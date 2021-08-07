7 Best Dehumidifiers for Your Basement

Your basement is ground zero for issues with moisture. It’s a good idea to add a dehumidifier to the mix. A dehumidifier is a solid investment. It helps even after you’ve taken other measures like:

Sealing your basement from water

Ensuring proper ventilation

Keeping your thermostat on a level that reduces moisture

Not sure which type of dehumidifier you need? You’re in the right place. First, it pays to know the square footage of your basement. Next, determine how humid your space is. These two factors will help you choose the right size.

Before shopping, it’s good to set a budget. Dehumidifiers can range from $200 or less to well over $1,000. This is based on features, size, and capacity.

Top Basement Dehumidifiers

The following reviews are for portable or stationary dehumidifiers for use in small, medium, or large basements. To detect the moisture level in your space, purchase an inexpensive humidity gauge known as a hygrometer. Place it centrally in the space for the best reading.

Keep in mind, your desired humidity level is personal. It’s based on your level of comfort or need to protect treasured items like electronic equipment or valuable art. Keep reading to learn which of these top-rated basement dehumidifiers is right for you.

1. hOmeLabs 3,000 Sq. Ft. Energy Star

Specifications

Coverage area: 3,000 square feet

3,000 square feet Moisture removal: 35 pints/day

35 pints/day Tank capacity: 1.6 gallons

1.6 gallons Weight: 40 pounds

40 pounds Dimensions: 15.40 x 11 x 24.30 inches

15.40 x 11 x 24.30 inches Drain hose outlet: Yes

Yes Full tank auto shut-off: Yes

Yes Washable air filters: Yes

Yes Energy Star certified: Yes

Yes Custom humidity level: Yes

Yes Auto defrost: Yes

Yes 24-hour on/off timer: Yes

New York-based HOmeLabs is new to manufacturing dehumidifiers, but this model is a top seller on Amazon. The brand is praised for being affordable, easy to use, and efficient.

This model is ideal for a mid- to large-sized basement. If you have a space smaller than 3,000 square feet, this still works well. Plus, you might enjoy not having to empty the water tank as often. If fiddling with water tanks isn’t your thing, you can attach a standard garden hose for a continuous drain.

Like other quality dehumidifiers, it works best in temperatures between 41 and 95 degrees Fahrenheit. The fan covers 165 cubic feet per minute. The unit isn’t silent, but it’s quiet enough to fade into the background (perfect if you use your basement as a home theater).

This dehumidifier is simple to use in a plug-and-play kind of way. It requires no complicated assembly. It has handles and wheels for easy transport and simple settings for humidity control.

Pros Energy Star certified and UL listed

Budget-friendly

Lighter than similar models

Feature rich, yet simple to use

Powerful fan

2-year warranty Cons Users complain about lack of detail in the product manual

Small water tank requires frequent emptying if choosing manual drainage option

Noteworthy: This unit features a Turbo mode. It increases the speed of the built-in fan to 188 cubic feet per minute. You can choose a model that covers up to 1,500 square feet (HME020030N) or exceeds 3,000 square feet (HME020031N).

2. Midea MAD50C1ZWS

Specifications

Coverage area: 1,500 square feet

1,500 square feet Moisture removal: 20 pints/day

20 pints/day Tank capacity: 0.8 gallons

0.8 gallons Weight: 30.86 pounds

30.86 pounds Dimensions: 15.31 x 10.51 x 1.80 inches

15.31 x 10.51 x 1.80 inches Drain hose outlet: Yes

Yes Full tank auto shut-off: Yes

Yes Washable air filters: Yes

Yes Energy Star certified: Yes

Yes Custom humidity level: Yes

Yes Auto defrost: Yes

Yes 24-hour on/off timer: Yes

Have a small basement? This might be the best dehumidifier for you. First, it’s manufactured by Midea, an award-winning brand. Since 1968, Midea has made products for air treatment and is known for creating devices that provide comfort and convenience at home.

Next, it’s a quick assembly. It’s almost ready to use straight out of the box. Just decide if you want manual or continuous drainage. Empty the tank for manual use. Connect a garden hose and the unit will drain itself. It doesn’t have a built-in pump. The water must flow to a lower area than the unit.

