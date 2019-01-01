RAM Price Tracking: How RAM Prices Have Gone Up in Recent Years

by | February 24, 2026 | Gaming | 0 Comments

Just two years ago, PC builders enjoyed cheap hardware. In mid-2023, a massive DRAM oversupply crashed RAM prices. You could often find 32GB DDR5 kits for under $100. That window is now closed. Recent market analysis from TrendForce shows DRAM prices rising by double...
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6 Best Ambilight TV Kits For Responsive Backlighting

by | January 14, 2026 | Home Tech | 0 Comments

One of the newest gadgets to hit the television market that can enhance your viewing experience is the Ambilight TV kits. If you’ve been considering installing an Ambilight kit for your television, we’ve identified the top options. Top Ambilight TV Kits With many...
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14 Best Places to Sell Video Games

by | December 12, 2025 | Home Tech | 0 Comments

Video games are a massive business around the world. Kids, teens, and adults love to play video games. If you consider yourself a gamer or have kids who love video games, chances are you own video games and gaming consoles that are no longer being used. If that’s you,...
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