring

Pros: Customizable

Multiple color combos

Voice assistant-ready

500 panels max Cons: Very small

Costly to add panels

10. Nanoleaf Lines

Nanoleaf Lines Backlit Modular Lighting

Music Visualizer

The Nanoleaf Lines backlit design is showstopping and sets it apart from most LED wall lights.

These linear light panels instantly create a different atmosphere in any room. The style is downright Jetson-worthy.

You’ll need some patience to plan out your design and mount it. They are more difficult to connect and mount than many options on the market, but the end result is stunning.

This product delivers direct light to the wall and gives the surrounding area a color wash of ambient light. Each bar emits 20 lumens.

From millions of colors to white light, you can quickly choose the mood you want. Lights can run steady or animated and stay solid or cycle multiple colors.

The built-in Rhythm module enables the lights to sync with music. They are compatible with Razer Chroma, allowing for screen mirrored, immersive gameplay.

If you have the budget and the patience, this could be one of the best decorative LED wall light sets you’ll ever buy.

Key features:

Nine modular light lines

Backlit design

16 million+ colors

Monitor color mirroring

Dimmable

Dynamic light effects

Voice control

App control

Pros: Sophisticated design

Simple setup

Works with iOS/Android

Voice assistant-ready

WiFi and Bluetooth Cons: Expensive

Difficult to install

Corded

App is lacking

Summary

Decorative LED wall lights can be a great choice for extra lighting or to create ambiance in a room. The technology is energy-efficient and long-lasting, so you won’t need to replace them often.

Make sure to figure out which features and styles fit your needs before finalizing your purchase. Ultimately, choosing lights that are the right size and aesthetic for your space can help unite your home and make it look more polished.