RAM Price Tracking: How RAM Prices Have Gone Up in Recent Years by Home Toys | February 24, 2026 | Gaming | 0 CommentsJust two years ago, PC builders enjoyed cheap hardware. In mid-2023, a massive DRAM oversupply crashed RAM prices. You could often find 32GB DDR5 kits for under $100. That window is now closed. Recent market analysis from TrendForce shows DRAM prices rising by double... Read More 6 Best Ambilight TV Kits For Responsive Backlighting by Kenneth Kimberly | January 14, 2026 | Home Tech | 0 CommentsOne of the newest gadgets to hit the television market that can enhance your viewing experience is the Ambilight TV kits. If you’ve been considering installing an Ambilight kit for your television, we’ve identified the top options. Top Ambilight TV Kits With many... Read More 14 Best Places to Sell Video Games by Deacon Hayes | December 12, 2025 | Home Tech | 0 CommentsVideo games are a massive business around the world. Kids, teens, and adults love to play video games. If you consider yourself a gamer or have kids who love video games, chances are you own video games and gaming consoles that are no longer being used. If that’s you,... Read More Smart Home Video Audio Mobile Smart Home Articles 10 Best Keyless Door Locks 9 Best Smart Ceiling Fans How To Turn Your Regular TV Into a Smart TV 10 Best Smart Coffee Makers 6 Best Smart Power Strips 7 Best Smart Alarm Clocks « Older Entries Video Articles 10 Best Blu-Ray Players For The Optimal Movie Experience 15 Best Places to Sell Used DVDs 10 Best 4K Projectors 10 Best Outdoor Projectors 6 Best Budget Cameras for YouTube 10 Best Camcorders For YouTube « Older Entries Audio Articles 8 Best AV Receivers For Your Home Theater 10 Best Ceiling Speakers 10 Best Soundbars 10 Best Bookshelf Speakers 6 Best CD Recorders 10 Best Audiophile Headphones « Older Entries Mobile Articles 10 Best Places to Sell Your Old Phone 10 Best Cheap Mobile Wifi Hotspots 10 Best Charging Cases For iPhones 10 Best Flip Phones 10 Best Places to Sell Your Old iPhone 10 Best Places to Sell Your Used Electronics « Older Entries