Have a busy schedule? Program the unit to start or stop at the most ideal times for your family. If you have a big humidity problem, this appliance can run 24/7. If you travel or are frequently away from home, this model has an automatic restart function. It’s helpful if there is a power outage. It also restarts with your chosen settings.

This dehumidifier has a similar cost to other popular models of comparable size. It works best in a basement with a temperature range of 35 and 95 degrees Fahrenheit. It covers an area of 138 cubic feet per hour on the high setting.

Pros Energy Star certified and UL listed

Restarts with memory of programmed settings after power outage

Handles and wheels for easier mobility

Turbo boost setting for faster moisture capture

Handle on water tank for convenient carrying

1-year warranty Cons Water tank is angled and can’t sit on a flat surface when removed

Small water tank may require frequent emptying is you prefer manual drainage

Pump hose can drop when tank is emptied and must be reinstalled properly before next use

Noteworthy: Midea offers two more sizes, a 35-pint dehumidifier covering 3,000 square feet (MAD35C1ZWS) and a 50-pint model that can handle an area up to 4,500 square feet (MAD50C1ZWS).

3. Frigidaire High Efficiency 50-Pint

Specifications

Coverage area: 1,500 square feet

1,500 square feet Moisture removal: 50 pints/day

50 pints/day Tank capacity: 2 gallons

2 gallons Weight: 53.5 pounds

53.5 pounds Dimensions: 11.6 x 15 x 24.4 inches

11.6 x 15 x 24.4 inches Drain hose outlet: Yes

Yes Full tank auto shut-off: Yes

Yes Washable air filters: Yes

Yes Energy Star certified: Yes

Yes Custom humidity level: Yes

Yes Auto defrost: No

No 24-hour on/off timer: Yes

Since 1918, Frigidaire has created products to improve the quality of home life. This dehumidifier lives up to the brand’s legacy. It’s designed with careful thought to enhance the way you live.

Everyone has different uses for their basement. Some use it as storage and laundry. Others use it as a gathering place to watch movies or play games. If you spend a lot of time in your basement and are looking for a unit that won’t upstage your experience, this may be exactly what you need.

Operation is simple. Set your custom humidity. Choose your time cycle. Select your fan speed (low, medium, or high) to cover a maximum area of 229 cubic feet per minute. It’s a quiet unit, emitting between 47 and 51 decibels depending on fan speed (as loud as a calm conversation in a quiet room).

It’s not difficult to program, nor is it needy. You can choose your settings and let it be—thanks to a built-in pump and 16-foot hose combination. The hose pushes water at floor level (to a drain) or vertically to empty into a sink. You can also position it to drain outside through an opening or window to water your flower bed.

The unit fills the tank first. Once full, the pump will drain the water tank. If you decide to empty the tank yourself, it has a convenient heavy-duty handle and splash guard.

Pros Trusted name

Washable filter

3-speed fan

Auto restart with settings memory

Wheels and handles for easy transport between spaces

1 year warranty on parts and labor, 4 years limited warranty on sealed system Cons No auto defrost

Heavy unit (50+ pounds)

Splash guard does it’s job during transport, but makes emptying the unit messy (have a towel on hand)

Noteworthy: There is an included tube for the pump that may be hidden in the packaging. The tube is essential for effective operation. This unit is better suited to warmer climates. It does not function well if the temperature drops below 41 degrees Fahrenheit.

4. TCL 50-Pint (4,500 sq. ft) Portable

Specifications

Coverage area: 4,500 square feet

4,500 square feet Moisture removal: 50 pints/day

50 pints/day Tank capacity: 1.7 gallons

1.7 gallons Weight: 45.2 pounds

45.2 pounds Dimensions: 12.01 x 15.04 x 25.2 inches

12.01 x 15.04 x 25.2 inches Drain hose outlet: Yes

Yes Full tank auto shut-off: Yes

Yes Washable air filters: Yes

Yes Energy Star certified: Yes

Yes Custom humidity level: Yes

Yes Auto defrost: Yes

Yes 24-hour on/off timer: Yes

TCL has been a leader in delivering innovative electronics, primarily TVs, for almost four decades. TCL now offers a collection of dehumidifiers to help you breathe easy and live comfortably.

With a TCL dehumidifier, you have a few options that other units lack. First, this is the only TCL model that comes in black (dehumidifiers are usually white). It features an alarm that will sound when the tank is full (perfect for manual water removal). The unit also has a lock feature to keep curious children from changing your ideal settings by accident.

Want a hands-free approach to handling the moisture in your basement? This unit has a built-in pump with an included hose. It pumps water up to 16 feet away from the unit, horizontally and vertically. Need more than 16 feet? Opt to attach a standard-size garden hose for gravity-powered drainage.

For the money, it’s a good choice for a large, humid basement.

Pros Energy Star certified with energy saving mode

Brand with an excellent reputation

Preset modes for different areas and conditions

Side handles and wheels for better mobility

Auto restart with retention of programmed settings

1 year limited warranty Cons Change filter light is sometimes faulty

Accessory bag is not easy to find

Some users complain about the noise level

Noteworthy: You may need to dig a bit to find the accessory bag. It may be in the tank, or attached to the inside of the unit. It’s hard to find because it blends in. You will need the accessory bag to set up the hose properly if you wish to use the built-in pump feature. Also, amongst TCL dehumidifiers, this model has the slimmest profile.

5. Vremi 50 Pint

Specifications

Coverage area: 4,500

4,500 Moisture removal: 50 pints/day

50 pints/day Tank capacity: 1.8 gallons

1.8 gallons Weight: 41.6 pounds

41.6 pounds Dimensions: 16.6 x 11 x 24.3 inches

16.6 x 11 x 24.3 inches Drain hose outlet: Yes

Yes Full tank auto shut-off: Yes

Yes Washable air filters: Yes

Yes Energy Star certified: Yes

Yes Custom humidity level: Yes

Yes Auto defrost: Yes

Yes 24-hour on/off timer: Yes

The Vremi 50 Pint dehumidifier is Vremi’s flagship model. It’s ideal if you are looking for a no-frills unit. It looks nice and functions well. It’s made by Vremi, a NYC-based home goods manufacturer that focuses on making affordable, user-friendly products with a dash of fun (as evidenced by this unit’s nickname: “Moisture Maniac”).

The unit has simple, easy to understand settings. You can choose the options you like that best suit your lifestyle. Let it run continuously by connecting a standard garden hose, or program the timer. If you want to empty the bucket, you’ll soon learn how often you’ll need to empty the tank.

Not sure what custom humidity level you prefer? Stick with the factory preset comfort mode at first. Once you see how it works in that area, you can adjust the humidity level percentage.

You have the power to control your desired level of humidity. The built-in wheels and handles make it easy to move around your basement. This is helpful if you have multiple rooms to address. This is a great choice to help reduce condensation, creating a space that smells fresh and feels good.

Pros Energy Star certified

Settings memory feature after a loss of power

Comfort mode if you prefer not to adjust it to desired humidity

Turbo boost mode (high fan)

Washable filter

1-year warranty Cons Some users find it noisy (55 – 60 decibels) comparable to a loud fan or white noise

Auto defrost drains to tank, thwarting continuous drain operation

Loud full tank alarm can interrupt sleep

No handle on water tank

Noteworthy: This brand thrives on dry humor. If that’s your thing be prepared to chuckle when you receive the box. Also note that you can’t select a humidity level in comfort mode.

6. LG Puricare 50-Pint Pump and Wi-Fi

Specifications

Coverage area: 2,000 square feet

2,000 square feet Moisture removal: 50 pints/day

50 pints/day Tank capacity: 1.7 gallons

1.7 gallons Weight: 49.2 pounds

49.2 pounds Dimensions: 12.6 x 16.8 x 26.2 inches

12.6 x 16.8 x 26.2 inches Drain hose outlet: Yes

Yes Full tank auto shut-off: Yes

Yes Washable air filters: Yes

Yes Energy Star certified: Yes

Yes Custom humidity level: Yes

Yes Auto defrost: Yes

Yes 24-hour on/off timer: Yes

If you’re a fan of bells and whistles, the LG Puricare dehumidifier fits the bill. It has a sleek black, non-flammable metal frame. A metal case houses the circuit board and it’s made from heat-resistant parts. To round off safety features, it has a one-hour standby mode to prevent overheating.

This model can operate in temperatures as low as 41 degrees Fahrenheit. It has a built-in pump and hose for continuous drainage. If you don’t mind emptying the water by hand, the side-loaded tank is clear so you can see the water level. The water tank has a sturdy handle and spill-free design that makes life easier.

If you are constantly on the go and like to use apps, you’ll love this model. The LG ThinQ app is flexible allowing access to control settings and monitor performance. As an added bonus, it connects with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant for voice-controlled operation.

Keep your basement clear of dust mites, mold, and mildew. Choose this dehumidifier. It pretty much runs itself once you choose your settings.

Pros Energy Star certified

Awarded for sustainability

WiFi connectivity

Works with Google Assistant and Alexa

Works with Android and iOS-compatible LG ThinQ app

Side-loaded tank design hides water from view

Feature-rich display Cons Heavy and may require two people to get it to the basement

No drain hose outlet if you prefer attaching a garden hose

Users complain of loud full tank alarm and compressor noise

Noteworthy: If you don’t want a built-in pump or Wi-Fi control, choose the UD501KOG5 model. It has the same size and capacity as this model.

7. AlorAir Sentinel HDi90

Specifications

Coverage area: 2,600 square feet

2,600 square feet Moisture removal: 90 pints/day

90 pints/day Tank capacity: N/A

N/A Weight: 78 pounds

78 pounds Dimensions: 23.2 x 15.2 x 17.7 inches

23.2 x 15.2 x 17.7 inches Drain hose outlet: Yes

Yes Full tank auto shut-off: N/A

N/A Washable air filters: Yes

Yes Energy Star certified: Yes

Yes Custom humidity level: Yes

Yes Auto defrost: Yes

Yes 24-hour on/off timer: No

If you need a heavy-hitting solution for a damp basement, consider this model. The AlorAir Sentinel HDi90 gathers up to 90 pints of water each day in a large basement. It can function in extreme temperatures as low as 33.8 degrees Fahrenheit. That’s thanks to the energy-efficient Hot Gas Valve (HGV) system that defrosts the unit.

The unit has a heavy-duty pump for continuous drainage. The pump can push water vertically up to 20 inches. This gives you flexibility of how to position the hose for drainage.

If you don’t go into your basement that much, you can control and monitor operation with a remote control system purchased separately. It’s an innovative model that is low-maintenance and fairly easy to use.

Pros Energy Star certified

HGV defrosting system

Remote monitoring system

Heavy-duty pump

24/7 customer support team

Requires cleaning once a year

5-year warranty Cons High price tag

Heavy unit (70+ pounds)

Optional remote is sold separately

Noteworthy: This unit features epoxy-coils to protect against erosion and freon leaks. It also has a rare earth alloy tube evaporator designed to extend coil life. It has a washable filter, but also replaceable filters if using the ducted version of the model.

Summary

The dehumidifiers in this article represent some of the best you can buy. There are hundreds of dehumidifiers on the market. Each is suitable for different spaces, from small to large, but these brands often come out on top. They are the best for several reasons including:

Ease of Use

Affordability

Mobility of the unit

Humidity control

Options for manual or continuous use

Favorable user reviews

Automatic features

As you research dehumidifiers, you may notice that some appliances seem to have a lower size rating than previous models of the same type. There’s no need for alarm. These adjustments are a result of updated 2019 Department of Energy testing standards.

A dehumidifier with a lower rating is still equivalent to higher rated models made before the 2019 standard. For example, based on the new standards, 50-pint is the same as 70-pint.

Although designed to decrease moisture in the room where it sits, and for the square footage rated, opening closets and doors to adjoining spaces may also get residual moisture-reducing benefits.

For best results with any dehumidifier, store upright for 24 hours before first use. Shipping can cause the unit to be placed horizontally.

Even with the low-maintenance convenience these recommended units offer, it’s important to clean your filter and water tank regularly. A clean filter will allow for optimal performance. Cleaning your water tank can prevent the growth of bacteria and mold over time.

With proper care, your dehumidifier should provide comfort in your home for years to come.